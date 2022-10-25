U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,859.11
    +61.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,836.74
    +337.12 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,199.12
    +246.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.16
    +47.76 (+2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.94
    +0.36 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.40
    +3.30 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    +0.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9969
    +0.0095 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1475
    +0.0193 (+1.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9680
    -1.0520 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,129.16
    +781.99 (+4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.07
    +23.67 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

ROHM’s New Compact 300mA Automotive-Grade LDO Regulators for High Performance ADAS Sensors

ROHM Semiconductor
·4 min read

ROHM's new BUxxJA3DG-C series of automotive-grade LDO regulator ICs

Ideal for automotive applications, such as ADAS and ECUs
Ideal for automotive applications, such as ADAS and ECUs

ROHM's Lineup of LDO Regulator ICs

New devices complement ROHM's existing product portfolio for a wide range of automotive applications
New devices complement ROHM's existing product portfolio for a wide range of automotive applications

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today introduced the new BUxxJA3DG-C series of automotive-grade LDO regulator ICs (BU12JA3DG-C, BU15JA3DG-C, BU18JA3DG-C, BU25JA3DG-C, BU30JA3DG-C, BU33JA3DG-C). The devices are designed for automotive applications, such as sensors for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) which have become smaller and more powerful.

In recent years, safety requirements in the automotive sector have increased as technological innovations in accident prevention and autonomous driving continue to progress. In line with this, sensors and cameras installed in ADAS are becoming increasingly sophisticated, necessitating power supply ICs that deliver larger currents in a smaller package size.

In past years, ROHM has offered compact, energy-saving solutions utilizing an extensive lineup of DC-DC converters and LDO regulators for a wide range of automotive applications, including ADAS and ECUs. The new BUxxJA3DG-C series meets the basic requirements for LDOs used in the secondary power supplies of automotive systems (i.e., compact size, compatibility with standard output voltages). In addition, despite their small package size (2.9mm × 2.8mm), they support output currents of up to 300mA while covering an input voltage range from 1.7V to 6V. Such low input supply voltage enables the use of the LDO in 1.8V power supply systems to provide low output voltages at a higher efficiency. Furthermore, the output voltage noise is reduced to just 55μVrms which is about 40% lower than similar 3.3V low noise LDO regulators. As a result, the BUxxJA3DG-C series provides a quieter power supply, along with greater miniaturization and performance in ADAS applications.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to support the evolution of vehicles by developing power supply ICs that contribute to greater power savings and miniaturization in automotive applications.

New Product Lineup
The BUxxJA3DG-C series meets basic requirements, including a compact size, support for 125°C operation, qualification under the AEC-Q100 automotive reliability standard, and output voltages required for automotive secondary LDO regulators.

At the same time, output currents up to 300mA are provided from 1.7V to 6.0V wide input voltage range in a small form factor. Hence, the lowest output voltage, BU12JA3DG-C ensures stable operation even at 1.7V input/300mA output, enabling use in 1.8V power supply systems. In addition, output noise is reduced by 40% over general products (e.g., 55μVrms at the BU33JA3DG-C), reducing the effect on minute electrical signals. This makes them ideal for power supplies in compact, high-performance automotive applications where noise is a concern.

View the product specifications table here.

Application Examples

  • ADAS, sensors, cameras and radar

  • Car infotainment systems including clusters and head-up displays (HUDs)

  • Enables use in a wide range of applications and fields, especially secondary power supplies for noise-sensitive automotive applications.

Pricing & Availability

  • Pricing: $1.00/unit (samples, excluding tax)

  • Sales launch date: September 2022

  • Available now (in mass production)

  • Available for purchase through online distributors Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell

  • Part Numbers: BU12JA3DG-CTR, BU18JA3DG-CTR, BU25JA3DG-CTR, BU33JA3DG-CTR

Terminology

  • LDO Regulator (Low Drop Out/Low Saturation Regulator): A type of power supply IC that converts between two different DC voltage levels. Falls under the category of linear regulator (where the input/output voltages operate linearly) characterized by a small input-output voltage difference. Compared to DC-DC converter ICs (switching regulators), LDOs feature a simpler circuit configuration and lower noise.

  • Secondary: In an automotive power supply, the side in charge of first-stage conversion from a power source, such as a battery, is called the primary. Similarly, the side responsible for second-stage conversion is called the secondary. Power supply ICs for primary applications are required to support high input voltages, while secondary power supply ICs operate in the low input/output regime.

