Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 1st Quarter 2022 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2022 first quarter results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8h00 (Eastern Time).



The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-888-400-2425 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-770-2030, access code 9031006#. This recording will be available until February 24, 2022.

For further information

Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel: (514) 940-4350

www.lanticrogers.com



