U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.50
    +14.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,234.00
    +106.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,390.75
    +46.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.30
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.89
    +0.60 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.60
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.25 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0658
    +0.0069 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.71
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2239
    +0.0099 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9390
    -0.7400 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,757.40
    +8.58 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.11
    -20.36 (-5.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.37
    +29.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Roima Intelligence Inc. and Part Trap AB join forces

·3 min read

Roima strengthens its SaaS product portfolio within discrete manufacturing and continues its international expansion in the Nordics and USA.

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roima accelerates growth, as Part Trap AB, a fast-growing B2B Digital Commerce software provider for discrete manufacturers known for Parttap ONE, joins Roima. Parttrap ONE offers everything B2B companies need for online business by quickly enabling digital sales of complex products and their spare parts. Part Trap is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, and will expand Roima's Swedish presence further.

(Sitting left) Markus Kalalahti, CEO Roima Intelligence Inc., (standing left) Tomas Landquist, CEO Part Trap AB, Jenni Kiikka, Director Discrete Manufacturing, Roima Intelligence Inc., and Ove Tengberg, Founder Part Trap AB.
(Sitting left) Markus Kalalahti, CEO Roima Intelligence Inc., (standing left) Tomas Landquist, CEO Part Trap AB, Jenni Kiikka, Director Discrete Manufacturing, Roima Intelligence Inc., and Ove Tengberg, Founder Part Trap AB.

Parttrap ONE is a complete B2B e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) solution with four core components: eCommerce, Product Information Management (PIM), Content Management System (CMS), and out-of-box real-time ERP integration for leading manufacturing ERPs.

Roima is on a continuous growth path and is one of the largest independent industrial software providers in the Nordics, with close to 45 million euros in revenues including Part Trap. Today, Roima is serving over 400 customers worldwide, helping to boost their competitiveness through more efficient operations, better quality, and end-customer experience with solutions in manufacturing, warehouse, and product lifecycle management. Both Roima's and Part Trap's products leverage the SaaS model, providing fast business value capture and scalability.

"Our mission is to create sustainable results through leading-edge supply chain software and services. Today, we are well-established in Finland, Sweden, and Denmark. With Parttrap ONE, widespread in the Nordics and the United States, we can even further boost our customers' productivity, resiliency, and end-customer experience. Our experts are leading professionals and there is a good match of cultures and customer approach to growing together", states Roima's CEO Markus Kalalahti.

"We are excited to become a part of Roima's impressive portfolio of solutions bringing value to manufacturers globally. For us, this means becoming an even more significant player in the B2B eCommerce and the Arena of Digitalization, and further strengthening our platform to meet the industry's needs. I am positive that together we will bring great value to our customers," rejoices Part Trap's CEO Tomas Landquist.

Further information:
Markus Kalalahti, CEO, Roima Intelligence Inc., tel. +358 40 842 1053
Tomas Landquist, CEO, Part Trap AB, tel. +46 70 897 6434

Roima Intelligence Inc. is a fast-growing software company with solutions for industrial manufacturing and logistics operations in Northern Europe. Roima empowers businesses to reach sustainable results through digitalization. In 2021, Roima's revenue amounted to around 33.5 million euros. Headquartered in Finland, Roima is home to 318 experts. More than 400 corporations worldwide benefit from Roima's supply chain solutions. Read more about Roima at www.roimaint.com

Part Trap AB is a software company providing solutions for B2B and B2C e-commerce in the Nordics, Europe, and United States. Part Trap improves customers' competitiveness by providing technology and expertise for the e-commerce of manufacturing and distribution customers. In the fiscal year 2021, Part Trap's revenue amounted to around 3 million euros and is home to 28 experts. More than 100 corporations benefit from Part Trap's solutions worldwide. Read more about Part Trap at www.parttrap.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970454/Roima_Part_Trap.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roima-intelligence-inc-and-part-trap-ab-join-forces-301705356.html

SOURCE Roima Intelligence Inc

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • Never Mind the FAANG Stocks, Buy the GHOST Stocks Before 2023

    No platform holds a candle to Facebook when it comes to social media; Apple's iPhone is unrivaled; Amazon revolutionized digital retail; Netflix has long been the face of streaming video; and Google's search was so ubiquitous, it became a verb. Investors have been skittish about the decelerating growth that has plagued online retailers over the past year. It's more likely that digital sales are simply taking a breather before their next leg higher.

