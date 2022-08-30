U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,986.16
    -44.45 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,790.87
    -308.12 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,883.14
    -134.53 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.59
    -27.35 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -4.74 (-4.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.60
    -14.10 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    -0.38 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1655
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7760
    +0.0660 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,979.05
    -176.85 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.17
    -3.23 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.63
    -65.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

ROHM’s 40V Window-Type Voltage Detector: Providing High Accuracy and Ultra-Low Consumption

ROHM Semiconductor
·4 min read

Highly reliable, energy-saving voltage monitoring for automotive and industrial equipment requiring functional safety

ROHM’s New BD48HW0G-C 40V Window-Type Voltage Detector (Reset IC)

High accuracy, ultra-low consumption for automotive and industrial applications
High accuracy, ultra-low consumption for automotive and industrial applications

Overview and Comparison of ROHM's Voltage Detector

Supports the configuration of efficient, high reliability systems
Supports the configuration of efficient, high reliability systems

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced its new high accuracy, ultra-low current consumption voltage detector (reset IC) BD48HW0G-C. The device is optimized for a wide range of automotive and industrial applications requiring voltage monitoring of electronic circuits for increased safety, including automotive electronic control units and factory automation equipment.

In recent years, continuing technological innovation in the automotive and industrial equipment sectors towards automation has spurred demand for greater safety. Building safer systems requires product development that takes safety guarantees into account (fail-safe and functional safety) in the event of an incident.

To date, ROHM has developed more than 1,000 voltage detectors which play an important role in ensuring the safety of equipment. With a comprehensive product lineup, ROHM ships over 250 million pieces annually (in FY2021) for a wide range of low-voltage applications worldwide.

The new BD48HW0G-C window-type voltage detector[1] utilizes high-voltage BiCDMOS processes along with ROHM’s proprietary analog design technology. The aim: enabling operating voltages up to 40V and an industry-leading detection voltage accuracy of ±0.75%. At the same time, the detection voltage can be freely set, enabling high accuracy monitoring of abnormal voltages in a wide range of applications, from low voltage to high voltage, contributing to highly reliable systems with minimal incorrect fault events.

In addition, the BD48HW0G-C is leveraging ROHM’s proprietary ultra-low current consumption technology Nano Energy™ which reduces current consumption to just 500nA (0.5μA, only 6% of standard products with equivalent functionality and accuracy). This enables the carefree application for increased power consumption in battery-powered automotive systems when the engine is stopped. This also makes it suitable for voltage monitoring in various power supply circuits in automotive and industrial applications requiring functional safety.

Going forward, ROHM plans to expand its lineup of high-voltage, single-type voltage detectors with fixed detection voltage equipped with Nano Energy technology to provide greater safety in automotive and industrial environments.

New Product Summary
The BD48HW0G-C window-type voltage detector features a wide operating voltage range from 1.8V to 40V and an industry-leading detection voltage accuracy of ±0.75% (over the entire temperature range). In addition, the detection voltage can be freely set to a maximum operating voltage of 40V, enabling high accuracy monitoring of abnormal voltages in a variety of applications, at both low and high voltages, contributing to high reliability systems that maximize efficiency in automotive and industrial power supplies.

The BD48HW0G-C achieves an ultra-low current consumption of 500nA using ROHM’s Nano Energy ultra-low current consumption technology. This is only 6% of standard products with equivalent functions and accuracy, making it suitable for applications where increased power consumption is a concern.

Product Details

  • Part Number......................................... BD48HW0G-C

  • Reset Type.......................................... Window type

  • Operating Voltage................................ 1.8V to 40V

  • Over-voltage Detection......................... Adjustable

  • Under-voltage Detection....................... Adjustable

  • Detection Voltage Accuracy.................. ±0.75% (all temperatures)

  • Current Consumption (typical)............... 0.5µA

  • Operating Temperature......................... -40°C to +125°C

  • Package.............................................. SSOP6 (2.9mm × 2.8mm × 1.25mm)

ROHM has a lineup of over 1,000 voltage detectors. Click on the URL below for more information. 
https://www.rohm.com/products/power-management/voltage-detectors

Application Examples

  • Automotive systems: Inverters in EVs/HEVs, electronic control units, ADAS, in-vehicle infotainment

  • Industrial equipment: Factory automation equipment, measurement instruments, sensor systems and other automotive and industrial applications requiring voltage monitoring

Availability

  • Sales launch date: July 2022

  • Samples available now; mass production October 2022

  • Available for purchase through online distributors Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell

What is Nano Energy Technology?
Nano Energy refers to proprietary ultra-low current consumption technology that achieves a quiescent current (no-load current consumption) on the order of nA by combining advanced analog technologies covering circuit design, layout, and processes utilizing ROHM’s vertically integrated production system. This contributes to not only extending the operating time of battery operated IoT and mobile devices, but also improved efficiency in automotive and industrial devices where increased power consumption is problematic. https://www.rohm.com/support/nano

