U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,049.67
    +1,857.68 (+3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter of 2021

·7 min read

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK) has filed its interim Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Statements

Highlights include:

  • In year-to-date Q2 2021, the Company realized production volume of 28,587 boe, resulting in crude and natural gas sales of $1,149,236 and net operating income of $448,114 after royalties and operating expenses. This equates to an operating netback per boe of $15.68 and an operating income profit margin of 39.0%.

  • In May 2021, the Company completed the first closing of a private placement financing for a total of $2,200,000, whereby 11,000,000 units of the Company were issued at a price of $0.20 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class B Share in the capital of the Company and one half of one purchase warrant. Each purchase warrant is exercisable for one Class B Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per purchase warrant for a period of 2 years. Commissions were paid to various brokers and finders in an amount of approximately $56,000 plus the issuance of a total of 280,000 broker warrants, with each such broker warrant exercisable for one Class B Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per broker warrant for a period of two years.

  • In June 2021, the Company completed the first tranche of $3,500,000 of senior secured notes of the Company ("Notes"), with each Note consisting of a principal amount of $1,000 and with interest payable thereon at a rate of 14% per annum over a term of three years from the date of issuance thereof (the "Note Financing"). In July 2021, a second tranche of $500,000 of Notes was closed by the Company under the same terms. The Notes are secured by the assets of the Company and are senior to all other indebtedness of the Company. In addition, 500 purchase warrants were issued to participants in the Note Financing for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes purchased, with each purchase warrant being exercisable for one Class B Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per warrant for a period of two years.

  • In April 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of non-operated working interest in certain producing petroleum and natural gas properties located within the Florence area of Southeastern Saskatchewan. Total consideration for the acquisition is $1,500,000 in cash and 2,000,000 Class B Shares of the Company. The acquisition property is located within the Company's core operating area in Southeast Saskatchewan, targeting the Midale and Frobisher formations. The acquired assets also include associated facilities and land, as well as associated liabilities relating to future abandonment obligations on well and facility sites.

  • In May 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of operated working interest in certain producing petroleum and natural gas properties located within the Florence area of Southeastern Saskatchewan. Total consideration for the acquisition is $2,500,000 in cash and 2,250,000 Class B Shares of ROK. The acquired assets also include associated facilities and land, as well as associated liabilities relating to future abandonment obligations on well and facility sites.

$ (Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Working Capital

1,623,988

564,404

Property, Plant and Equipment

8,522,233

3,649,205

Exploration and Evaluation Assets

1,300,558

942,340

Total Assets

13,042,173

5,216,315

Cash flow used in Operations (six months)

451,779

357,569

Cash flow used in Operations (three months)

308,562

177,598

Net Loss (six months)

769,491

419,462

Net Loss (three months)

394,051

242,700

Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted (six months)

0.01

0.01

Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted (three months)

0.01

0.01


Complete reports and statements are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company website www.rokresources.ca.

About ROK

ROK is engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, Chairman and CEO
Lynn Chapman, CFO
Phone: (306) 522-0011
Email: info@rokresources.ca

Non-IFRS Measures

The non-IFRS measures referred to above do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses this non-IFRS measurement to provide its shareholders and investors with a measurement of the Company's financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used. "Operating Income" is calculated by deducting operating expense from total revenue. Total revenue is comprised of oil and gas sales, net of royalties. The Company refers to Operating Income expressed per unit of production as an "Operating Netback". "Operating Income Profit Margin" is calculated by the Company as Operating Income as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales.

Conversion Measures

Production volumes and reserves are commonly expressed on a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of 6 thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") to 1 barrel of oil ("bbl"). Although the intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants, boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In recent years, the value ratio based on the price of crude oil as compared to natural gas has been significantly higher than the energy equivalency of 6:1 and utilizing a conversion of natural gas volumes on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ROK Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661788/ROK-Resources-Files-Financial-Results-and-Management-Discussion-Analysis-for-the-Second-Quarter-of-2021

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bill.com Stock Just Went Off Like a Rocket

    The cloud-based payments software maker missed earnings, reporting a $0.07-per-share pro forma loss where Wall Street had expected only a $0.04 loss. It also warned of worse-than-expected losses in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 as a whole. You see, not only did Bill.com lose $0.03 per share more than Wall Street had expected, pro forma.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • Why Veru Stock Blasted Higher on Friday

    A glowing research note was the catalyst behind the bull run on Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares on Friday. The note was authored by Veru bull Leland Gershell of Oppenheimer. In a research note made public Friday morning, the analyst strongly reiterated his buy rating on the stock, along with his $26-per-share price target -- which is nearly three times its current level.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors appear to be concerned about potential manufacturing issues at a contract manufacturing facility.

