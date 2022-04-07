'Rogue Legacy 2' will hit PC and Xbox on April 28th

Almost exactly two years after Rogue Legacy 2 was announced, Cellar Door Games has revealed when the sequel is coming out of early access. It will officially arrive on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on April 28th.

Cellar Door has switched up the art style, creating 3D characters that are set against hand-drawn backgrounds. There are new classes, weapons and abilities, and the studio has freshened up the procedurally created environments with fresh biome generation. There's also an heirloom system that grants heroes permanent new abilities and accessibility features designed to help "players succeed even when they’re struggling," according to a press release.

Rogue Legacy 2 has been in development for almost four years and it'll arrive nearly nine years after its predecessor. Rogue Legacy helped usher in an era of successful indie roguelikes like Hades.

Rogue Legacy 2

What helped set Rogue Legacy apart from many of its peers, such as Spelunky and FTL: Faster Than Light, was a system that allowed players to continue their journey by selecting an heir of their previous character. Each heir has their own traits.