U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.48
    -7.11 (-6.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    +2.7200 (+2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,418.54
    -64.65 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.00
    +5.07 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

ROGERS, SHAW AND QUEBECOR ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF FREEDOM MOBILE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • QBCAF
  • QBCRF

The proposed divestiture of Freedom Mobile to Quebecor will ensure the presence and viability of a strong fourth wireless carrier in Canada

Quebecor brings an undeniable operational and competitive track record, as well as significant financial resources

TORONTO, CALGARY, AB and MONTREAL, June 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Rogers Communications Inc. ("Rogers"), Shaw Communications Inc. ("Shaw") and Quebecor Inc. ("Quebecor") today announced  an agreement (the "Divestiture Agreement") for the sale of Freedom Mobile Inc. ("Freedom") to Quebecor, subject to regulatory approval (the "Freedom Transaction"). The Freedom Transaction will ensure the presence of a strong and sustainable fourth wireless carrier across Canada. The parties strongly believe the agreement effectively addresses the concerns raised by the Commissioner of Competition and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry regarding viable and sustainable wireless competition in Canada.

Under the terms of the Divestiture Agreement, Quebecor has agreed to buy Freedom on a cash-free, debt-free basis at an enterprise value of C$2.85 billion, expanding Quebecor's wireless operations nationally. The Divestiture Agreement provides for the sale of all of Freedom branded wireless and Internet customers as well as all of Freedom's infrastructure, spectrum and retail locations. It also includes a long-term undertaking by Shaw and Rogers to provide Quebecor transport services (including backhaul and backbone) and roaming services. The parties will work expeditiously and in good faith to finalize definitive documentation.

As Freedom's new owner, Quebecor will bring a strong operational track record, a history of competing vigorously and successfully in telecommunications services, including its wireless brands in Quebec and Eastern Ontario, and significant financial and spectrum resources to enable an expedient path to the next evolution of 5G technology for Freedom.

"Our agreement with Quebecor to divest Freedom is a critical step towards completing our proposed merger with Shaw. We strongly believe the divestiture will meet the Government of Canada's objective of a strong and sustainable fourth wireless services provider," said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO of Rogers. "This agreement between proven cable and wireless companies will ensure the continuation of a highly competitive market with robust future investments in Canada's world class networks. We look forward to securing the outstanding regulatory approvals for our merger with Shaw so that we can deliver significant long-term benefits to Canadian consumers, businesses and the economy."

"This is a truly Canadian-made solution that will benefit all Canadians by delivering increased competition and choice, the next generation of telecommunications services and enabling the transformative benefits of a combined Rogers and Shaw. We look forward to completing the Shaw Transaction which would make Rogers a truly national telecommunications provider." said Edward Rogers, Chairman of Rogers Communications.

"This is a turning point for the Canadian wireless market," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "Quebecor's Videotron subsidiary is the strong 4th player who, coupled with Freedom's solid footprint in Ontario and Western Canada, can deliver concrete benefits for all Canadians. We have always believed that for there to be healthy competition in wireless services only a player with a proven track record can successfully enter the market. This is a value-added transaction for all consumers and the Canadian economy. After fifteen years of growth in the Quebec wireless market, we have demonstrated our expertise, our ability to innovate and our financial strength. Now we are taking another step to bring the opportunities our customers already enjoy to consumers across Canada." Mr. Péladeau added that Quebecor and Rogers have always had a strong relationship.This trilateral agreement with Shaw is yet another example.

"Today's announcement marks an important milestone in our bold and transformative journey to join together with Rogers," said Brad Shaw, Executive Chairman and CEO of Shaw. "Since Shaw entered the wireless business in 2016, we have made significant strides towards changing the Canadian wireless landscape. We made a promise to Canadians that we would increase choice and affordability and I'm proud to say we delivered on that promise. Today's announcement ensures that Freedom Mobile will remain a strong competitor."

Required Approvals

The Freedom Transaction is conditional, among other things, on clearance under the Competition Act and the approval of ISED and would close substantially concurrently with closing of the Rogers-Shaw transaction.

The Rogers-Shaw transaction, announced March 15, 2021 has already been approved by the shareholders of Shaw and the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta, and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, and remains subject to review by the Competition Bureau and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (ISED).

Rogers standalone financial guidance for 2022, provided on April 20, 2022, remains unchanged.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements about the terms and conditions of the Freedom Transaction, the anticipated benefits and effects of the Freedom Transaction and the Rogers-Shaw Transaction and the timing thereof, the potential timing and anticipated receipt of the required regulatory approvals for the Freedom Transaction and the Rogers-Shaw Transaction, and the anticipated timing for closing of the Freedom Transaction and the Rogers-Shaw Transaction.   Forward-looking information may in some cases be identified by words such as "will", "anticipates", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance.

