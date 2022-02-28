U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,313.00
    -67.00 (-1.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,557.00
    -437.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,991.50
    -189.00 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.80
    -39.20 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.57
    +4.98 (+5.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.40
    +14.80 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.37 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1188
    -0.0083 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.81
    +2.49 (+8.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3386
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5850
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,229.62
    -828.42 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.41
    +1.30 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,399.80
    -89.66 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Rokmaster Provides 2021 Summary and 2022 Outlook

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RKMSF

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of the past year of activities at its flagship high-grade orogenic gold and polymetallic Revel Ridge Project in southeastern British Columbia, Canada.

Rokmaster Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)
Rokmaster Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)

2021 Year in Review

Rokmaster president and chief executive officer John Mirko commented: "The past year has been transformative for Rokmaster both at the project and corporate levels. On the corporate side, Rokmaster raised over $14 Million between year-end 2020 and February 2021. These funds have been used to advance integrated exploration programs culminating in the drilling of over 30,000 metres of diamond drill core in 87 surface and underground diamond drillholes resulting in significant expansion of the gold equivalent mineral resource estimate (Rokmaster News Release Dec. 1, 2021) and enhancement in process metallurgy (Rokmaster News Release Jan. 27, 2022). Increased metal recoveries from the Main Zone are a major milestone significantly de-risking the Revel Ridge Project. Rokmaster's advances in developing a realistic, repeatable, and economic metallurgical process for the deposit removes the single largest economic hurdle to its development and provides a strong opportunity to its shareholders."

Below is a summary of Rokmaster's achievements in 2020/2021 and goals for 2022:

Drilling and Exploration Programs

Rokmaster discovered and advanced several important new zones and expanded known zones through prospecting, geological mapping, sampling, and drilling, as documented in the revised mineral resource estimate ("MRE") (Rokmaster News Release, Dec.1, 2021). To date, Rokmaster has drilled less than 25% of the known strike length of the Main Zone structure which hosts gold-rich polymetallic sulphides. The Main Zone and related zones remain open in virtually all directions, and the consequent probability is high that drill testing of these targets will result in the expansion of existing mineralized zones. Deeper drilling within the Main Zone has also indicated the potential for significant new mineralized zones containing coarse visible particulate free gold (see press release dated June 7, 2021). Rokmaster is targeting zones containing macroscale gold for further testing.

Metallurgical Advancements

Rokmaster's metallurgical test work has markedly improved the process for precious metals recoveries from the polymetallic, gold-rich Revel Ridge mineralized zones through the design and management by Canenco Consulting Corp., and utilizing global leaders in this field; SGS Lakefield, Base Metallurgical Laboratories, and Metso: Outotec Group. Advances in the process metallurgy of the Revel Ridge gold-rich polymetallic ores is related to:

  • Decreased gold concentrate mass pull to 27.8% from historical average of 55.5% for an autoclave feed. This decreases the feed tonnage that would enter the pressure oxidation and leach circuits, subsequently decreasing the plant footprint, decreases energy requirements for treatment and decreases overall associated relative capital.

  • Although the mass pull has decreased, Rokmaster has upgraded the gold concentrate from 17.9 g/t Au to 28.3 g/t Au.

  • Fourteen large diameter HQ metallurgical drillholes have been completed and the initial assay results reported (Rokmaster News Release, Jan. 27,2002). That program objective is to clarify the variations in metallurgical characteristics, including the development of macroscale gold, within the broader Main Mineralized zone.

Resource Expansion

Positive results from the 2020 and 2021 underground and surface drill programs resulted in a significantly enhanced Revel Ridge resource: Measured and Indicated ("M&I") mineral resource, in all included zones, 1.36 million gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq. Inferred mineral resource, in all included zones, 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within 6.00 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq (Rokmaster News Release Dec. 1, 2021).

Corporate Milestones

Over the past year, Rokmaster has raised over $14 Million, has further strengthened its professional team by adding industry veterans Mark Kordysz as Vice President, Business Development and Strategy, Craig Parry as a Senior Advisor, and Stacy Freudigmann, P. Eng., as Senior Metallurgical Consultant

Additionally, Rokmaster has initiated the spin-out of its robust copper and zinc base metal projects, Big Copper and Duncan Lake Zinc, into a new company, 4Metals Exploration Ltd. Rokmaster is excited about this value-creation opportunity, and will continue to focus on exploring and developing its flagship Revel Ridge Project.

