U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,130.00
    -13.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,845.00
    -65.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,798.25
    -59.75 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,866.60
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.75
    +2.49 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.10
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    +0.0050 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.85
    +7.43 (+29.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2353
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3800
    +0.2000 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,264.27
    -3,257.21 (-8.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    844.13
    -76.99 (-8.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,444.30
    -58.97 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.03 (+0.69%)
     

Rokmaster Congratulates Mark Rebagliati for Receiving the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RKMSF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Mark Rebagliati, Chief Geological Consultant to Rokmaster, was the 2022 recipient of the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM").

Rokmaster Congratulates Mark Rebagliati for Receiving the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)
Rokmaster Congratulates Mark Rebagliati for Receiving the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)

"On behalf of the Rokmaster team, I want to congratulate Mark Rebagliati on his recognition for excellence in Northern exploration and development through receipt of the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award at this year's CIM convention," said John Mirko, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Mark and I first worked in the field together in 1976 and since then, my friends, associates and I have all enjoyed receiving his sage advice and support. We wish him continued success and adventure in the future."

Mr. Rebagliati played a leading role in the discovery of the Mount Milligan, Southern Star and Kemess South porphyry copper/gold deposits in British Columbia, a cluster of polymetallic VMS deposits at Campo Morado, Mexico, the Pebble East porphyry copper/gold/silver/moly deposit in Alaska and the Xietongmen and New-Tongmen porphyry copper/gold deposits in China.

Mr. Rebagliati is the recipient of several mining industry awards including the BC Chamber of Mines "H.H. Huestis Award" (1992) for excellence in mineral exploration, the "Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award" (1997) from PDAC (Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada), a co-recipient of the "Thayer Lindsey International Discovery Award" from PDAC (2007), the "Robert M. Dreyer Award" (2008) from the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration to recognize outstanding achievements in applied economic geology accomplished through commercial exploration or development of mineral deposits, the "Colin Spence Award" (2009) from the Association for Mineral Exploration BC for global exploration excellence, and induction into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2014.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
Rokmaster Resources Corp.
John Mirko, President & Chief Executive Officer.

For further details please visit the Company's website at www.rokmaster.com

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

  1. Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge Project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's N of the City of Revelstoke. Revel Ridge is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report dated December 8, 2020 and an updated Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of January 17, 2022, both published on Sedar.

  2. Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper Property in the Creston area of Southern British Columbia. Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 4 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 400 to 500 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid – Proterozoic quartzitic sedimentary rocks. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana e.g., the Troy Mine (64 million tonnes of 0.74% Cu and 54 g/t Ag (Western Mining History, 2020) or Hecla's Montanore Mine, 112 million tonnes at 51.2 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu (Hecla, 2020 Annual Report, Pg. 119. www.hecla-mining.com).1

  3. Duncan Zinc. Duncan is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia. The Duncan Deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization at Teck's currently producing Pend D'Oreille mine, as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald, Jersey-Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake Anticline, where strong lead-zinc +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2500 m. At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Pb+Zn+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake Deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.

Footnote 1. The qualified person has been unable to verify this inferred resource.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/06/c7341.html

Recommended Stories

  • Pan American Silver Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

    Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") today released its 2021 Sustainability Report, describing Pan American's efforts and performance in the areas of environment, social and governance. A Spanish version of the report will be released soon.

  • Plan of Operation for Bonnie Claire Lithium Project Declared Complete by BLM

    Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (OTCQB: NVLHF) (FSE: 87K) ("Nevada Lithium" or the "Company") and its 50% partner in Bonnie Claire, Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) ("Iconic") are pleased to announce that the Plan of Operation ("PoO" or "Plan") request on the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project (the "Project" or "Property"), has been declared complete and accepted by the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") to advance to the next step of the review process.

  • Russia’s lost alumina supply from Ukraine is now coming from China

    China’s alumina exports to Russia have skyrocketed since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out. Russia’s two key suppliers of the metal, Ukraine and Australia, have halted shipments, knocking out a big chunk of Russian alumina imports. Russia needs alumina, also known as aluminum oxide, to make aluminum.

