U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,088.67
    -298.64 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Rogers-Shaw M&A approval raises prospects of political meddling in Canadian dealmaking

Maiya Keidan and Divya Rajagopal
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Rogers and Shaw Communications logos

By Maiya Keidan and Divya Rajagopal

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's move to clear Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($15 billion) bid for Shaw Communications Inc after two years should have been a balm to markets. Instead, dealmakers are worried about potential government intervention in mergers involving other sensitive sectors.

On Friday, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne agreed to the transfer of spectrum licenses held by Shaw's Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor Inc after securing "unprecedented and legally binding commitments" and outlined hefty penalties for breaching the undertakings.

That helped pave the way for Rogers' purchase of Shaw to proceed. But, in a dealmaking industry already challenged by rising interest rates and a cloudy economic future, the minister's decision is bringing added uncertainty, lawyers said.

"The minister did not have any authority to approve or deny this merger except with respect to the spectrum licenses," Michael Osborne, a competition lawyer at law firm Cozen O'Connor, told Reuters.

"So for him to leverage that and effectively impose conditions on the party that he wouldn't actually have the right under the statute to impose conditions is an incredible extension of power," Osborne added.

Osborne worries there could be other cases where the minister decides he does not trust the competition bureau and wants to start politically interfering in mergers.

Champagne said Canadians "rightfully expect and deserve more from their telecom sector."

"We will continue to ensure the industry meets these standards, including improving competition, reliability and affordability," he added while approving the transfer of spectrum licenses.

The minister’s office did not offer an immediate comment in response to a Reuters query on political interference in M&A.

SKY-HIGH BILLS

Consumer advocates have long derided the lack of competition in Canada from industries ranging from banking to telecoms. Rogers' deal for Shaw was politically sensitive due to the sky-high wireless bills Canadians pay, which are among the highest in the world.

Yet, the competition bureau failed to block the merger, losing their protracted battle when a federal court dismissed the case. Champagne, who had the last say on the deal, stepped in and extracted binding conditions, which eventually led to the deal approval.

Now, dealmakers worry the government could intervene in other politically sensitive M&A.

"What Rogers/Shaw illustrates is that today Canada's competition regime is highly political with unpredictable outcomes," said Neil Selfe, chief executive at advisory firm INFOR Financial.

"In Canada, we have a toothless regulatory regime" and a political ... (operative who) ... hasn't said when he is or isn't going to act, and that just creates uncertainty and ultimately has a chilling effect on M&A."

The antitrust bureau said in a statement on Friday that a competitive telecommunications sector is "vitally important" for Canadians, and the bureau will continue to do everything in its power to promote competition in the sector.

It was not clear which sectors might come most under fire, but Selfe said the more politicized an issue is, the more likely the government would react. To be sure, dealmaking in Canada follows the rule book, and political interference is a rarity, lawyers say.

Jennifer Quaid, associate professor and vice-dean research, faculty of law, University of Ottawa, said politicians should not intervene in cases where tribunals already make a decision.

"There are not a lot of things people in competition law disagree on. But everyone agrees that politics should just stay out of mergers," Quaid added.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Denny Thomas and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • World Bank Warns of Lost Decade for Global Economy

    Over the past year, governments around the world have announced tax breaks, subsidies and new laws in a bid to accelerate investment, combat climate change and expand their workforces. The World Bank is warning of a “lost decade” ahead for global growth, as the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic and high inflation compound existing structural challenges. Three main factors are behind the reversal in economic progress: an aging workforce, weakening investment and slowing productivity.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Saudis to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day

    Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until the end of 2023. The Saudi Energy Ministry said Sunday that the cuts would be made in coordination with some OPEC and non-OPEC members, without naming them. The ministry described the move as a “precautionary measure” aimed at stabilizing the oil market.

  • Iraq, Kurds Agree to Resume Oil Exports Via Turkey This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said it has reached an agreement with the federal government to resume oil exports through Turkey this week, after a legal spat pushed up crude prices. Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedNew York Plans to Close Key Streets

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedNew York Plans to Close Key Streets for Trump’s ArraignmentProminent money managers have

  • The next market trend could be 'bigger' than SVB, expert says

    Even though the Federal Reserve might have started bending the inflation curve, Mick Mulvaney and Anton Schutz warn the central bank is ignoring "the real problem out there."

