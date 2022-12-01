U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

ROGERS SUGAR INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS

Rogers Sugar Inc.
·1 min read
Rogers Sugar Inc.
Rogers Sugar Inc.

THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on December 30, 2022, payable on or before February 1, 2023. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

For further information:

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Lantic Inc.
Tel: 514-940-4350
Website: www.lanticrogers.com


