U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,946.99
    +0.43 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,608.10
    +61.78 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,089.41
    -55.55 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.72
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.07
    -1.57 (-1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    -11.90 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    -0.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0325
    -0.0041 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8160
    +0.0410 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1880
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3920
    +0.1460 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,600.85
    -55.91 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.07
    -5.01 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

ROK FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

·2 min read

GREAT RIVER, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROK Financial, a leader in the alternative and commercial lending space announces the promotion of Shannon Treadwell to Chief Operating Officer. Treadwell will work alongside President Patrick Manning, overseeing the operations of the firm.

Shannon started her career with the ROK Financial team nine years ago as a receptionist. Her tenacity and eagerness to take on more quickly led her up the ranks within the organization. For the past four years, Shannon has led the Production Department as the VP of Production. Streamlining processes for clients and strengthening relationships with lenders by fully immersing herself in all aspects of the job. Shannon brought a new perspective to her role, by bridging the gap between operations and sales.

"Over the last nine years, Shannon has demonstrated an impressive track record of achieving measurable results and operational accomplishments across the organization," said James Webster, CEO of ROK Financial. "We are fortunate to have such a valuable asset as Shannon, while we continue to accelerate our growth and scale our operations to serve more businesses nationwide."

In addition to overseeing the day-to-day operations, Shannon will play an integral role in ROK's efforts to expand their remote sales platform, while continuing to build upon the organization's high-performing culture. She will also play a pivotal role in accelerating the execution of ROK's strategy, scaling innovation, and identifying new market opportunities.

ROK Financial is committed to establishing ROK solid relationships with clients, lenders, and partners. By providing the best financing solutions available to business owners while creating a positive association with business financing. Through streamlined processes, revolutionary technology and an educated team of experts, support business owners ability to create new opportunities. ROK Financial is proud to empower the heartbeat of the country, our small businesses. To learn more, visit website www.rok.biz

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rok-financial-announces-new-chief-operating-officer-301683094.html

SOURCE ROK Financial

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $5

    Cathie Wood has built her career on holding contrarian views and her Ark Invest firm has been known to go against the grain. As such, 2022’s bear market has done little to change her stance. In fact, recently, Wood has been arguing that the Fed’s aggressive monetary stance in its ongoing efforts to curb soaring inflation is misguided. Highlighting deflationary signals, Wood says that unless it changes tack, the Fed’s actions could result in a repeat of the the Great Depression. “If the Fed does

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Diamondback Stocks All Dropped on Friday

    As of 10:20 a.m. ET, shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are trading 1.8% below Thursday's close, while oil industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down 2.1%, and independent oil producer Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) leads the pack lower with a 5.6% loss. Valued at just 6.5 times earnings, and paying a rich 5.5% dividend yield, Diamondback's dividend alone seems nearly enough to justify the stock's price, even assuming zero growth in earnings.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock

    Warren Buffett is widely hailed as the greatest value investor of all time. A look at Berkshire's holdings reveals a host of sensible, inexpensively valued bank and financial stocks along with a handful of consumer staples and energy names. While Buffett has long had a penchant for financials, he hasn't been particularly noted as a tech investor, aside from his investment in Apple, which has become Berkshire's top holding.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Investors Heavily Search Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Here is What You Need to Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Cisco Just Demonstrated the Power of Stock Buybacks

    The company generated adjusted earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, surpassing Wall Street's consensus earnings estimate of $0.84 per share. Investors and analysts applauded Cisco's strong results, and the stock price closed 5% higher on Thursday. Fun fact: If not for the anti-dilutive effects of the buyback program, Cisco would barely have satisfied the consensus-earnings target.

  • Is Shopify's Business in Trouble?

    Tech company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has generated fantastic growth over the years. There's no doubt Shopify has achieved impressive results over the years providing entrepreneurs and business owners with various tools and services to run an e-commerce store. During the early stages of the pandemic, when people were losing their jobs or scrambling for ways to make some extra money, Shopify offered a way for its customers to profit from a hobby or trade.

  • More than $2 trillion in stock options expire Friday with put-call ratio near levels unseen since 2001

    Equity options worth $2.1 trillion in notional value are set to expire on Friday in the latest monthly event where weekly and monthly options tied to single stocks, equity indexes and exchange-traded funds expire, risking an explosion of volatility across markets.

  • ‘This situation is unprecedented’: 10 crazy things detailed in FTX’s bankruptcy filing

    From a $1 billion loan to Sam Bankman-Fried to missing funds and payment-disbursement emojis, here are some of the eye-popping revelations from FTX’s new CEO

  • Why Rumble Stock Slumped 26.7% This Week

    The alternative video platform posted third-quarter earnings that disappointed investors and trades at an ultra-premium valuation.

  • Black Friday surprise: Jeff Bezos tells people not to buy cars, refrigerators and other big-ticket items. Critics call him out.

    Holiday sales are projected to reach as high as $960.4 billion, the National Retail Federation says.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying in a Bear Market

    These wealthy hedge fund managers were buying stocks as the market was falling in the third quarter.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Gives Regulators the Middle Finger

    Sam Bankman-Fried fires off a missive about financial regulators on Twitter and discusses them with a reporter.

  • Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid

    Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.

  • The Case for Coinbase as a Value Stock

    Coinbase has a lot of cash, but it's the company's stablecoin business that's a cash machine.

  • What Makes Lineage Cell (LCTX) a New Buy Stock

    Lineage Cell (LCTX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Tesla shares slump, hit lowest levels since November 2020

    Tesla shares slipping lower today, hitting lows not seen since November 2020 as continued weakness takes its toll on Tesla bulls.

  • Crude oil prices fall following Poland missile strike investigation

    Oil markets are declining as NATO clears Russia of wrongdoing in the Poland missile strike that killed two civilians.

  • Why Atkore Stock Jumped Higher Today

    Shares of Atkore (NYSE: ATKR), which manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products, were rising today after the company reported better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter. As a result, Atkore's stock was up 14.6% as of 10:51 a.m. ET. Investors were happy to see the company report non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $5.52 -- up about 26% from the year-ago quarter -- and easily outpacing Wall Street's consensus estimate of $5.08.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    "I'm only happy when it rains," sang alternative rock band Garbage in the 1990s, and it's fair to say that Cathie Wood feels the same way. The co-founder, CEO, and chief stock picker of Ark Invest is a growth stock investor, but she also seems to be making opportunistic purchases when her holdings go the wrong way. Ark Invest only added to a couple of its position on Wednesday.