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • China's COVID surge hits Beijing trading floors, Shanghai finance hub

    COVID-19 is sweeping through trading floors in Beijing and spreading fast in the financial hub of Shanghai, with illness and absence thinning already light trade and forcing regulators to cancel a weekly meeting vetting public share sales. Many banks and asset managers have dusted off plans devised to cope with previous COVID crises, injecting another layer of unpredictability into currency and stock markets, where the outlook is clouded by a rocky exit from strict health curbs. Internal surveys by several big asset managers and banks suggest more than half of their employees in Beijing, the epicentre of the virus surge, have tested positive.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Yelp Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Tesla's New Factory Location Revealed

    The electric vehicle maker is expected to make an announcement this week, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Want to Add Some Upside to Your Passive Income? Buy These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Most dividend-paying companies send a fixed amount to their investors each quarter. While that income variability isn't for everyone, the upside potential can appeal to investors willing to take on a bit more risk. Three stocks currently offering big-time income streams with upside potential are  Blackstone (NYSE: BX), BHP Group (NYSE: BHP), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

  • Alphabet’s GOOG vs. GOOGL: What’s the Difference?

    Learn the difference between the GOOG and GOOGL stock ticker symbols for Alphabet (the company formerly known as Google).

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term

    In this article, we take a look at 10 best cheap stocks to buy now for long term. If you want to see more best cheap stocks to buy now for long term, go directly to 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term. To many investors, a cheap stock isn’t a stock […]

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • Tesla Shareholder Frustration Turns Into Revolt Against Elon Musk

    The company led by Elon Musk had a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion on Dec. 31, 2021. The market value is only slightly over $474 billion, meaning that nearly $640 billion of stock market capitalization evaporated in 12 months. Tesla's stock is currently trading at $150.23, which represents a 57.4% year-on-year drop.

  • Is Sea Limited (SE) a Great Long-Term Investment?

    Hayden Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The portfolio accelerated by 18.9% at the end of the third quarter of 2022, outperforming the 4.9% return of the S&P 500 and the 7.2% return of the MSCI World index. Try to spare […]

  • Real-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on Rebalancing

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest money managers are set to unload up to $100 billion of stocks in the final few weeks of the year, adding to a selloff that’s snowballed since Jerome Powell’s unequivocal message that policymakers will press on with aggressive tightening at the risk of job cuts and a recession.Most Read from BloombergMusk Poll on Stepping Down as Twitter Chief Leans Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wea

  • Individual Investors Hang On in Wild Year for Stocks While Pros Sell

    During the wildest year for global markets since 2008, individual investors have been doubling down on stocks. U.S. equity mutual and exchange-traded funds, which are popular among individual investors, have attracted more than $100 billion in net inflows this year, one of the highest amounts on record in EPFR data going back to 2000. Hedge funds, meanwhile, have been paring how much risk they are taking in stocks or making outright bets that major U.S. indexes will tumble.

  • This Embattled Bank Stock Has Quietly Become a Top-20 Position in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett and the large conglomerate he runs, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), have a history of investing in bank stocks. Over the last two decades, Berkshire had at one point or another invested in virtually every major Wall Street bank. Every bank, that is, aside from Citigroup (NYSE: C).

  • 10 Best Battery Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 best battery stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Battery Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023. As the automobile sector transitions towards electric vehicles, battery demand is increasing. The battery industry will advance due to gigafactory […]

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Has Explosive Upside Potential in 2023

    While I purchased a lot of fantastic stocks this past year, the stock I'm most excited about owning is Blackstone (NYSE: BX). This ultra-high-yield dividend stock has fallen 42% this year despite the company achieving record earnings and paying an attractive 6.4% dividend yield -- almost four times that of the S&P 500. Here's a closer look at why I think this stock could soar in 2023 and why I feel it's one of the best buys in the market today.

  • Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Low P/E

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.6x might make it look like a buy right now compared...