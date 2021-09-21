U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,354.19
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,919.84
    -50.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,746.40
    +32.49 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.18
    +3.98 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    +0.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.00
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3662
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2170
    -0.2030 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,411.54
    -2,223.35 (-5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.33
    -47.52 (-4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Roivant Sciences Reports First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

·9 min read

- Roivant on track to close business combination with Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. ("MAAC") and concurrent PIPE financing, and commence trading on Nasdaq on October 1 under the symbol "ROIV"

- Dermavant's NDA for tapinarof for the treatment of plaque psoriasis accepted for filing by FDA

- First patient dosed in Phase 3 Dermavant trial of tapinarof for the treatment of atopic dermatitis

- Datavant completed its merger with Ciox Health; at closing, Roivant received approximately $320 million in cash and a minority equity stake in the combined company

- Roivant made a $200 million strategic investment in Immunovant

- On September 28, Roivant will host its annual R&D Day, providing an update on clinical development at the Vants and Roivant's new small molecule discovery engine

BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roivant Sciences Ltd. ("Roivant" or the "Company"), a next-generation biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients, today reported its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided an update on the Company's operations.

"Over the past quarter we have made significant progress as a business, both at Roivant centrally and across our family of companies," said Matthew Gline, Chief Executive Officer of Roivant. "I look forward to providing an update on these developments and an overview of key milestones to come at our R&D Day next week."

On September 28, Roivant will host its annual R&D Day, at which the Company will provide updates on clinical development at the Vants and Roivant's new small molecule discovery engine. The webcast for this virtual event will begin at 1 p.m. ET and can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/Roivant.

Recent Developments

  • Datavant: In June 2021, Datavant and Ciox Health entered into a definitive agreement to merge the two companies. The combined entity, named Datavant, is the nation's largest health data ecosystem, enabling patients, providers, payers, health data analytics companies, patient-facing applications, government agencies and life science companies to securely exchange their patient-level data. The merger closed on July 27, 2021. At closing, Roivant received approximately $320 million in cash and a minority equity stake in the combined company.

  • Aruvant: In June 2021, Aruvant announced data published on ARU-2801, an investigational gene therapy, that showed improved survival out to 18 months in hypophosphatasia mice.

  • Immunovant: In August 2021, Roivant made a $200 million investment in Immunovant. Following this transaction, Roivant owns 73,398,664 shares of Immunovant common stock, representing approximately a 63.8% ownership interest.

  • Dermavant: In August 2021, the FDA accepted for filing Dermavant's NDA for tapinarof for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients. The FDA has assigned a PDUFA target action date in the second calendar quarter of 2022. In September 2021, Dermavant dosed the first patient in a Phase 3 trial of tapinarof for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

  • Genevant: In August 2021, Genevant entered into a global collaboration and license agreement with Takeda for the development and commercialization of novel nonviral gene therapies for up to two rare liver diseases. Genevant will be eligible for up to $303 million in upfront and potential milestone payments, plus royalties on product sales. This is the second collaboration between Genevant and Takeda.

Major Upcoming Milestones

  • Roivant: We expect to close our business combination with MAAC, along with a concurrent PIPE financing, and commence trading on Nasdaq on October 1 under the symbol "ROIV." Assuming no redemptions by MAAC shareholders, the business combination and concurrent PIPE financing are expected to deliver approximately $575 million in net proceeds to Roivant.

  • Dermavant: We expect a decision from the FDA on the approval of tapinarof for the treatment of adults with plaque psoriasis in the second calendar quarter of 2022. We also expect to report topline data from Dermavant's Phase 3 clinical trial of tapinarof for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the first half of calendar year 2023.

  • Immunovant: Contingent upon FDA feedback, Immunovant plans to initiate a pivotal trial evaluating IMVT-1401 for the treatment of myasthenia gravis in the early part of calendar year 2022. Immunovant also plans to announce at least two new indications and submit INDs with their trial designs to the FDA over the next 12 months.

  • Aruvant: We expect Aruvant to report additional clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of ARU-1801 in sickle cell disease patients in the second half of calendar year 2021.

First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses increased by $19.9 million to $78.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $58.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase is primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses, which is partially driven by additional headcount to support drug discovery efforts using our computational discovery technology and targeted protein degradation platform, following the acquisition of Silicon Therapeutics in March 2021 and Oncopia Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $25.6 million to $82.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $57.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases in professional and transaction fees, personnel-related expenses and share-based compensation expense.

Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.0 billion.

ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.
Selected Balance Sheet Data
(unaudited, in thousands)



June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

2,008,377



$

2,141,676


Total assets


2,454,697




2,589,692


Total liabilities

474,865



527,687


Total shareholders' equity

1,957,341



2,039,514


Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareholders' equity


2,454,697




2,589,692











ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,


2021


2020





Revenue, net

$

7,735



$

1,576


Operating expenses:




Cost of revenues

742



180


Research and development

78,626



58,734


General and administrative

82,754



57,115


Total operating expenses

162,122



116,029






Loss from operations

(154,387)



(114,453)






Change in fair value of investments

8,619



(41,148)


Change in fair value of debt and liability instruments

4,585



17,125


Gain on termination of Sumitomo Options

(66,472)




Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary



(86,516)


Other (income) expense, net

(134)



2,842


Loss before income taxes

(100,985)



(6,756)


Income tax expense

93



1,221


Net loss

(101,078)



(7,977)


Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(18,895)



(4,734)


Net loss attributable to Roivant Sciences Ltd.

$

(82,183)



$

(3,243)


Net loss per common share—basic and diluted

$

(0.37)



$

(0.02)


Weighted average shares outstanding—basic and diluted

222,081,975



214,879,058


About Roivant Sciences

Roivant's mission is to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients by treating every inefficiency as an opportunity. Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch "Vants" – nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

Roivant Sciences Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and variations of such words or similar expressions. The words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act.

Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the clinical and therapeutic potential of our product candidates, the availability and success of topline results from our ongoing clinical trials and matters relating to the merger (the "Business Combination") pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, dated as of May 1, 2021, by and among Roivant, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. ("MAAC") and Rhine Merger Sub, Inc., as amended on June 9, 2021 and as may be further amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of our proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on August 10, 2021. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors
Roivant Investor Relations
ir@roivant.com

Media
Paul Davis
Roivant Sciences
paul.davis@roivant.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roivant-sciences-reports-first-fiscal-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-provides-business-update-301382074.html

SOURCE Roivant Sciences

Recommended Stories

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST): Forecasts Need to Rise Significantly to Justify Lofty Valuation

    Upstart and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), appear to now be the preferred stocks in the fintech space, as larger fintech companies PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) and Square (NYSE: SQ) have traded lower over the same period. The question now is whether Upstart has run too far too quickly.

  • Uber raises guidance, Lennar dips amid supply shortage, Nvidia stock caught in Evergrande fears

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick break down Tuesday's stocks on the move, which include: Uber shares seeing a jump in the market as a result of a more optimistic outlook for the company, Lennar stock dipping as supply chain constraints continue to plague the company, and Nvidia getting caught up in the Evergrande crisis.

  • Aurora Cannabis Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call and Related Year End Informational Filings to Monday, September 27, 2021

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 to Monday, September 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, and file its related annual disclosure documen

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 10 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that just received a Sell rating from analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Just Received Sell Rating from Analysts. The spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the social media amplification of […]

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Stock Zoomed 8% Higher Today

    Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) was a very healthy stock Wednesday. Analyst Chris Schott from JPMorgan Chase's J.P. Morgan pointed out in his note that a sum-of-the-parts calculation indicates to him that Bausch stock could be worth around $40 (although he's maintaining his $38 price target). The prognosticator is also maintaining his overweight (buy) recommendation on the stock.

  • Why Uber Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) jumped 11.5% on Tuesday after the ridesharing giant boosted its financial forecast.  So what Uber now expects to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of negative $25 million in the third quarter.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Asana's (NYSE:ASAN) Unprofitability is Hardly a Concern

    Flying on the headwind of remote work and increasingly important online work management, Asana (NYSE: ASAN) has been doing great in 2021, almost tripling up before the latest earnings caused a parabolic rally. In the wake of these events, we will look at the numbers and examine the current cash burn of this exciting yet unprofitable company.

  • AT&T’s CEO Says the Stock Is Undervalued. That Won’t Be Fixed Soon.

    CEO John Stankey spoke about valuation, and the company’s leaner, meaner, telecom-focused future, at an investor event on Tuesday.

  • Adobe Posts Strong Earnings. Why It Wasn’t Enough to Boost the Stock.

    Adobe reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales that beat Wall Street expectations, but the shares still slipped.

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

    Shares of Alibaba have fallen over the past year. Here are a few risks to consider before buying the stock.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil