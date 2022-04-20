Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc., a leading diversified Canadian communications and media company, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all director nominees. A total of 108,640,213 Class A Voting shares representing 97.74% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting stock were voted in connection with the election of directors.
Director
Results
% of Shares
% of Shares
Jack L. Cockwell
Elected
99.990%
0.010%
Michael J. Cooper
Elected
99.968%
0.032%
Ivan Fecan
Elected
99.990%
0.010%
Robert J. Gemmell
Elected
99.983%
0.017%
Alan D. Horn
Elected
99.976%
0.024%
Jan L. Innes
Elected
99.992%
0.008%
John (Jake) C. Kerr
Elected
99.960%
0.040%
Dr. Mohamed Lachemi
Elected
99.994%
0.006%
Philip B. Lind
Elected
99.974%
0.026%
David A. Robinson
Elected
99.978%
0.022%
Edward S. Rogers
Elected
99.967%
0.033%
Loretta A. Rogers
Elected
99.980%
0.020%
Martha L. Rogers
Elected
99.979%
0.021%
Melinda M. Rogers-Hixon
Elected
99.979%
0.021%
Tony Staffieri
Elected
99.974%
0.026%
A total of 108,668,529 Class A Voting shares representing 97.76% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting stock were voted in connection with the appointment of auditors.
Auditors
Results
% of Shares
% of Shares
KPMG LLP
Appointed
99.995%
0.005%
For director biographies, please visit https://investors.rogers.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/.
About the Company:
Rogers is a leading Canadian technology and media company that provides world-class communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses on our award-winning networks. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Today, we are dedicated to providing industry-leading wireless, cable, sports, and media to millions of customers across Canada. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).
For further information:
Investor Relations, 1-(844)-801-4792, investor.relations@rci.rogers.com