U.S. markets close in 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,169.02
    +33.67 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,103.08
    +276.92 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,226.04
    +83.81 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.40
    +16.17 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.64
    +1.88 (+2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1025
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4520
    -0.0760 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2564
    +0.0070 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2380
    +2.3450 (+1.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,379.73
    -319.98 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.05
    -2.72 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,870.57
    +38.99 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,856.44
    +398.76 (+1.40%)
     

Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 2nd Quarter 2023 Results

Rogers Sugar Inc.
·1 min read
Rogers Sugar Inc.
Rogers Sugar Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2023 second quarter results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 17h30 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-888-886-7786. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-877-674-7070, access code 401529#. This recording will be available until May 24, 2023.

For further information

Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Tel.: (514) 940-4350
www.lanticrogers.com