  • Affirm stock skyrockets 40% on news Amazon to partner with buy now, pay later fintech company

    Affirm Holdings Inc. shares jump 40% in the after-hours session Friday after reports that the fintech company and Amazon would partner to allow a pay-over-time option at checkout.

  • Support.com Surges 200% in Meme Army’s Short-Squeeze Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- The social-media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against.Support.com Inc. shares soared on Friday, adding to this week’s triple-digit rally as day traders touted the Los Angeles-based company, whose platform helps companies manage technical and customer support.The shares climbed 34% to close at $26.33 on Friday, the highest since 2000. Earlier, the stock had surged as much as 203%. Support.com was amon

  • Why Support.com shares surged today

    Support.com (SPRT) has become the new "meme stock" retail traders are pushing to the moon.

  • Why Gambling.com Stock Just Soared 27%

    Shares of Gambling.com Group (Nasdaq: GAMB), the tiny Dublin, Ireland-based marketing company for the online gambling industry, rocketed 27% higher as of 1:20 p.m. EDT Friday after reporting a straight flush of profits last night. Gambling's revenue soared 66% year over year in the fiscal second quarter of 2021 -- its first report as a publicly traded company -- to $10.4 million, and the company turned a $0.02-per-share quarterly loss a year ago into an $0.08-per-share profit this time around. About the only number that went the wrong way for Gambling.com this quarter, in fact, was free cash flow -- and even that one only declined 3% to $3.1 million.

  • Rivian Eyes Much Bigger Valuation — Topping GM's, Ford's — As First Deliveries Due Soon

    Rivian Automotive, the Amazon-backed EV pickup truck maker, has reportedly filed for an IPO and estimates a massive valuation.

  • Why VMware Stock Is Diving Today

    The company's full-year earnings guidance indicates a slight decline, and there is concern about its revenue mix.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best undervalued dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Finding truly undervalued stocks can be a difficult job, especially during times of economic crisis when […]

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Companies with the most bitcoin on their balance sheets

    Investors who don't want to shell out $50,000 per bitcoin (BTC-US) can still gain exposure to it via companies that hold the cryptocurrency on their balance sheets.

  • This Unknown Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled Friday

    Markets moved sharply higher on Friday, as investors reacted favorably to positive comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the central bank's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It isn't every day that you see a Nasdaq stock double in value, but that happened on Friday. The move followed a better than 40% rise for the fledgling software company on Thursday, and reflects a combination of factors that once again show that retail investors are playing a major role in how individual stocks move.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Dividend Hike?

    Altria is trying to become less of a cigarette company as demand fades. Is the stock a buy after breaking out then giving back its gains?

  • Western Digital $20 billion all-stock offer for Kioxia poses valuation, cash challenge - analysts

    A possible merger between storage hardware maker Western Digital Corp with its Japanese partner and chipmaker Kioxia Holdings could create a NAND memory chipmaking giant that rivals Samsung Electronics. But analysts are questioning whether Kioxia's investors will accept the price and terms of the reported $20 billion all-stock offer from Western Digital, which would provide no cash to the Japanese firm and put a lower value on it than other comparable deals in the industry. Western Digital on Friday filed documents to issue more shares but did not disclose the size of the offering.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Technology stocks have offered investors explosive returns over the past few months. No other billionaire on Wall Street […]

  • Nvida Will Seek EU Approval for Arm Deal: Report

    Nvidia expects to make the request in early September. The chip maker also must get approval for the $40 billion acquisition from China, the U.S., and the U.K.

  • Did Coupang Stock Finally Bottom Out This Week?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) doesn't have a very impressive stock chart these days, but things may be looking up for the South Korean online retailer. For the second time since reporting poorly received quarterly results two weeks ago, an analyst is stepping up to upgrade shares of Coupang. Two weeks ago, it was Peter Milliken upgrading the stock from hold to buy with a price target of $44, implying 43% of upside from where shares are now.

  • 3 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Looking at larger stocks, the dividend yield of the S&P 500 index is about 1.3%. The stability comes from Kinder Morgan carrying out most of its business under long-term, fee-based contracts. Hence, while Kinder Morgan faces some short-term headwinds from expiring contracts, its long-term prospects look good since most of its business is under longer-term deals.