Nano Energy is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

[1] Window-Type Voltage Detector: A voltage detector capable of detecting both over- and under-voltage

Attachments

CONTACT: Travis Moench ROHM Semiconductor 858.625.3600 tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com Heather Savage BWW Communications 720.295.0260 heather.savage@bwwcomms.com


Recommended Stories

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • This Uranium Miner's Charts Are Glowing

    The technical signals sent by Cameco Corp. are bullish and suggest higher prices ahead for its shares.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • There's No Reason to Look for a Bounce at This Point

    In a normal market environment, strong economic reports are a good thing, but this isn't a normal market environment right now. The Fed is in a desperate fight against inflation, and that means trying to slow down economic growth to keep prices from rising. This morning consumer confidence came in higher than expected, and there also was a big increase in the number of jobs that are open.

  • Oil prices drop over 5% on economic worries as supply concerns ease

    Oil futures drop by more than 5% on Tuesday, with worries over the economic outlook and energy demand, along with news reports that help to ease concerns over tight supplies, sending prices to their lowest finish in more than a week.

  • Lululemon May Leave Traders Feeling a Little Too Exposed Into Earnings

    Apparel maker Lululemon Athletica is set to release quarterly figures Thursday. In this daily bar chart of LULU, below, we can see that prices made lows in May and July, but the recovery into August has "run out of steam." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight advance from May and now that improvement appears to be reversing.

  • China Fills Void as Foreign Brands Flee Russian Market During War

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese cars, televisions and smartphones are replacing German and South Korean imports in Russia as its market is reshaped by sanctions and an exodus of brands in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Maste

  • Think California’s EV Rules Are Ridiculous? They Just Reflect Reality.

    The blowback from a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 has been fierce--but it won't change the auto industry's direction.

  • Bowlero Shares Surge as JPMorgan Initiates Coverage; Sees Huge Upside

    By Jarrett Banks Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) surged 10% on Tuesday after JPMorgan initiated coverage of with an overweight rating with a massive post-pandemic upside. JPMorgan Analyst […]

  • Oil Slumps in Low-Volume Trading After Iraq Calms Supply Nerves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled after Iraq’s state marketing company said exports haven’t been affected by violent clashes in Baghdad while low liquidity exacerbated price moves. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Si

  • German inflation hits highest level in almost 50 years

    EU draws up emergency plan to cut energy costs FTSE 100 rises 0.7pc David Willetts: The system has worked for Boomers at every stage of their lives Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Baker Hughes, EOG Resources and Continental Resources

    Baker Hughes, EOG Resources and Continental Resources are part of The Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Oil dives nearly $6 a barrel on demand fears, Iraq exports

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell nearly $6 a barrel on Tuesday, the steepest decline in about a month, on fears that fuel demand could soften as global central banks hike rates to fight surging inflation, and as unrest in Iraq failed to dent the OPEC nation's crude exports. Brent crude futures for October settled down $5.78, or 5.5%, at $99.31 a barrel after touching a session low of $97.55 a barrel. With inflation near double-digit territory in many top economies, central banks could resort to more aggressive interest rate increases, slowing economic growth and fuel demand.

  • These 5 Steel Stocks Stand Solid, Near Buy Points, As Market Retreats

    Three steel stocks have formed valid bases and are in or near buy zones. However, views conflict on the steel market.

  • Blue Apron CEO: ‘Meal kits have evolved quite a bit’

    Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the meal kit company's 10 year anniversary, competition, and growth in the at-home food space.

  • Gazprom says it will halt gas supplies to France's Engie, cites lack of payment

    PARIS (Reuters) -Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday it would fully suspend gas deliveries to major European utility Engie from Thursday in a dispute over contracts, a move which will deepen concerns about Europe's winter energy supply. Europe is already on notice that Gazprom will shut off the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 for maintenance, and there is some concern that Moscow, which has cut the pipeline's supply to just 20% of capacity, may step up pressure by delaying the restart. In a statement, Gazprom said Engie had not paid in full for July deliveries of gas.

  • Mukesh Ambani says his three kids are Reliance's "first among equals"

    Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani today (Aug. 29) showcased his business empire’s future leadership.

  • Can the Apparel Market Bounce Back From Its Recent Lows?

    Clothing retailers like The Gap (GPS), Target Corporation (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and Urban Outfitters (URBN) are all struggling to drive apparel sales.

  • Excelerate Stock Re-Energized; Sales, Profits For Recent IPO Set To Soar

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Excelerate Energy Cl A shows improving technical performance.

  • Watsco (WSO) Gains Amid Industry 12% Fall in a Year: Here's Why

    Watsco (WSO) is gaining from technology spending and acquisitions.