Rogers Steps Up to Bring 5G Full Services to TTC Subway, Including 911 Calling

Rogers Communications Canada Inc.

Acquisition of BAI Canada and significant investment by Rogers will bring reliable 5G service to all stations and tunnels across Toronto's subway system

TORONTO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. today announced a plan to bring full 5G connectivity services to Toronto’s entire subway system, including access to 911 for all riders.



Rogers has entered into an agreement to acquire BAI Communications’ Canadian operations (BAI Canada), which held the exclusive rights to build the Toronto Transit Commission’s wireless network since 2012. With this acquisition, Rogers will now be able to undertake the investments required to build a comprehensive and reliable 5G network to the entire TTC subway system.

This commitment is particularly important to ensure access to 911 services across the entire subway system. Today, TTC users with any mobile provider can call 911 only where the cellular network exists – on station platforms, concourses, and approximately 25% of the tunnels. Rogers will work to quickly address gaps in the busiest and most critical sections of the subway system.

“We know safety is top of mind for Torontonians. Residents and visitors expect wireless connectivity when they’re travelling on the TTC’s subway system,” said Ron McKenzie, Rogers’ Chief Technology and Information Officer. “The agreement to acquire BAI Canada is a significant first step in modernizing and expanding the existing network to deliver enhanced 5G wireless service to millions of transit riders throughout the entire subway system in Canada’s largest city. As the country’s biggest investor in 5G with Canada’s largest 5G network, Rogers is proud to be making these investments to deliver world-class connectivity for Torontonians.”

Over time, riders will experience the rollout of 5G coverage for all wireless services beyond 911. The 5G network build is expected to take approximately two years to complete because of the limited overnight construction windows available to complete network installations so the subway remains operational for riders. Together with the TTC, Rogers will work on a phased deployment plan, including network design, architecture and rollout logistics, for both network improvements and expansion in the stations, concourses and in all of the subway tunnels.



Story continues

Extensive fibre network and radio equipment upgrades are needed to modernize the network, and increase cellular capacity of the current 3G and 4G network and the quality of services, adding new 5G mobile services for millions of additional users.

The completed 5G network will deliver seamless wireless coverage with mobile voice and data services in all 75 stations and almost 80 kilometres of Toronto’s subway system, part of Rogers’ commitment to expand connectivity for Torontonians.

This milestone investment builds on Rogers’ existing initiatives to bring advanced mobile connectivity to underground transit riders across the country. These initiatives include agreements with TransLink to bring wireless connectivity across the full SkyTrain system in the Greater Vancouver Area and the Société de transport de Montréal with other Canadian carriers to bring connectivity in all 68 metro stations and over 70 kms of tunne l in Montreal.

Rogers expects its acquisition of BAI Canada to close in the next two weeks. Completion of the acquisition of BAI Canada is subject to closing conditions.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. We caution that forward‐looking information is inherently subject to change and uncertainty and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward‐looking information. A comprehensive discussion of risks associated with forward-looking information can be found in Rogers’ public reports and filings which are available under its profile at www.sedar.com .

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada's leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:

Rogers Media contact

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338

Rogers Investor Relations contact

investor.relations@rci.rogers.com

1-844-801-4792



