Rogers Communications 1Q22 Investment Community Teleconference April 20, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET and Reminder of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Rogers Communications - Investor Relations
·2 min read
  • RCI
Rogers Communications - Investor Relations
Rogers Communications - Investor Relations

TORONTO, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, before North American financial markets open. The results will be distributed by newswire and posted at investors.rogers.com. Rogers’ management will host its quarterly teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results and outlook at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To access the teleconference, the live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of Rogers’ website at investors.rogers.com. Alternatively, the teleconference can be accessed by dialing 416-915-3239 (1-800-319-4610 toll free for North America) at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and requesting access to Rogers’ first quarter 2022 results teleconference.

An archive of the presentation will be available at this same website following the teleconference. In addition, a telephonic re-broadcast will be available for two weeks by dialing 604-638-9010 (1-800-319-6413 toll free for North America) and providing the access code 8764.

Also, a reminder that Rogers will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at 11:00am ET. on April 20, 2022. The meeting will be virtual and further details can be found on investors.rogers.com/corporate-governance/agm-materials.

About Rogers:

Rogers is a leading Canadian technology and media company that provides world-class communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses on our award-winning networks. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Today, we are dedicated to providing industry-leading wireless, cable, sports, and media to millions of customers across Canada. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

For further information:

Investor Relations
1-844-801-4792
investor.relations@rci.rogers.com