  • Analyst Report: Chemours Company

    Chemours, a July 2015 spinoff from DuPont, is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions. Its products are used in a wide range of industrial businesses, including plastics, coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and oil refining. Its major brands include Teflon, Ti-Pure, Krytox, Viton, Opteon, and Nafion. Chemours has 6,400 employees and 29 manufacturing plants, and serves 3,200 industrial customers in 120 countries. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

  • Sibanye Says Unions Using Gold Strike to Leverage Platinum Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. said the almost two-month long strike at its South African gold mines is being used as leverage by labor unions for upcoming wage negotiations at its platinum operations.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukraine Latest: U.K.,

  • Sable Provides Exploration and Operational Update

    Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE) (OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration program in San Juan, Argentina. The Company is currently undertaking 18,000 to 20,000 metres of drilling on seven targets at four of its projects - Don Julio, El Fierro, La Poncha and Los Pumas. The Company's current drill program has proven the extension of the mineralization of the La Verde Vein at El Fierro (see January 11 and February 15, 2022 press releases) an

  • Stocks briefly extend rise, Treasury yields pull back after Fed statement

    U.S. stocks popped to session highs then pulled back to remain slightly higher Wednesday in a relatively subdued reaction after the Federal Reserve, as expected, delivered a half-point increase to the fed funds rate and set out its timetable to aggressively begin winding down its near $9 trillion balance sheet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 86 points, or 0.3%,versus a gain of around 180 points ahead of the announcement. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were each 0.2% higher. The yield

  • Dividend Stocks Outperform. Here's 2 Funds Investors Might Consider.

    While the S&P 500 index has dropped 13% this year, the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index has slipped only 6%.

  • Aab 050422 1

    Bitcoin's “Mayer Multiple,” the ratio of BTC's price to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), is just shy of 0.80, indicating that the “digital gold” is at a point of undervaluation and trading at a nearly 20% discount. Plus, a discussion on the impact of hawkish Federal Reserve policy on BTC price as “All About Bitcoin” host Christine Lee presents the “Chart of the Day.

  • Top Nomura Trader's 'Car Salesman' Lies Were Harmless, Jury Is Told

    (Bloomberg) -- No one disputes that former Nomura senior trader James Im lied to his customers. The question for the jurors weighing his liability is whether anyone believed and acted on those lies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale AdvancesFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powe

  • JBG Smith posts fairly flat first quarter earnings — but a huge year-over-year improvement

    The REIT continues to focus on its growing its presence near Amazon's second headquarters, and resetting its portfolio to be multifamily heavy.

  • Orlando's Xenia Hotels and Ruth’s Hospitality show strong 2022 growth

    Two Orlando-based publicly traded hospitality firms — Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) and Ruth's Hospitality Group (Nasdaq: Ruth) — are having a good start to 2022. The market capitalization for the two firms — the total dollar market value of a company's outstanding stock that helps determine what a company is worth — has each gone up as of May 1, compared to Jan. 1, said Business Journals data. Here's a look at each company: Xenia Hotels, the Orlando-based hotel real estate investment trust, saw a 7% increase in market cap from $2.06 billion on Jan. 1 to $2.2 billion as of May. Xenia stock price on May 1 was $19.29, a 7% increase from $18.09 recorded on the first day of the year.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy After Chipmaker's First-Quarter Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Iron Ore Futures Slide as Investors Monitor Demand in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore flipped to losses as risk aversion across financial markets escalated and investors assessed the demand prospects in top consumer China.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarStocks

  • Global gloom sets European shares for worst week since March

    The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.6%, with retailers suffering the biggest loss among sectors. Europe's retail index slumped 2.5% to hit its lowest in two years after a string of weak earnings reports that highlighted the fallout from surging inflation, the Ukraine war and fresh round of lockdowns in China. German online retailer Zalando extended losses for a second session, down 6.2%, after recording its first ever decline in quarterly sales.

  • DZ Bank's Muehl on China's Tech Selloff

    Manuel Muehl, Leadeng Emerging Markets Analyst for Equity Research at DZ Bank, says a catalyst is needed to reverse China's tech stock selloff, and that ending the regulatory crackdown could be key. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Why Moderna's Outlook Doesn't Inspire Hope For Covid Vaccine Sales

    Moderna's Covid vaccine obliterated quarterly views Wednesday, but the company retained its full-year outlook and Moderna stock floundered.

  • Federal Reserve Begins Two-Fisted Tightening; Dow Jones Rallies On Powell Comments

    The Federal Reserve hiked its key rate and OK'd balance-sheet runoff. But stocks leapt as Fed chief Powell ruled out even-bigger hikes.

  • This 100-Year-Old Man Sets Record for Longest Career at One Company

    Walter Orthmann has worked for a Brazilian textile company for the past 84 years, a record for longest career with the same company, according to Guinness World Records.

  • Elizabeth Warren Echoes Labor Dept. Concerns About Fidelity’s Plan for Bitcoin in 401(k) Retirement Plans

    U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has joined the Department of Labor in expressing concerns about Fidelity Investment's plans to offer bitcoin in its 401(k) retirement plans.