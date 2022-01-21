Rogue One Adds New Board Member and Executive to Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue One, Inc. (OTC Pink: ROAG) is pleased to announce the addition of a new member to its Board of Directors and executive leadership team, Mr. Lavert Phillips. Mr. Phillips, a 20-year wine, beer and spirit industry veteran and entrepreneur will not only join the board of directors of Rogue One, Inc. but he will also serve as the president of CapCity Beverage, LLC, the Company’s U.S. import and wholesale division. Mr. Phillips has served in executive leadership roles with some of the industry’s leading companies including Miller-Coors, Diageo, Southern Wine and Spirits and most recently, Republic National Distribution Corporation, the country’s second-largest distributor of wine and spirits where he was the Washington DC area Division Director for the Pernod-Ricard On and Off Premise sales teams.

Mr. Phillips will add valuable insight and critical resources to support the overall growth and vision of Rogue One Inc.’s “ground to glass” platform, especially as it relates to establishing a national sales and distribution strategy for the CapCity Beverage brand which includes; Shinju Japanese Whisky, Armero Tequila, Fervor Mezcal, Profano Mezcal and other brands in the Company’s growing portfolio.

“As we continue to grow and execute on our vision, we are honored to be able to attract talented people who have a shared passion for the spirit industry, who can also add value to our team across all areas of our business platform. Mr. Phillips is not only a spirit industry veteran but also a successful entrepreneur who understands what it takes to navigate a concept from creation to execution. We are excited to have him on board and we look forward to him leading our national sales efforts to jumpstart the forecasted growth in our wholesale division in 2022,” shared Company COO, Janon Costley.

About Rogue One, Inc.:

Rogue One, Inc is a holding company that focuses on acquisition opportunities in the multi-trillion-dollar spirit/adult beverage sector and related industries. ROAG primarily targets companies, and/or exclusive production and supply agreements in the Tequila industry. ROAG will also seek opportunities involving uniquely positioned, specialized retail/hospitality locations and brands that will be supported by our underlying business activities.

About Human Brands:

Human Brands International, Inc. ( www.humanbrandsinc.com ) is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the tequila industry. The Company was established in late 2014 to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. The Company currently has several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality. Human Brands di- versified operating divisions currently own and manage over 250k agave plants, several premium spirit brands such as Armero Tequila, Three hospitality concepts, (Santo Coyote, Santa Cantina, Museo by Santo) and holds exclusive import/export rights for a variety of spirit brands (CapCity Beverage). The Company’s core foundation is built upon its bulk tequila production operations. The Company currently has supply contracts with well-known tequila brands, as well as celebrities and athletes.

About Cap City Beverage:

CapCity Beverage, LLC ( www.capcitybeverage.com ) is the import division of Rogue One, Inc’s wholly owned subsidiary Human Brands Int’l Inc. Through its Federal Import and Wholesale permits CapCity has exclusive US import and wholesale rights for several wine and spirits brands, including Shinju Japanese Whisky, Armero Tequila, Fervor Mezcal, Profano Mezcal and a number of other brands.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above.

