U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,459.45
    -2.76 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,160.79
    +249.59 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,453.07
    -166.59 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.19
    +7.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.80
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3069
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0580
    +0.1310 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,403.87
    -78.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.34
    -2.64 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rogers Communications - Investor Relations
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RCI
  • RCIAF
Rogers Communications - Investor Relations
Rogers Communications - Investor Relations

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc., a leading diversified Canadian communications and media company, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its outside auditors and the election of all director nominees. A total of 108,640,213 Class A Voting shares representing 97.74% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting stock were voted in connection with the election of directors.

Director

Results

% of Shares
Voted For

% of Shares
Voted Withhold

Jack L. Cockwell

Elected

99.990%

0.010%

Michael J. Cooper

Elected

99.968%

0.032%

Ivan Fecan

Elected

99.990%

0.010%

Robert J. Gemmell

Elected

99.983%

0.017%

Alan D. Horn

Elected

99.976%

0.024%

Jan L. Innes

Elected

99.992%

0.008%

John (Jake) C. Kerr

Elected

99.960%

0.040%

Dr. Mohamed Lachemi

Elected

99.994%

0.006%

Philip B. Lind

Elected

99.974%

0.026%

David A. Robinson

Elected

99.978%

0.022%

Edward S. Rogers

Elected

99.967%

0.033%

Loretta A. Rogers

Elected

99.980%

0.020%

Martha L. Rogers

Elected

99.979%

0.021%

Melinda M. Rogers-Hixon

Elected

99.979%

0.021%

Tony Staffieri

Elected

99.974%

0.026%

A total of 108,668,529 Class A Voting shares representing 97.76% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting stock were voted in connection with the appointment of auditors.

Auditors

Results

% of Shares
Voted For

% of Shares
Voted Withhold

KPMG LLP

Appointed

99.995%

0.005%

For director biographies, please visit https://investors.rogers.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/.

About the Company:

Rogers is a leading Canadian technology and media company that provides world-class communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses on our award-winning networks. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Today, we are dedicated to providing industry-leading wireless, cable, sports, and media to millions of customers across Canada. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

For further information:

Investor Relations, 1-(844)-801-4792, investor.relations@rci.rogers.com


Recommended Stories

  • Big Ten keeping football championship in Indianapolis

    The Big Ten is keeping its football championship game in the perfect spot through 2024.

  • Tesla Q1 earnings show beat on both top and bottom lines

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's Q1 earnings.

  • Tesla earnings are ‘being outdone by production disruption in China’: Analyst

    Nishit Madlani, S&P Global Ratings analyst and automotive sector lead, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings, production issues due to COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, and the electric vehicle maker's plans to increase capacity at its gigafactories.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Today

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday as the stock fell 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a slight increase in the S&P 500. The slump pushed shares of the video game and digital content specialist deeper into negative territory; they are down over 60% so far in 2022. It came as investors processed an unusually weak growth outlook from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), another Wall Street favorite that has fallen out of favor recently.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Lower Today

    The share price of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was sinking lower today, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be digesting several notes published by analysts yesterday and reacting to the Nasdaq Composite's broader drop today. Several analysts issued investor reports on Meta yesterday, with mixed opinions.

  • Why Novavax Stock Fell Today Even After Good News

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), the vaccine specialist whose stock has been quite a seesaw at times, saw its share price dip by nearly 2% on Wednesday. This was despite some good news in the clinical space announced by the company this morning. Novavax unveiled the initial results from a phase 1/2 trial of its COVID-Influenza Combination (CIC) vaccine.

  • United Airlines stock rises after hours despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings results for United Airlines.

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Why IBM Stock Surged Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) popped 7% on Wednesday after the technology titan delivered stronger-than-expected sales and profits. The gains were fueled by strong demand for IBM's hybrid cloud offerings, which help companies integrate their private IT operations with public cloud-computing platforms operated by the likes of Microsoft and Alphabet. All in all, IBM's hybrid cloud revenue leaped 14% to $5 billion, placing it at a greater than $20 billion annual run rate.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • Tesla Crushes Q1 Earnings Forecast With Record Sales, Rising Profit Margins

    Tesla managed to post improved profit margins, as well as record first quarter revenues, despite a surge in input costs and a late March shutdown at its Shanghai gigafactory.

  • Rite Aid's stock rockets after the New York Post reported it rejected a buyout bid at a hefty premium

    Shares of Rite Aid Corp. rocketed as much as 38.5% intraday before paring gains to be up 18.7% in very active afternoon trading Wednesday, after

  • Tesla’s Earnings Crushed Expectations Despite Inflation. The Stock Is Up.

    Tesla's first quarter earnings report ticked all the boxes. The EV company earned $3.22 a share. Analysts were looking for closer to $2.30 a share. The stock is rising.

  • Kinder Morgan tops profit estimates on higher jet fuel, LNG volumes

    (Reuters) -Kinder Morgan Inc surpassed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday as strong demand for jet fuel and natural gas boosted volumes at the U.S pipeline operator. Exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe have hit record levels after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as the European Union tries to cut its dependence on Russian energy. That has come as a boon for U.S. pipeline operators, with Kinder Morgan - which transports nearly half of the natural gas in the country - posting a 2% rise in volumes of the commodity.

  • Is Meta the next tech stock to get routed like Netflix?

    Should you buy or sell Meta stock?

  • Carvana stock claws back despite ‘uniquely difficult environment’ that hit earnings

    Shares of Carvana Co. were bouncing back in after-hours trading Wednesday after the used-car retailer admitted that both industry-wide and company-specific issues impacted its business in the first quarter but said that it had plans to address its challenges.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    There might come a time when smoking-cessation campaigns finally make it impossible for tobacco giant Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) to fund its dividend. While an ever-shrinking proportion of the planet's population is still smoking, numbers from the medical journal The Lancet indicate population growth is facilitating a growing -- not shrinking -- number of smokers worldwide. Philip Morris is a truly international outfit, selling tobacco-based products in more than 175 different markets other than the United States (where tobacco use is successfully being curbed).

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK falls 60% from its peak, erasing all post-pandemic gains

    The average holding in Ark Innovation (ARKK), Ark Investment Management’s namesake flagship exchange-traded fund, is currently down over 70% from its 5-year high.