Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (Company), a leading diversified Canadian communications and media company, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (meeting) held earlier today.



Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all director nominees. A total of 108,903,135 Class A Voting shares representing 97.98% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting stock were voted in connection with the election of directors.

Voted Withhold Jack L. Cockwell Elected 99.987% 0.013% Michael J. Cooper Elected 99.989% 0.011% Ivan Fecan Elected 99.987% 0.013% Robert J. Gemmell Elected 99.990% 0.010% Jan L. Innes Elected 99.986% 0.014% John (Jake) C. Kerr Elected 99.988% 0.012% Dr. Mohamed Lachemi Elected 99.993% 0.007% Philip B. Lind Elected 99.988% 0.012% David A. Robinson Elected 99.984% 0.016% Edward S. Rogers Elected 99.988% 0.012% Martha L. Rogers Elected 99.643% 0.357% Melinda M. Rogers-Hixon Elected 99.643% 0.357% Tony Staffieri Elected 99.992% 0.008%

As described during the meeting, Bradley Shaw, Trevor English and Lisa Rogers were appointed as additional directors, in accordance with the Company’s articles, immediately following the meeting.

A total of 108,940,015 Class A Voting shares representing 98.01% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting stock were voted in connection with the appointment of auditors.

Voted Withhold KPMG LLP Appointed 99.996% 0.004%

For director biographies, please visit https://investors.rogers.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/ .

Rogers is a leading Canadian technology and media company that provides communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: www.rogers.com or http://investors.rogers.com.

