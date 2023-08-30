U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,504.50
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,904.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,395.25
    -20.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.30
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.73
    +0.57 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.30
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.61
    +0.16 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2665
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3260
    +0.4580 (+0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,444.52
    +1,497.28 (+5.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    591.49
    +27.54 (+4.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.08
    +25.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,333.46
    +106.49 (+0.33%)
     

Rogue Resources Full Year 2023 Earnings: CA$0.008 loss per share (vs CA$0.28 loss in FY 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CA$1.35m (down 19% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: CA$291.5k (loss narrowed by 97% from FY 2022).

  • CA$0.008 loss per share (improved from CA$0.28 loss in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Rogue Resources' share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for Rogue Resources that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.