U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,401.61
    -81.12 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,284.08
    -431.31 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,799.06
    -354.96 (-2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.42
    -20.62 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.75
    -0.80 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.30
    -11.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.39 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    -0.0820 (-4.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6340
    -0.4660 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,902.79
    -4,994.42 (-11.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.27
    +647.59 (+266.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 1st Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rogers Sugar Inc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RSGUF

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2022 first quarter results on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8h00 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-888-400-2425. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-770-2030, access code 9031006#. This recording will be available until February 24, 2022.

For further information

Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Tel: (514) 940-4350
www.lanticrogers.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell More Than 5% This Morning

    Shares of e-commerce technology-darling Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were down 7.6% today as of 11:50 a.m. ET. The broader market indices had clawed back steep early losses, but no such luck for Shopify, as richly valued names continue to get punished. The drop is particularly confounding because Shopify just inked a deal with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD).

  • Why SunPower's Shares Fell 15.8% Friday

    Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) slumped 15.8% in early trading Friday. SunPower released preliminary fourth-quarter earnings after the market closed on Thursday and investors were underwhelmed. One concern in the report was that SunPower was replacing third-party connectors in its light commercial value-added reseller and commercial and industrial solutions systems (CIS) because the company said it had found a cracking issue in the connectors.

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Down Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell as much as 7% on Friday morning after a Wall Street analyst cut his price target for the data analytics stock. The analyst isn't questioning the quality of the business, but valuation is an open question in this environment. Palantir, as my Motley Fool colleague Keith Noonan noted yesterday, is a stock that has been moving in conjunction with the Nasdaq Composite, and so perhaps it should be no surprise the stock got off to a bad start on Friday morning as the broader market traded down.

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • Why Shares of Huntington Bancshares Are Falling Today

    Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) are trading 7.3% down as of 11:00 a.m. ET today after reporting earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Huntington reported fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 on total revenue of $1.65 billion, missing on analyst estimates for both EPS and revenue. "We enter 2022 increasingly confident in our outlook for growth in revenue and earnings," Huntington president and CEO Steve Steinour said in a statement.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why Amazon Stock Slipped on Friday

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are taking a punch in the gut today. The slide is likely primarily due to bearishness in the overall market today, especially for growth stocks like Amazon. The market's sell-off on Friday seems to be prompted by Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) post-earnings 20%-plus drop.

  • Stock market: ‘Fundamentals start to reappear’ when liquidity conditions change, strategist says

    Head of CIO portfolio strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank Niladri Mukherjee joins Yahoo Finance Live to give an outlook on the market for this week.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stock slumped in Friday trading, down 7.2% as of 1:15 p.m. ET, despite the robotic surgery specialist having edged out consensus targets for both sales and earnings in its report last night. Heading into the fourth quarter of 2021, analysts had forecast that Intuitive Surgical would earn $1.28 per share on sales of $1.52 billion. In Q4, Intuitive Surgical grew its "installed base" of da Vinci Surgical Systems by 12% year over year -- that's 6,730 systems out there in the market right now, generating recurring revenue from consumables and maintenance services for Intuitive.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks that Izzy Englander has sold in Q3. You can skip our detailed analysis of his hedge fund and recent developments, and go directly to read Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 5 Stocks. Israel Englander is one of the most prominent hedge fund managers of all […]

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) isn't giving its shareholders any respite -- the electric vehicle (EV) stock was down by 22.6% for the week as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At this point, Rivian has declined by a whopping 41% year to date. Given that the market had already been warned, investors shouldn't have been surprised when Rivian announced the actual numbers.

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report its Q4 earnings for fiscal year 2021 -- so the fact that Tesla stock is falling today doesn't portend particularly well. As of 11 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is trading down 2.5% -- about five times worse than the decline on the broader Nasdaq index. Why Tesla stock is down isn't immediately clear.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Investors looking to add growth stocks to their portfolios this month shouldn't miss these names.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Take Off in February

    Novavax has been both a promising and frustrating stock to own recently. It's promising in the sense that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate could give the company a slice of what's proving to be a very large pie. The frustrating part about Novavax is that it has continually pushed back its schedule for applying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock is taking the worst drubbing, down 19.7% as of the market close on Thursday. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were sinking 17.2%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stocks were falling 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively.

  • Amazon Earnings: What to Watch on Feb. 3

    Investors will soon learn how the e-commerce giant performed in the fourth, or big holiday, quarter.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Everyone wants more for less, and value stocks can offer that. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) fit the bill as two dirt-cheap stocks that could outperform in 2022. After soaring 147% in the last 12 months, Ford's bull run is already in full swing.

  • Why Arrival Stock Sank Friday

    Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is one of many fledgling electric vehicle (EV) companies that merged with a blank check company to raise funds and go public in 2021. The company has aspirations to supply zero-emission electric buses to municipalities and commercial vans to businesses. The sell-off in Arrival stock is continuing today, with shares down 12.4% as of 1:56 p.m. ET.