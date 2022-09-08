U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,006.18
    +26.31 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,774.52
    +193.24 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,862.13
    +70.23 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.91
    +14.90 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.73
    -0.81 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.40
    -8.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    18.45
    +0.19 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0001
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1502
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1010
    +0.3630 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,334.60
    -17.64 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.49
    +3.69 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

ROKFORM Introduces New Cases for Apple iPhone 14, Delivering Extra-Strength Magnetic Hold for the Most Active Lifestyles

·3 min read

New cases offer 4-5x more hold to MagSafe® accessories than standard cases with new enhanced Military grade drop protection

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM, the maker of magnetic protective cases and mounting accessories, today introduced two new cases, Rugged and Crystal, for the Apple iPhone 14 lineup, offering more protection and built for life on the move. An integrated twist lock allows for fast, secure, and interchangeable mounting to bikes, motorcycles, cars and more.

"Our customers rely on our cases to perform during daily tasks and outdoor adventures, which is why we've made our iPhone 14 cases stronger and slimmer," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "ROKFORM has been putting magnets in our cases for over 10 years to provide easy, magnetic mounting, and we designed our new iPhone 14 cases with an improved MagSafe® hold where all accessories and products that utilize MagSafe® are significantly enhanced."

ROKFORM's cases include 3 internal magnets including an enhanced MagSafe® ring that can be used to mount onto any magnetic surface such as a toolbox, golf cart, or an office filing cabinet and provides a better hold on car mounts. The new cases also feature their patented twist-lock mounting system for fast and secure mounting to cars, bikes, motorcycles and more.

iPhone 14 cases offer more protection than previous models with additional corner protection and an improved hold on all MagSafe® compatible accessories and magnetic surfaces with 4-5x more magnetic holding power.

The Crystal case features crystal-clear polycarbonate to show off the phone's color, while the Rugged case features a black dual compound with a soft, microfiber lining. ROKFORM's cases are designed to withstand more than just daily wear and tear and can endure drops, scrapes, and scuffs from active lifestyles. All cases feature 360-degree, military-grade drop protection with a slim feel that easily slides in and out of pockets.

"The biggest difference in the new iPhone 14 lineup is the improved magnetic hold," said Peter Tu, ROKFORM Senior Product Designer. "We worked with top magnet engineers, and suppliers to refine and enhance all three magnet systems. Customers will immediately notice a difference, the improved MagSafe® magnetic hold on all MagSafe® compatible accessories, it's a game-changer."

ROKFORM's cases for the Apple iPhone 14 lineup are available for purchase today at rokform.com.

About ROKFORM: ROKFORM was founded by Jeff Whitten in 2010. He and his small but dedicated team have bootstrapped their way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California they continue to be a leader in the active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the worlds mobile devices. More that 10 years and 10 patents later, Jeff and his business partner Steve Petyo feel that they are just getting started. Their unique approach to personalized customer service and innovative product design is why most of their business comes from word of mouth and repeat customers. They design and ship all products directly from their California headquarters and customers can also visit their Irvine, Ca showroom to experience the product in person. Visit: www.rokform.com

Contact:

Haley Lush
7753136135
344187@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rokform-introduces-new-cases-for-apple-iphone-14-delivering-extra-strength-magnetic-hold-for-the-most-active-lifestyles-301620897.html

SOURCE ROKFORM

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-U.S. ban on Nvidia, AMD chips seen boosting Chinese rivals

    The U.S. ban on exports to China of Nvidia and AMD's flagship artificial intelligence chips will create new business opportunities for domestic startups jockeying for a piece of China's fast-growing data center chip market, industry executives and analysts told Reuters. The ban is part of a longer effort by the U.S. government to crack down on U.S. contributions to Chinese artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, or supercomputing. Last year, U.S. officials put seven Chinese supercomputing entities on an economic blacklist, and last week they banned Nvidia and AMD's chips from export to China "to keep advanced technologies out of the wrong hands."

  • Why DeFi Protocols Are Limiting ETH Borrowing Ahead of Ethereum’s Merge

    The upcoming Merge – when Ethereum will undergo the most complicated upgrade in blockchain history – is already creating opportunities for those predicting it could have a positive impact on ether’s (ETH) price. Several decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols are now setting limits around ETH lending, as speculators load up on the asset in anticipation of a potential windfall. This comes a week after Aave, another “blue chip” DeFi lender, voted to temporarily ban ETH lending after users predicted the Merge could cause a surge in demand that would severely interfere with the protocol’s programmatic trading protections.