Attachments

CONTACT: Travis Moench ROHM Semiconductor 858.625.3600 tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com Heather Savage BWW Communications 720.295.0260 heather.savage@bwwcomms.com


Recommended Stories

  • The US now has just 25 days of diesel supply — the lowest since 2008. Here's why that's more alarming than a dwindling 'oil piggy bank'

    Record low supply + record high demand = higher costs for everything

  • Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla

    Toyota seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.

  • Three takeaways from Raytheon's Q3 earnings call

    The defense contractor Raytheon, which recently completed its move to Virginia but still has significant presence in Mass., held its 3rd quarter earnings call Tuesday. Here's what the company's saying about the war in Ukraine, commercial aviation and the impact of the move on the Bay State.

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • West Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative for First Time in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in West Texas dipped below zero for the first time since 2020 as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, trapping supplies in the region. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersStock Surge Is Pared After Hours on Tech Earnings: M

  • Natural-Gas Prices Have Plunged. Why It Might Not Last.

    Stocks of natural-gas producers have mostly weathered the recent drop. The fuel is still about twice as expensive as it has been for the past decade.

  • Media companies continue mass layoffs, 'House of the Dragon' sets HBO viewership records

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal details how many media companies are bracing for the upcoming quarter with job cuts even as HBO sets viewership records with "House of the Dragon."

  • Dirty shrimp farms are punching a huge hole in the environment. A.I. could cut it in half

    Cutting-edge technology like A.I. has the potential to help the age-old practice of fish-farming become more environmentally friendly.

  • The Jack & Coke cocktail could be a home run, analyst says

    This new boozy product may be a win for Coca-Cola.

  • Warren Buffett Favorite Oil Stock Nears Buy Point As Profit Soars

    Occidental Petroleum, a Warren Buffett favorite, is approaching a buy point as profitability rises ahead of Q3 earnings.

  • GE CEO sees 'choppier' operating environment next year

    General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. The International Monetary Fund this month further cut its 2023 global growth forecasts, warning that colliding pressures from inflation, war-driven energy and food crises and sharply higher interest rates were pushing the world to the brink of a recession and threatening financial market stability. Culp, however, said a ramp-up in the aerospace industry following a strong recovery in air travel, coupled with a push worldwide to reduce carbon footprints and a growing demand for better healthcare will help GE deal with operating challenges.

  • As Pinduoduo Plunges, We're Checking the Charts

    Pinduoduo Inc. is a Shanghai-based platform that connects farmers with consumers directly through its interactive social commerce shopping experience. Shares of PDD are sharply lower on the heels of selling in China's markets linked to fears as President Xi Jinping moved to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, we can see that prices did close above $70 in early September.

  • Halliburton Earnings Double Amid Surging Global Crude Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. surpassed profit expectations amid a tight market for oilfield supplies as the world’s biggest provider of frack services gears up for increasing activity around the world.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersStock Surge Is Pared After Hou

  • Oil-Field Services Drill Down on Pricing Power

    Shares of companies like Halliburton and SLB have bounced back this year amid an improved outlook for the sector.

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?

  • Chipotle beats quarterly sales estimates on steady demand

    While concerns around demand at U.S. restaurants have been mounting due to decades-high inflation, analysts have noted that sales bounced back in the third quarter after a slowdown in June, as gas prices eased from peaks and grocery costs climbed at a faster pace. Comparable sales at the California-based chain jumped 7.6% in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, while analysts on average had expected a 7.3% rise, according to Refinitiv IBES. Menu prices were expected to be as much as 13% higher in the third quarter over last year, according to Gordon Haskett Research Advisors analysts.

  • Exclusive-Boeing shores up Defense unit leadership after delays

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co has appointed a senior troubleshooter to help turn around loss-making programs at its Defense, Space & Security (BDS) division in what some sources view as a potential template for future efforts to fix wider industrial woes. Steve Parker, head of Boeing's bomber and fighter programs as well as its St Louis defense plants, has been promoted to the new role of chief operating officer for the division, which makes up almost half of Boeing revenues, industry sources said. A Boeing spokesperson confirmed last week's appointment, which has not been announced publicly.

  • SAP's Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenues Up on Cloud Strength

    SAP's third-quarter 2022 results reflect continued strength in its cloud business.

  • Oil: Consumers could pay 20%-25% more to heat their homes this winter

    Consumers could be paying at least 20% more on their heating bills this winter. Tight oil refining capacity and low stockpiles are expected to keep prices elevated during the colder months, CIBC Private Wealth Senior Energy Trader Rebecca Babin told Yahoo Finance Live told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Adidas ends Yeezy brand production, partnership with Kanye ‘Ye’ West

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita, Brad Smith, and Alexis Keenan discuss Adidas severing ties with Kanye West, potential legal entanglements and licensing, the revenue hit to the athletic apparel brand, and where Ye's brand goes from here.