ROKiT Fuel Energy Drink set to launch in the UK

·1 min read

LONDON , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to appeal to those who have out-grown standard energy drinks, ROKiT Fuel is a Vegan Society certified and vegetarian approved, all-natural, refreshing and invigorating lychee and passion fruit flavoured sparkling energy-giving drink, containing natural caffeine, to deliver a well-balanced energy lift.

ROKiT Fuel 2022
ROKiT Fuel 2022

ROKiT Fuel will hit the retail market in the UK week-commencing 24th October, in conjunction with NPB Brands Ltd, with planned rollout thereafter internationally.

Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and CEO of the ROKiT Group of Companies, said "ROKiT Fuel is a perfect addition to our drinks portfolio because we recognise there is a big gap in the market of those people who will appreciate our more grown-up and sophisticated 100% natural energy-giving drink which can be consumed on its own and delicious when mixed with vodka or gin."

With The Grocer magazine predicting that 40% of energy drink sales in the UK by 2025 will be naturally inspired products, all-natural ROKiT Fuel will be rolled-out internationally in the coming weeks and months to meet this growing demand, with brand awareness being driven, in part, by ROKiT's on-going sponsorship of motorsports and through its Brand Ambassadors.

"The initial reaction to taste-tests of ROKiT Fuel by potential consumers, distributors and retailers has been fantastically positive wherever we have offered it, so we are very excited by the massive potential of ROKiT Fuel." Added Kendrick.

More information can be found at  https://rokitdrinks.co.uk/brands/rokit-fuel/ and https://www.npbbrands.com/rokit-fuel/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926952/ROKiT_Fuel.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rokit-fuel-energy-drink-set-to-launch-in-the-uk-301656115.html

