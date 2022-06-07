U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

Rohde & Schwarz opens software development lab in Rwanda

·2 min read

Rohde & Schwarz officially opened its new software development lab in Kigali, Rwanda on June 6, 2022. It is the technology company's first research and development initiative on the African continent.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

MUNICH and KIGALI, Rwanda, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohde & Schwarz develops, produces and markets innovative information and communications technology products for professional users. The independent company has an extensive sales and service network in more than 70 countries. In addition to its established business fields, Rohde & Schwarz has made substantial investments in future technologies such as 6G, quantum technology, the industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence and cloud technology.

Until now, the Rohde & Schwarz presence on the African continent has been limited to sales activities. The software lab in the Rwandan capital of Kigali is both the Munich based company's first subsidiary in central Africa and also its first R&D location anywhere on the continent.

Peter Riedel, President and COO of Rohde & Schwarz, says: "Africa is an enormous growth market and Rwanda is a trailblazer in digitalization." Rohde & Schwarz is making a long-term commitment for sustainable growth and stability. "We want to develop products for the global market together with our team in Rwanda," says Mr. Riedel.

Rohde & Schwarz will cooperate closely with local partners and support talent in the country. This is yet another reason why the technology company's new lab is receiving prominent support. The opening ceremony was attended by President Paul Kagame along with Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT & Innovation and Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, Minister of Education.

In the spirit of the Rohde & Schwarz subsidiary in Singapore, which has grown into a major Asian hub over the past 25 years, the company will be continuously expanding the new lab in Kigali – next steps will include activities in the area of Cybersecurity and support of local students and engineers. The official opening ceremony, which was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions, once again underscored the importance of this project.

Press contact Rohde & Schwarz headquarters:
Christian Reiter (phone: +49 89 4129 13958; email: press@rohde-schwarz.com)
www.rohde-schwarz.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rohde--schwarz-opens-software-development-lab-in-rwanda-301563168.html

SOURCE Rohde & Schwarz

