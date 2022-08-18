ROKMASTER CORRECTS FLOW-THROUGH UNITS PRICING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSX: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") announces a correction to the issue price of the flow-through units (the "FT Units") from $0.13 to $0.15 per FT Unit in the Company's news release dated August 12, 2022 announcing the non-brokered private placement of up to $1,250,000 involving the sale of FT Units and non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units").

All other terms of the FT Units and NFT Units as announced on August 12, 2022 remain the same.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements").

