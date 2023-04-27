U.S. markets closed

Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

·2 min read
TORONTO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (Company), a leading diversified Canadian communications and media company, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (meeting) held earlier today.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all director nominees. A total of 108,903,135 Class A Voting shares representing 97.98% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting stock were voted in connection with the election of directors.

Director

Results

% of Shares
Voted For

% of Shares
Voted Withhold

Jack L. Cockwell

Elected

99.987%

0.013%

Michael J. Cooper

Elected

99.989%

0.011%

Ivan Fecan

Elected

99.987%

0.013%

Robert J. Gemmell

Elected

99.990%

0.010%

Jan L. Innes

Elected

99.986%

0.014%

John (Jake) C. Kerr

Elected

99.988%

0.012%

Dr. Mohamed Lachemi

Elected

99.993%

0.007%

Philip B. Lind

Elected

99.988%

0.012%

David A. Robinson

Elected

99.984%

0.016%

Edward S. Rogers

Elected

99.988%

0.012%

Martha L. Rogers

Elected

99.643%

0.357%

Melinda M. Rogers-Hixon

Elected

99.643%

0.357%

Tony Staffieri

Elected

99.992%

0.008%

As described during the meeting, Bradley Shaw, Trevor English and Lisa Rogers were appointed as additional directors, in accordance with the Company’s articles, immediately following the meeting.

A total of 108,940,015 Class A Voting shares representing 98.01% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting stock were voted in connection with the appointment of auditors.

Auditors

Results

% of Shares
Voted For

% of Shares
Voted Withhold

KPMG LLP

Appointed

99.996%

0.004%

For director biographies, please visit https://investors.rogers.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/.

About Rogers Communications Inc.:

Rogers is a leading Canadian technology and media company that provides communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: www.rogers.com or http://investors.rogers.com.

For further information:
Investor Relations
1-844-801-4792
investor.relations@rci.rogers.com