U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,023.00
    -36.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,005.00
    -258.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,480.75
    -139.75 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,880.40
    -18.90 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.91
    +0.85 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.70
    -16.10 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    18.31
    -0.44 (-2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9971
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.28
    +5.50 (+25.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1685
    -0.0046 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5240
    +0.7720 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,857.75
    -151.80 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.40
    -49.81 (-9.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Rokmaster intersects 6.32 g/t AuEq over 4.25 m and extends the Main Zone 415 m to the southeast on the Revel Ridge Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RKMSF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the complete assay results of the spring 2022 underground diamond drill program at the Revel Ridge Project ("Revel Ridge" or "the Project").

Spring Underground Drill Program and Mineral Resource Estimate - Longitudinal Section (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)
Spring Underground Drill Program and Mineral Resource Estimate - Longitudinal Section (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)

The drill program totaled 3,246 metres cored in ten drillholes, all of which successfully intersected the Revel Ridge Main Zone ("RRMZ"). The drill program was designed to test the limits of, and extend, the volume of the Revel Ridge Main Zone and other zones, as defined by the 2021 NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (Fig.1):

  • Measured & Indicated (M&I): 1.36 million gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq.*

  • Inferred (Inf): 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within 6.00 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq.*

A surface drill program is currently testing the RRMZ and Yellowjacket Zones to the northwest, down-dip from certain 2021 surface drillholes. The program will also further test the southeastern portion of the RRMZ, including the Zinc Creek Showing which occurs along strike approximately 950 m to the southeast of historical drilling and is highly characteristic of the RRMZ (Figure 1 – Long section with Resource + RRMZ plane).

Drillhole RR22-94 tested an area of the RRMZ prospective for structurally enhanced mineralization and achieved a strong intersection of 6.32 g/t AuEq over 4.25 m (Fig. 2 – Cross Section). This drillhole also intersected 12 m of well-developed sphalerite mineralization hosted in black silicified siltstone adjacent to the RRMZ which has similarities to the "28 Zone" encountered in drillhole RR21-28 (4.53 g/t AuEq over 26.20 m; see March 29, 2021 News Release). Notably, RR22-94 and RR21-28 are separated by a distance of 300 metres. Drillhole RR22-95 intersected 5.77 g/t AuEq over 1.95 m in the RRMZ ~122 m to the southeast of RR22-94.

DDH

From
(m)

To (m)

Length
(m)

AuEq
g/t

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Pb %

Zn %

Zone

RR22-88

268.70

269.42

0.72

1.71

1.31

12.00

0.42

0.32

RRMZ

RR22-88

300.20

300.75

0.55

1.20

1.12

5.00

0.05

0.01

RRFZ











DDH

From
(m)

To (m)

Length
(m)

AuEq
g/t

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Pb %

Zn %

Zone

RR22-89

481.50

482.10

0.60

3.28

3.24

0.50

0.04

0.06

RRMZ

RR22-89

487.40

487.88

0.48

1.87

0.01

8.00

0.51

4.50

RRMZ











DDH

From
(m)

To (m)

Length
(m)

AuEq
g/t

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Pb %

Zn %

Zone

RR22-90

304.60

305.90

1.30

3.02

2.48

8.95

0.35

0.90

RRMZ











DDH

From
(m)

To (m)

Length
(m)

AuEq
g/t

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Pb %

Zn %

Zone

RR22-91

459.70

460.50

0.80

0.44

0.28

6.00

0.19

0.07

RRMZ











DDH

From
(m)

To (m)

Length
(m)

AuEq
g/t

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Pb %

Zn %

Zone

RR22-92

338.30

339.45

1.15

2.45

2.39

1.87

0.02

0.09

RRMZ

including

338.95

339.45

0.50

5.40

5.29

3.00

0.03

0.19

RRMZ

RR22-92

393.75

394.25

0.50

2.17

1.93

4.00

0.29

0.25

RRFZ











DDH

From
(m)

To (m)

Length
(m)

