ROHIT MEHTA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF HORIZONS ETFs

Respected industry veteran to lead Horizons ETFs through next chapter of growth

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Board of Directors of Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rohit Mehta as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Horizons ETFs, effective May 1, 2023. Horizons ETFs' interim CEO, Jasmit Bhandal, will continue with the organization as Chief Operating Officer and as a Director.

A well-known name in the Canadian investment fund and asset management sectors for over two decades, Mr. Mehta is a proven leader with an unparalleled track record in product innovation and realizing businesses' full growth potential. Most recently, Mr. Mehta served as Senior Vice President, Head of Distribution, Guardian Retail Asset Management for Guardian Capital LP, and as Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing, Product and Data Analytics for CI Financial Corp.

"Rohit brings extensive and diverse experience in the investment fund, wealth and asset management sectors, as well as a record of demonstrated success to Horizons ETFs," said Thomas Park, Director of Horizons ETFs and Co-CEO of Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA). "After a thorough search by our Board, we are thrilled to welcome Rohit to Horizons ETFs and the Mirae Asset family and look forward to benefitting from his unique expertise in bringing brands to their next level of competitive growth."

Mr. Mehta has served in a variety of senior leadership roles at leading Canadian asset management firms, where he spearheaded industry and Canadian firsts that have helped the investment community better meet investors' evolving needs, while also significantly growing organizational assets in an increasingly competitive landscape. During his time leading Guardian Capital's distribution business, the firm built an ETF platform and modernized its mutual fund offerings and also launched a first-of-its-kind retirement suite. While serving as Executive Vice President at CI Financial, he launched many of the firm's most successful funds, including its liquid alternatives business. Additionally, Mr. Mehta served as President of First Asset where he grew the business from $3 billion to $10 billion in only three years.

"Today's investment landscape is unlike any that we've seen before. Staying ahead requires a capable, experienced and talented executive team that is willing to push boundaries and drive product innovation to meet the unique needs of the modern investor," said Young Kim, Head of Global Business at Mirae Asset Global Investments. "We have the utmost confidence in Rohit and in his capacity as President & CEO of Horizons ETFs to answer this call, while effectively navigating rapidly evolving conditions. His depth of experience, commitment to innovation and dedication to investors strongly align with our core values, and we are thrilled to welcome him aboard."

"I'm excited to join Horizons ETFs at a pivotal moment for our industry and look forward to working alongside this world-class team through our next chapter and beyond," said Mr. Mehta. "Horizons ETFs has always been uniquely dedicated to providing Canadians with diverse solutions that suit every investor need, level of investor experience and investment objective. Today's market headwinds mean Canadian advisors and investors need the commitment to product excellence, innovation and accessibility for which Horizons ETFs is renowned – a commitment that I share."

Mr. Mehta succeeds Jasmit Bhandal, who served as interim CEO from November 2022, and will continue supporting Horizons ETFs as COO. Ms. Bhandal will also continue to serve on the Board of Directors, where she will draw on her nearly 25 years of financial services expertise to provide Horizons ETFs with strategic oversight.

"Jasmit's performance as interim CEO and leadership as COO was, and continues to be, of critical importance to Horizons ETFs," continued Mr. Park. "Her commitment to our organization and to the Canadian investment community we serve allowed us to grow into a uniquely positioned leader that is ready for what lies ahead. We thank Jasmit for her service as interim CEO and look forward to our organization's positive trajectory under her thoughtful and exceptionally experienced eye as COO and as a valued member of our Board."

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ( www.HorizonsETFs.com )

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $25 billion of assets under management and 106 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Horizons ETFs is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages approximately $710 billion of assets across 13 countries around the world.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products"). The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Horizons Exchange Traded Products may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses and which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

