Rogers Communications' (TSE:RCI.B) Dividend Will Be CA$0.50

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) will pay a dividend of CA$0.50 on the 3rd of April. This means that the annual payment will be 3.2% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Rogers Communications' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 88% of cash flows. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate that the payout ratio could reach 37%, which is in a comfortable range for us.

Rogers Communications Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was CA$1.74, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$2.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.4% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Rogers Communications' EPS has fallen by approximately 17% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Rogers Communications' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for Rogers Communications you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Is Rogers Communications not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