AuEq
g/t

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Pb %

Zn %

Zone

RR22-93

386.68

388.10

1.42

2.08

0.18

51.54

1.29

2.37

RRMZ

including

386.68

387.20

0.52

5.39

0.27

139.00

3.43

6.41

RRMZ

RR22-93

403.90

405.45

1.55

2.20

1.20

51.68

0.78

0.29

RRFZ

including

404.65

405.45

0.80

3.43

1.73

87.00

1.31

0.56

RRFZ











DDH

From
(m)

To (m)

Length
(m)

AuEq
g/t

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Pb %

Zn %

Zone

RR22-94

296.90

319.60

22.70

1.68

1.01

9.92

0.47

1.12

RR28Z

including

315.35

319.60

4.25

6.32

4.98

28.17

1.34

1.52

RRMZ

DDH

From
(m)

To (m)

Length
(m)

AuEq
g/t

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Pb %

Zn %

Zone

RR21-38EXT

461.20

461.90

0.70

4.89

1.96

44.00

1.69

5.13

RRMZ

RR21-38EXT

486.50

487.40

0.90

2.52

2.28

13.00

0.14

0.10

RRFZ











DDH

From
(m)

To (m)

Length
(m)

AuEq
g/t

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Pb %

Zn %

Zone

RR21-39EXT

564.10

564.90

0.80

8.38

6.52

20.00

0.59

4.02

RRMZ











DDH

From
(m)

To (m)

Length
(m)

AuEq
g/t

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Pb %

Zn %

Zone

RR22-95

349.15

351.10

1.95

5.77

4.88

10.00

0.30

1.90

RRMZ


Footnote 1. Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core lengths recovered. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true width of the reported mineralized intervals. 
Footnote 2. Mineralized Zone abbreviations: RRMZ: Revel Ridge Main Zone,
Footnote 3. AuEq calculations use: Metal prices of Au US$1,625/oz, Ag US$22/oz, Pb US$0.95/lb, Zn US$1.20/lb; RRMZ process recoveries of Au 92%, Ag 88%, Pb 80%, Zn 72%; RRMZ AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.012) + (Pb% x 0.347) + (Zn% x 0.353);

Six drillholes broadly tested the RRMZ to the southeast from the historic limit of the 830 m level underground development. RR22-88 to RR22-93 have an average spacing of 167 m along the Main Zone plane and all successfully intersected the Main Deformation Zone structure over metre-scale intervals with variable degrees of banded massive sulphide mineralization. The distance between historical drillhole 12-16 and RR22-89 is approximately 415 metres which is a significant expansion of the RRMZ to the southeast (Figure 1). In these drillholes the RRMZ was dominantly hosted by calcareous phyllites. This incompetent rock unit typically develops only weak dilatant sites within the RRMZ, and as a consequence, wide mineralized intersections were not obtained. Technical data suggests that this incompetent rock unit is thinning significantly to the southeast and that a return to more competent host rocks to the RRMZ may lead to stronger mineralized intervals.

An additional objective of the program was to extend 2021 drillholes RR21-38 and RR21-39. Later drilling data in the area adjacent to these drillholes indicated that they have ended prior to intersecting the RRMZ. In this area, and below 460 m elevation the RRMZ steepens in dip which produced an apparent decrease in the grade and continuity of the RRMZ (Figure 1). The company is pleased to report that after extending RR21-38 by 38.0 m and RR21-39 by 31.1 m, both drillholes successfully encountered RRMZ massive sulphide mineralization.

In July of 2022, at the beginning of the current surface drill program, several channel samples were cut using a diamond saw from a newly discovered Main Zone surface exposure approximately 125 metres southeast of the southernmost historical drillholes 91-73 and 91-74 (Figure 1). Strong sulphide mineralization hosted in sericite-altered quartzite is exposed in outcrop and two separate channel samples with a spacing of approximately 10 metres returned assay results of 6.00 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m and 2.74 g/t AuEq over 4.0 m. The strong grade and width relationships, from these surface channel samples, conclusively demonstrates that significant gold mineralization in the RRMZ  continues to the southeast, past historical surface diamond drillholes.

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster stated:

"The spring 2022 underground drill program at Revel Ridge successfully achieved the goals of testing structurally favorable targets, extending the Main Deformation Zone structure to the southeast, and proving the remarkable continuity of the RRMZ. Drillholes RR22-94 and RR22-95 highlight that there exists local structurally enhanced zones of mineralization with significant width within the currently defined Main Deformation Zone. Rokmaster's previous and current vigorous resource expansion drilling phases at Revel Ridge have dramatically grown the size of the RRMZ, within which there is the opportunity to locate additional structurally enhanced zones. Historical drillholes along with channel sampling on surface indicates that the southeastern extension of the RRMZ is an exciting target that the team will continue testing. The successful RRMZ intersections achieved by extending drillholes RR21-38 and RR21-39 solidify that the RRMZ is an impressively consistent and extensive zone of high-grade polymetallic mineralization.

These results, along with the ongoing summer 2022 drill program, will be compiled with historical drilling for a resource update which is planned for 2023."

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver, P. Geo. supervised all aspects of the drilling and sampling undertaken in the 2021 and 2022 underground and surface diamond drill programs. All drill core assay samples have been collected from ½ NQ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. QAQC samples are submitted approximately at every 20th sample, or a minimum of 5% of the total sample stream. Appropriate standards are used to provide quality control information on high grade and medium to low grade samples. A limestone blank is inserted after select samples that have macroscale characteristics of higher-grade mineralization. Duplicate samples are repeat analysis of designated primary sample pulps. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia. MSALABS is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Drill core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of MSALABS FAS211 for Au and ICP–240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

website: www.rokmaster.com

*(Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Revel Ridge Polymetallic Property Revelstoke Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo. Fred Brown, P.Geo. Jarita Barry, P.Geo. David Burga, P.Geo. Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. F.Aus.IMM. P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Report 411 Effective Date: November 15, 2021 Signing Date: January 17, 2022 filed on SEDAR.)

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,
President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are located in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

  1. Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge Project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's north of the City of Revelstoke. Revel Ridge is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020 and a Technical Report of an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Revel Ridge Property, dated January 17, 2022.

  2. Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper Property in the Kimberley area of southern British Columbia. Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 4.5 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 500 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid – Proterozoic quartzitic sediments. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana, e.g., the Troy Mine (a significant past producer of copper and silver) and Hecla's Montanore pre-development project, with, 112 million tonnes Inferred at 54.8 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu*. (Hecla, 2020 Annual Report, Pg. 119. www.hecla-mining.com).1  

  3. Duncan Lake Zinc. Duncan is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia. The deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization at Teck's recently producing Pend Oreille Mine as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald Mine, JerseyEmerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake anticline, where strong zinc-lead +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2,500 m. At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Zn+Pb+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.


Footnote (1). The qualified person has been unable to verify this inferred resource.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future vents or results or otherwise.

Rokmaster Resources Corp. logo (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)
Rokmaster Resources Corp. logo (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/29/c6694.html

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Can’t Fix Fiscal-Driven Inflation: Jackson Hole Paper

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve won’t be able to curb inflationary pressures because they are rooted in expansionary fiscal policy, according to a paper presented at the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole conference on Saturday.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los Angele

  • U.S. energy secretary urges refiners not to increase fuel exports

    The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories. U.S. refiners have boosted oil product exports this month as domestic crude oil production rose and global fuel demand continued to recover.

  • ECB needs 'significant' rate hike in Sept, Villeroy says

    The European Central Bank (ECB) needs another significant interest rate hike in September and should hit the "neutral" level before the end of the year, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Saturday. The ECB raised rates by 50 basis points to zero in July to fight inflation that is now approaching double-digit territory and another such move is now fully priced in by financial markets. Considered a centrist on the bank's rate-setting Governing Council, Villeroy said that rates should keep rising until the ECB hits the neutral level, which is somewhere between 1% and 2%.

  • Investors Ramp Up Bets Against Stock Market as Summer Rally Fizzles

    Net short positions against S&P 500 futures have grown in the past couple months, reaching levels not seen in two years.

  • At Jackson Hole, World’s Central Bankers Gauge Economic Risks in Covid’s Wake

    As policy makers meeting in Jackson Hole pledged to bring down inflation, they acknowledged painful trade-offs loom if global tailwinds reverse.

  • 3 Fast-Growing Small-Cap Tech Companies That Look Reasonably Priced

    It's still not too hard to find smaller, high-growth, tech companies that have unique offerings and sport low valuations.

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.

  • Powell playing catch up on inflation is now the market's problem: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, August 29, 2022.

  • Rally Hopes Crumble as Powell’s Rates Reality Hits Full Force

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally that’s bolstered risk assets over the past month was just a blip in a bear market that’s likely to worsen from here.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From Los AngelesThat’s t

  • How much cash should investors be holding? Experts weigh in

    Stocks took a nosedive on Friday, as Federal Reserve members in Wyoming gave every indication they would continue raising interest rates to combat inflation.

  • Fortescue Profit Slumps Despite Record Iron Ore Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., Australia’s third-largest iron ore miner, posted a 40% drop in full-year profit, as record shipments for the year failed to offset steep declines in prices for the steel-making material amid an economic slowdown in China. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesA

  • This Small-Cap Cancer Technology Company Could Pop With the Right Play

    Let's look at a strategy for Cardiff Oncology, whose shares got snagged in the biotech selloff in early 2022.

  • Japan's Olympus to sell microscope unit to Bain for $3 billion

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Olympus Corp said on Monday it had agreed to sell its microscope unit to private equity firm Bain Capital for 427.6 billion yen ($3.1 billion), in what would be the Japanese company's biggest divestment yet. The sale of the unit, which also makes industrial endoscopes and x-ray analysers, comes as Olympus speeds the overhaul of its business portfolio, so as to focus solely on medical technology. The unit is to be transferred to Bain on Jan. 4 next year, subject to antitrust regulatory approvals in Japan and abroad.

  • ECB Must Be Determined But Avoid ‘Brutal’ Moves, Villeroy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must show determination in tackling record inflation to avoid being forced into “unnecessarily brutal” interest-rate moves later on, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning to the UK From L

  • Hotel Groups Upbeat Despite Concerns About Cooling Demand

    The post-pandemic boom in travel pushed hotel rates to record highs in recent months. Yet rising interest rates and energy costs could endanger the recovery. So far, the CEOs of major hotel groups have been forecasting a sustained boom for their businesses for the rest of this year. But their comments come as warning lights […]

  • Dollar hits 20-year high as markets hunker down for higher rates for longer

    The U.S dollar climbed to a 20-year high against other major currencies on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down soaring inflation. The dollar index, which measures the currency's value against a basket of peers, scaled a fresh two-decade peak of 109.48. That left its European peers in the doldrums even as hawkish European Central Bank comments boosted expectations for a supersized September rate hike.

  • US Labor Market Powers Ahead Amid Resilient Demand: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The last US jobs report ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting likely showed employers continued to add jobs at a healthy -- albeit more moderate -- pace in August, underscoring the durability and strength of the labor market. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAir Fran

  • Facebook Parent Meta Agrees to Settle Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit

    Details of the preliminary settlement with Facebook users weren’t provided; the suit was related to the handling of user data.

  • Walmart reaches deal with South Africa’s Massmart holdings for potential takeover offer

    Massmart Holdings Ltd. said Monday that it has reached a principle agreement with Walmart Inc. on the terms of a potential takeover offer by Walmart (WMT) which already owns a 51% stake in the group. The South African retail and wholesale group (ZA:MSM) said that the deal, which values Massmart at 1.34 billion rand ($79.4 million), is based on a potential offer of ZAR62 for each share in the company. The share price offer represents a premium of 53% to the company’s closing share price, it added.

  • Bitcoin slips below $20,000 following Powell’s hawkish remarks

    The price of bitcoin dipped below the $20,000 level over the weekend, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Friday that interest rates will keep rising.