Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 2nd Quarter 2023 Results

Rogers Sugar Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2023 second quarter results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 17h30 (Eastern Time).



The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-888-886-7786 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-877-674-7070, access code 401529#. This recording will be available until May 24, 2023.

For further information

Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel.: (514) 940-4350

www.lanti c r o gers.com







