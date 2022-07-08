Major Rogers outage causes internet and mobile network issues across Canada

Internet, mobile and cable customers of Canadian provider Rogers and its sub-brand Fido have been experiencing major service issues since early Friday due to an outage. As the CBC reports, the ripple effect is impacting payment network Interac and Rogers wholesale service resellers, such as TekSavvy.

"We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected," Rogers wrote on its Twitter support account just before 9AM. "We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share." The Fido support account shared the same message shortly after.

TekSavvy noted at 8:25AM that the outage was impacting all internet and wireless users and that there was "currently no ETA" for resolving the issue. "There is currently a nationwide communications outage with a network provider which is impacting the availability of Interac services," Interac said at 8:44AM ET. "We will provide further information as it becomes available." ATM, e-transfer and debit card services have been affected as a result.

Emergency service calls were also impacted. Toronto Police noted at 6:31AM that there were some 911 connection difficulties. Two hours later, it said that although its 911 call center was operational, some users on the Rogers network might have trouble getting through. In addition, a CBC radio station in Ontario was knocked off the air at around 5AM. Service Canada says its facilities, including overwhelmed passport offices, have been affected too.

Rogers experienced another significant wireless and cable outage last year, the CBC notes. The company said the April 2021 issue was the result of an errant software update from one of its telecom equipment suppliers. The cause and extent of the current outage is not yet clear.