  • Russian Shelling Kills Six in Ukraine as Zelensky Criticizes Moscow’s U.N. Role

    The attack came a day after Russia took the monthlong rotating presidency of the U.N. Security Council, a development Ukraine’s president said harmed the body’s credibility.

  • Social Security surplus will run out in 10 years, report estimates

    Social Security would be able to pay out only 77% in benefits starting in 2033, according to the new estimates.

  • Biden administration's 'Internet for All' plan gets a corporate boost

    CommScope and Corning announced increased fiber-optic cable capacity in North Caroline in a boost to the Biden administration's "Internet for All" plan.

  • What does Donald Trump's indictment mean for his businesses?

    Criminal charges filed against the former president could further tarnish the Trump Organization's reputation, experts say.

  • EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks

    The Biden administration cleared the way Friday for California's plan to phase out a wide range of diesel-powered trucks, part of the state's efforts to drastically cut planet-warming emissions and improve air quality in heavy-traffic areas like ports along the coast. The decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency allows California — which has some of the nation's worst air pollution — to require truck manufacturers to sell an increasing number of zero-emission trucks over the next couple of decades. The rule applies to a wide range of trucks including box trucks, semitrailers and even large passenger pick-ups.

  • China Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing opened a new front in the escalating semiconductor battle between the the US and China, launching a cybersecurity review of imports from America’s largest memory-chip maker, Micron Technology Inc. Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedNew York Plans to Close

  • Far-Right Twitter Influencer Found Guilty of Spreading Misinformation to Voters

    Federal prosecutors in New York charged Douglass Mackey with conspiring to mislead Hillary Clinton voters on how to cast ballots ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

  • DWAC Stock Jumps After Donald Trump Indictment

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock, the special purpose acquisition company aiming to take former President Donald Trump's tech and social-media platform public, soared Friday after a grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump. The grand jury voted to indict Trump Thursday after hearing evidence the former president allegedly paid hush-money to a porn star during the 2016 election. Trump is now expected to come to New York to face the charges.

  • New EV Rules Mean Fewer Models Eligible for Tax Credit

    Issued by the Treasury Department Friday, the criteria aim to make the U.S. less reliant on batteries and critical minerals shipped from China.

  • America’s unemployment could be much higher than it seems

    America's layoff situation isn't adding up. New government data reveals that the number of unemployed Americans could be much higher than it seems.

  • Guatemala Calls Taiwan Bond Unbreakable After Honduras Cuts Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Guatemala said its ties with Taiwan are firm, reiterating support for the Asian island just a week after neighboring Honduras cut ties in favor of China.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedNew York Plans to Close Key Streets for Trump’s ArraignmentPresident Alejan

  • Trump NFT sales skyrocket more than 400% on news of his indictment

    He became the first former U.S. president to be indicted for a crime on Thursday.

  • Italian minister says country's ban on ChatGPT is excessive

    Italy's deputy prime minister on Sunday criticised a decision by the government's Data Protection Authority to temporarily ban chatbot ChatGPT, saying the block over privacy concerns seemed excessive. Microsoft-backed OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy on Friday after the national data agency raised concerns over possible privacy violations and for failing to verify that users were aged 13 or above, as it had requested. The move by the agency, which is independent from the government, made Italy the first Western country to take action against a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence.

  • Iraqi federal and Kurdish officials reach oil export deal

    Authorities in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region said Sunday they have reached a preliminary deal with the central government in Baghdad that will allow oil exports from the northern Kurdish region by way of Turkey to resume. The central government's Ministry of Oil said in a statement that while a final agreement has not been reached yet, it “hopes to reach an agreement to resume oil exports soon.” The ministry statement said that Baghdad “is keen to expedite the resumption of exports of the region’s oil through the Turkish port of Ceyhan."