We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently subject to change and uncertainty and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information or could cause  the current objectives, strategies and intentions of Rogers, Shaw, or Quebecor to change. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the possibility that the Freedom Transaction or the Rogers-Shaw Transaction will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all; the failure to obtain any necessary regulatory approvals in connection with the Freedom Transaction or the Rogers-Shaw Transaction in the expected timeframe or at all; the possibility that the parties will not be able to reach a resolution with the Commissioner of Competition or  ISED regarding the Rogers-Shaw Transaction; pending or potential litigation associated with the Rogers-Shaw Transaction or the Freedom Transaction, including any hearing or proceeding by or involving regulatory authorities; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Freedom Transaction and the Rogers-Shaw Transaction in the expected timeframe or at all; and general economic, business and political conditions. Accordingly, we warn investors to exercise caution when considering statements containing forward-looking information and that it would be unreasonable to rely on such statements as creating legal rights regarding the  future results or plans of Rogers, Shaw or Quebecor. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represent expectations as of the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date.   A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor can also be found in their public reports and filings which are available under their respective profiles on as applicable  www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the Freedom Transaction and the Rogers-Shaw Transaction, their expected timing and their anticipated benefits. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The completion of the Freedom Transaction and the Rogers-Shaw Transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, termination rights and other risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, regulatory approvals and, in the case of the Freedom Transasction, agreement by the parties of the terms of a definitive agreement on or before July 15, 2022 or such other date as agreed by the parties. There can be no assurance that such regulatory approvals will be obtained or that either the Freedom Transaction or the Rogers-Shaw Transaction will occur, or that either will occur on the terms and conditions described herein or previously announced. The Freedom Transaction and the Rogers-Shaw Transaction could be modified, restructured or terminated. There can be no assurance that the Freedom Transaction or the Rogers-Shaw Transaction will be acceptable to regulatory authorities and, if applicable, will be completed in order to permit the Freedom Transaction or the Rogers-Shaw Transaction to be consummated. Finally, there can be no assurance that the anticipated benefits of either the Freedom Transaction or the Rogers-Shaw Transaction will be achieved in the expected timeframe or at all.

All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of the applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Neither Rogers, Shaw nor Quebecor are under any obligation (and Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter any statements containing forward-looking information, the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

About Rogers

Rogers is a leading Canadian technology and media company that provides world-class communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses on our award-winning networks. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Today, we are dedicated to providing industry-leading wireless, cable, sports, and media to millions of customers across Canada. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: www.rogers.com or http://investors.rogers.com.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

About Quebecor Inc.

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs nearly 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

For more information:

Rogers Communications media contact
1-844-226-1338
media@rci.rogers.com

Rogers Communications investment community contact
Paul Carpino
647-435-6470
paul.carpino@rci.rogers.com

Shaw Communications Inc. contact
Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs
403-930-8448
chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca

Shaw Communications investment community contact
investor.relations@sjrb.ca

Quebecor Inc. media contact
medias@quebecor.com

Quebecor Inc. investor relations contact
Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer
hugues.simard@quebecor.com

SOURCE Quebecor

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/17/c4188.html

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Proposes Changes to Help Rescue California Nuclear Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Department of Energy is proposing changes requested by California Governor Gavin Newsom that will allow the state’s last nuclear power plant to qualify for federal financial assistance. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineUS Equities End Turbulent Week With a Modest Gain: Markets WrapMonkeypox Testing

  • History says the next bull market is just months away, and it could carry the S&P 500 to the 6,000 level, according to Bank of America

    Investors might take some comfort in crystal-ball gazing by Bank of America, which uses history to plot the next bull market.

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Buying AMD and Nvidia in a Bear Market: What to Know Now

    AMD and Nvidia have been swallowed up in the bear market, with each stock declining at least 50%. Here's how to trade them now.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

    While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. "In stocks and crypto, you will see companies that were sustained by cheap, easy money—but didn't have valid business prospects—will disappear," Cuban said. The most popular cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $20,657.77, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Citigroup Stock Is the Cheapest of the Big Banks. It’s Ready to Take Off.

    Bank stocks are dirt-cheap right now, and Citi in particular looks like a bargain. Watch the Fed’s stress-test results—and Warren Buffett’s purchases—to see what might be in store.

  • ‘I feel bad that I’ll be taking most of his income’: I make twice what my boyfriend does. He pays me $300 in rent, but I want him to pay $800. Is that fair?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My boyfriend and I have been together seven years, and in that time I bought a house. I used my own savings and spent about $10,000 on renovations. My house is a three-bedroom family home, and the tenants cover most of my mortgage.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • AstraZeneca weighs bid for Mereo, Carnival Cruises partners with MGM, Devon Energy stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including the demand destruction seen in energy markets as rising gas prices have more people opting to work from home than commuting.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    Remember TINA? She’s the one everyone was talking about for the past few years, when it came to buying stocks. ‘There is no alternative,’ they said – pointing out that the near-zero interest rate policy has pushed bond yields down to nothing, and that the housing crisis of 2008 had left investors wary of the real estate market – and stocks were the highest returning game in town. Not anymore. The Federal Reserve has just cracked the whip on rate hikes, implementing a 0.75% increase to the benchm

  • Stock market slump leaves ‘no place to hide,’ strategist says

    Hennion & Walsh CIO Kevin Mahn and Threadneedle Ventures Founder Ann Berry join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about this week's volatile market losses, which sectors investors should look into to ford recession concerns, blockchain technology across industries, and recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's interest rate hikes.

  • Congo Miner Threatens to Seize Giant Cobalt Project From Chinese Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- A shareholder dispute over one of the world’s biggest copper and cobalt mines is heating up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after state miner Gecamines threatened to block exports or even take the mine away from its partner, China Molybdenum Co.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineUS Equities End Turbule

  • Stock Market Forecast For Next Six Months Holds Big Risks For Dow Jones — But Hope Too

    Stocks' stomach-churning start to 2022 raises big questions for the next six months. Here's what you should know.

  • Oil Tumbles Below $110 as Fed Signals More Hawkishness Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell the most in three months as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled down on his determination to curb the hottest inflation in decades with more aggressive rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineUS Equities End Turbulent Week With a Modest Gain: Markets WrapMonkeypox Testing Shows the US

  • Bonds haven’t protected you from the bear market in stocks. But this one asset class could have

    Would you be interested in an asset class that produces long-term returns that are nearly as good as the stock market but is as uncorrelated with the stock market as bonds are? Residential real estate, in contrast, not only resisted stocks’ decline but actually gained in value.

  • How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 Million?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • Is It Time To Sell Exxon Stock After The White House Takes Aim At Big Oil?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy after Q1 earnings and softening oil prices?