2022 Outlook & Objectives

Rokmaster's 2022 program will focus on three principal areas: (i) gold resource expansion (ii) metallurgical studies, and (iii) enhanced and innovative corporate strategies.

Gold Resource Expansion – Diamond Drilling

Rokmaster intends to further increase the gold equivalent resource in the immediate "mine" area through continued exploration and drilling. Ongoing technical studies are better defining the orientation, extent, and controls on higher-grade mineralized zones. All these targets are accessible with surface and underground drillholes of moderate length, 300 – 700 m. An initial program of 10,000 m of NQ drilling will test targets proximal to the gold mineralized zones defined by the 2021 MRE (see press release dated December 1, 2021).

The surface expression of the Revel Ridge Main Zone has been traced for approximately 2.5 km to the southeast of the Revel Ridge underground workings. In 1991, shallow surface drillholes successfully intersected gold-rich polymetallic mineralized zones on strike to the southeast. No follow-up on these mineralized drillholes has ever been undertaken. These drillholes are within a few hundred m of the 2021 MRE and represent high priority drill targets. Rokmaster intends to dedicate approximately 5,000 m of NQ drilling along this target corridor.

i. Metallurgical Programs

Revisions and updates in the Revel Ridge metallurgy will continue to guide the development of an advanced process flowsheet which will favorably impact project costs and economics. The recent metallurgical drill program (3,000 m of HQ core) tests the metallurgical characteristics of the Main Zone mineralization over distances exceeding 700 m of strike and from 890 to 390 m in elevation (Rokmaster News Release of January 27, 2022. The results of these studies will further characterize the potential for positive metallurgical zonation.

ii. Enhanced and Innovative Corporate Strategies

Revel Ridge is recognized as one of the premier, gold dominant, undeveloped gold deposits in the western cordillera. Rokmaster's management is confident in its ability to meet all funding requirements for the project over the next several years. A broad range of financing opportunities exist within Rokmaster's financial toolbox. Management intends to pursue the opportunities which will prove most beneficial to its shareholders, and which will provide the means to drive this exceptional deposit forward.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P. Geo., who is independent of the Company and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

John Mirko,
President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's north of the City of Revelstoke. Revel Ridge is a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c9761.html

Recommended Stories

  • European stocks tumble as oil soars and rouble crashes

    European markets opened in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.

  • Russia Banks Raise Key Rates by 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

    At 0800 GMT the rouble was trading at 95.48 to the U.S. dollar, down 15% from Friday's close, and at 107.3550 per euro, 15.4% lower, with central bank selling of foreign currency set to limit its losses in Moscow trade. It had earlier touched a record low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS. On Monday, the Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% in an emergency move to support the rouble and address inflation risks.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia Hikes Rates to Highest Since 2003, Adds Capital Controls

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe Bank of Russia raised its key interest rate to

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • FTSE 100 Live: Sanctions trigger Russia financial markets turmoil, BP dumps Rosneft stake

    The impact of sanctions against Russia today sent the rouble to its lowest ever level and prompted the country's central bank to lift interest rates to 20%. Oil prices also rose to as high as $105 a barrel and the FTSE 100 index opened sharply lower ahead of big falls for Wall Street markets later today. BP shares have fallen 4% after the oil giant announced that it would offload the 19.75% stake it has held in Russia's Rosneft since 2013.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal 'Swift' Market Losses As Russia Banks Targeted Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Dow Jones futures signal a market rally reversal as the West ramps up sanctions vs. Russia banks amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Citi Trends Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • BP Stock Tumbles After Saying It Plans to Offload Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    Divesting the 19.75% stake, valued at $14 billion, could result in charges of up to $25 billion for BP.

  • Equity Markets, Ruble Fall as West Isolates Russia: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities fell Monday, sovereign bonds rallied and commodities surged amid heightened uncertainty after Western nations escalated sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • Sanctions spark Russia bank run fears as country braces for ‘free fall’ in rouble

    The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions.

  • Europe Freezes Sberbank Units as Liquidity Squeezed by Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe froze Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s main businesses in the bloc after regulators determined they were likely to fail in the wake of sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian

  • Rouble collapses to record low as Russia doubles interest rates to 20pc - live updates

    Rouble crashes to record low; Moscow Exchange opening delayed Oil surges above $103 a barrel; Gas prices leap 40pc FTSE 100 falls 1.5pc as global markets slide BP severs ties with energy giant Rosneft Lucy Burton: It’s high time to crack down on London lawyers protecting Putin’s oligarchs Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter