ROK Resources Files Financial Results, Reserve Report, and Management Discussion & Analysis

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK) has filed its Annual Financial Results, Reserve Report, and Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Statements

Highlights for the 2021 year include:

  • In the 2021 year, the Company realized production volume of 64,554 boe, resulting in crude and natural gas sales of $3,436,882 and net operating income of $1,441,622 after royalties and operating expenses. This equates to an operating netback per boe of $22.34 and an operating income profit margin of 41.9%.

  • In May 2021, the Company completed the first closing of a private placement financing for a total of $2,200,000, whereby 11,000,000 units of the Company were issued at a price of $0.20 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class B Share in the capital of the Company and one half of one purchase warrant. Each purchase warrant is exercisable for one Class B Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per purchase warrant for a period of 2 years. Commissions were paid to various brokers and finders in an amount of approximately $56,000 plus the issuance of a total of 280,000 broker warrants, with each such broker warrant exercisable for one Class B Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per broker warrant for a period of two years.

  • In June 2021, the Company completed the first tranche of $3,500,000 of senior secured notes of the Company ("Notes"), with each Note consisting of a principal amount of $1,000 and with interest payable thereon at a rate of 14% per annum over a term of three years from the date of issuance thereof (the "Note Financing"). In July 2021, a second tranche of $500,000 of Notes was closed by the Company under the same terms. The Notes are secured by the assets of the Company and are senior to all other indebtedness of the Company. In addition, 500 purchase warrants were issued to participants in the Note Financing for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes purchased, with each purchase warrant being exercisable for one Class B Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per warrant for a period of two years.

  • In April 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of non-operated working interest in certain producing petroleum and natural gas properties located within the Florence area of Southeastern Saskatchewan. Total consideration for the acquisition is $1,500,000 in cash and 2,000,000 Class B Shares of the Company. The acquisition property is located within the Company's core operating area in Southeast Saskatchewan, targeting the Midale and Frobisher formations. The acquired assets also include associated facilities and land, as well as associated liabilities relating to future abandonment obligations on well and facility sites.

  • In May 2021, the Company closed the acquisition of operated working interest in certain producing petroleum and natural gas properties located within the Florence area of Southeastern Saskatchewan. Total consideration for the acquisition is $2,500,000 in cash and 2,250,000 Class B Shares of ROK. The acquired assets also include associated facilities and land, as well as associated liabilities relating to future abandonment obligations on well and facility sites.

$ (Canadian dollars)

December 31, 2021

December 30, 2020

Working Capital (Deficit)

(854,723

)

1,596,525

Property, Plant and Equipment

9,444,668

3,434,274

Exploration and Evaluation Assets

1,321,693

1,178,458

Total Assets

13,096,978

6,564,868

Non-Current Liabilities

6,356,425

3,304,071

Total Oil & Natural Gas Sales

3,436,882

598,448

Cash flow used in Operations

1,473

949,582

Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

2,331,275

1,202,882

Net Loss per Share, Basic and Diluted

0.03

0.03

Complete reports and statements are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company website www.rokresources.ca.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK's common shares are traded on the Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, Chairman and CEO
Lynn Chapman, CFO
Phone: (306) 522-0011
Email: info@rokresources.ca

Non-IFRS Measures

The non-IFRS measures referred to above do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses this non-IFRS measurement to provide its shareholders and investors with a measurement of the Company's financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used. "Operating Income" is calculated by deducting operating expense from total revenue. Total revenue is comprised of oil and gas sales, net of royalties. The Company refers to Operating Income expressed per unit of production as an "Operating Netback". "Operating Income Profit Margin" is calculated by the Company as Operating Income as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales.

Conversion Measures

Production volumes and reserves are commonly expressed on a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of 6 thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") to 1 barrel of oil ("bbl"). Although the intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants, boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In recent years, the value ratio based on the price of crude oil as compared to natural gas has been significantly higher than the energy equivalency of 6:1 and utilizing a conversion of natural gas volumes on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ROK Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699523/ROK-Resources-Files-Financial-Results-Reserve-Report-and-Management-Discussion-Analysis