  • Steve Jobs’ daughter aims a not-too-subtle dig at Apple’s new iPhone 14

    Eve Jobs shared the views of many online commentators who don’t think the latest iPhone upgrade is worth it.

  • Apple's New iPhone Gets The Worst Reception Since iPhone 6S

    Apple is the most important stock in the S&P 500 — and the iPhone is its key product. So investors should pay attention to a new release.

  • Oracle's (ORCL) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?

    Oracle's (ORCL) fiscal first-quarter 2023 performance is expected to have benefited from continued momentum in the cloud infrastructure services and Autonomous Database solutions.

  • Is the iPhone 14 worth it? Apple CEO Tim Cook made one ‘brilliant move,’ but our verdict might surprise you.

    The basic iPhone starts at $799, the Plus starts at $899, the Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1,099.

  • Apple's iPhone 14: Why some people shouldn't bother to upgrade now

    Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are here, but not everyone needs to upgrade

  • Globalstar Sinks on Apple Deal. It’s a Case of ‘Buy the Rumor; Sell the News.’

    Apple's iPhone 14 will have some satellite connectivity. The tech giant also has a deal with Globalstar for sat-com. So why is Globalstar stock tanking on the news?

  • Apple’s satellite plans just sent this stock on a wild ride

    Shares of satellite company Globalstar Inc. spiked higher Wednesday after Apple Inc. announced a partnership with the satellite company to provide emergency services. Rumors of Globalstar Inc.’s (GSAT) support for an Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone satellite service have swirled for more than a year, and some investors expected the announcement at last year’s iPhone unveiling. Apple confirmed the launch of the text-based service on Wednesday during an event at the tech giant’s headquarters, with Apple executive Ashley Williams explaining that antennas on the new iPhone 14 Pro can connect to satellites’ unique frequencies.

  • Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve mocks Apple’s new iPhone 14

    Apple unveiled its newest version of the iPhone on Wednesday.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's June-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Samsung Warns Chip Industry Is Headed for Tough Close to 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. is warning that the semiconductor industry could be in for a rocky close to 2022.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureA senior executive at the world’s largest maker of m

  • How does the new iPhone 14 satellite feature work and when is it available?

    Apple says SOS connectivity can also be used for ‘more casual, less dire circumstances’

  • ‘Buy your mom an iPhone’: Tim Cook says Apple doesn’t prioritize texting experience between iPhones and Android

    Apple's Tim Cook says the texting experience between Android phones and iPhone is a low priority: 'I would love to convert you to iPhone.'

  • Starlink had talks with Apple over satellite messaging feature - Musk

    Globalstar would build the satellites needed for the new feature that will allow iPhone 14 users in the United States and Canada to send emergency messages from remote places, the satellite communications company said on Wednesday after Apple launched its latest line of phones. "We've had some promising conversations with Apple about Starlink connectivity," Musk, who is also chief executive of Tesla Inc, said in a tweet. "For sure, closing link from space to phone will work best if phone software and hardware adapt to space-based signals vs Starlink purely emulating cell tower," he added.

  • Foresight Partners With American EV Manufacturer Regarding Stereo Vision Technology

    Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) has signed a paid joint proof of concept (POC) project with a leading American manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs). Foresight intends to demonstrate its ability to create a 3D stereo perception with software using the EV using the manufacturer's existing pair of mono cameras mounted on a large baseline. The company's ScaleCam separated stereo camera solution allows manufacturers to place cameras on a large baseline. The solution increases dis

  • Apple unveils the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle breaks down Apple's new product lineup announced at its annual event.

  • 3 Cheaper Alternatives to the iPhone 14

    Image source: Getty Images iPhone season is upon us. To the delight of Apple fans everywhere, the iPhone 14 is set to release on Sept. 16. The newest phone in Apple's lineup looks to boast better battery life and a better camera than its predecessors, among other things.

  • Apple picks Globalstar for emergency satellite service on iPhone 14

    GlobalStar will receive the majority of the funding, but the iPhone maker did not specify which other players will receive the rest and in what form. While Apple will pay for 95% of the approved capital expenditure for the new Globalstar satellites needed to support the service, Globalstar said it would still need to raise additional debt to construct and deploy the satellites. Globalstar, which makes low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites, said it had tapped investment bank Goldman Sachs & Co and expects to complete a financing in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Throws Shade at New iPhone

    Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve gave her candid thoughts on the new iPhone 14 by sharing a hilarious meme on Instagram.