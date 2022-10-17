U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,634.50
    +37.00 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,960.00
    +252.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,874.25
    +130.25 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.40
    +21.10 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.85
    +1.24 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.40
    +12.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    18.45
    +0.38 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9753
    +0.0029 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.28
    +0.34 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1254
    +0.0074 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6560
    -0.0640 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,292.03
    +148.61 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.79
    -9.39 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,904.15
    +45.36 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Rokmaster Successfully Completes 2022 Surface Drilling and Field Work at Revel Ridge

·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2022 surface diamond drill program at its Revel Ridge Project ("Revel Ridge" or "the Project").

Revelstoke Properties (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)
Revelstoke Properties (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)

A total of 4,803 metres of diamond drilling was completed in fourteen drillholes which were primarily devoted to testing the northwestern extension of the Revel Ridge Main Zone ("RRMZ") and Yellowjacket Zone ("RRYZ") proximal to the 2021 mineral resource estimation volumes. Certain drillholes during the program also tested outlying targets to the extreme southeast and northwest limits of the RRMZ where surface mapping and geochemistry suggests continuity of the incredibly persistent mineralized system. 

Important target areas within the Revel Ridge Project and surrounding Revel North Properties were also advanced using mapping, prospecting, and geochemical sampling (see Figure 1: Revelstoke Properties Map). A total of 62 channel samples, 91 rock samples, 562 soil samples, and 70 stream sediment samples were collected from Revel Ridge and surrounding properties in 2022. Encouraging indications from the Keystone Property led to the expansion of mineral claims in August to now total 5,276 hectares.

Assay results from six of fourteen drillholes have been received and show strong continuation of both the RRMZ and RRYZ to the northwest and confirms a large extension of the RRMZ to the southeast (see Press Release dated Sept. 26, 2022) and the Company expects to receive the balance of the assay results in the coming weeks and will publish shortly after.

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster stated:

"We are all enthusiastic to receive the assay results to build into the next mineral resource estimate. Work also continues on updating the Preliminary Economic Assessment by Ausenco Services Pty Ltd. Rokmaster's geological and prospecting team have meanwhile developed additional prospective drill targets through their work across the Revelstoke Properties.

We sincerely thank all our contractors for their collaboration in utilizing innovative and cost-effective solutions for another successful drilling season."

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver, P. Geo. supervised all aspects of the drilling and sampling undertaken in the 2021 and 2022 underground and surface diamond drill programs. All assay samples have been collected from ½ NQ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. QAQC samples are submitted approximately at every 20th sample, or a minimum of 5% of the total sample stream. Appropriate standards are used to provide quality control information on high grade and medium to low grade samples. A limestone blank is inserted after select samples that have macroscale characteristics of higher-grade mineralization. Duplicate samples are repeat analysis of designated primary sample pulps. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia. MSALABS is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Drill core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of MSALABS FAS211 for Au and ICP–240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,
President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster's flagship Revel Ridge Project is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020, and a Technical Report of an Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate on the Revel Ridge Property dated January 17, 2022, both filed on SEDAR. The current drill program is designed to efficiently expand the volume of the Revel Ridge Main Zone as defined by the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which currently remains open in all directions:

  • Measured & Indicated (M&I): 1.36 million gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq1.

  • Inferred (Inf): 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within 6.00 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq1.

Footnote 1. (Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Revel Ridge Polymetallic Property Revelstoke Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo. Fred Brown, P.Geo. Jarita Barry, P.Geo. David Burga, P.Geo. Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. F.Aus.IMM. P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Report 411 Effective Date: November 15, 2021 Signing Date: January 17, 2022 filed on SEDAR.)

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Rokmaster Resources Corp. logo (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)
Rokmaster Resources Corp. logo (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/17/c3825.html

Recommended Stories

  • Less-Crowded Covid Wards Can Keep Boosting Insurers

    While virus-related hospitalizations remain distressingly high, the decline from peaks has boosted profits for UnitedHealth and other insurers.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100,000 a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home, and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home, on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • How Much Should You Put in Your Roth IRA Monthly?

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Credit Suisse pays $495 million to settle legacy case

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $495 million to settle a case brought against it in the United States, the latest pay-out related to past blunders that have battered the Swiss bank's reputation. Credit Suisse said it would make the pay-out to settle claims brought by the New Jersey Attorney General related to the bank's residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) business before 2008. The attorney general's office alleged that Credit Suisse had "misled investors and engaged in fraud or deceit in connection with the offer and sale of RMBS."

  • China Stocks Pare Losses as Traders Assess Xi’s Policy Signals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks trimmed declines during afternoon trading as traders digested President Xi Jinping’s speech, which offered support for the tech sector but disappointed investors hoping for signs of a shift away from Covid Zero. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe benchmark CSI 300 Index traded 0.1% lower as of

  • Bank of America Reports Earnings Monday. What Wall Street Is Watching.

    Out of all the big banks, Bank of America has been the one that is expected to fare better in the current climate.

  • Bank of Korea governor says policy guidance harder with won's weakness

    SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -South Korea's central bank governor said on Saturday that external factors, such as aggressive U.S. policy tightening buoying the dollar and driving the won currency sharply down, made providing forward guidance on policy difficult. The Bank of Korea delivered its second-ever 50-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday and made clear the won's 6.5% slide against the dollar in September that drove up import costs played a major role in the decision. The currency slumped as the Federal Reserve signalled no let up in its battle to lower inflation from its highest levels in 40 years.

  • Australian Regulator Suspends Holon's Crypto Funds Managed by Gemini

    The Australian security regulator has suspended Sydney-based Asset manager Holon Investments from offering or distributing three crypto funds to retail investors for 21 days.

  • 3 Dividend Champions With Yields Well Above 3%

    Companies with long track records of dividend growth are among our favorite to own as these names have proven business models that hold up better in recessionary environments. This is especially true for the Dividend Champions, those companies with at least 25 consecutive years of dividend growth. The first name to discuss is Kimberly-Clark, a leading consumer products company that is valued at more than $38 billion.

  • ‘CLO Whale’ Halts Purchases as UK Volatility Spreads to Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial chaos in the UK is hitting the shores of Japan and roiling the $1 trillion global market for collateralized loan obligations. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesNorinchukin Bank, once known as the CLO whale, has stopped buying new deals in the US and Europe for the foreseeable future because of volatili

  • Winter’s Approach Raises Stakes in European Energy Crisis

    Europe’s scramble to wean itself off Russian natural gas faces its first big test in coming weeks, with falling temperatures expected to boost demand amid tight supplies and high prices.

  • U.S. moves to dismiss price-fixing case against two former Pilgrim's Pride execs

    The U.S. Justice Department on Sunday moved to dismiss an antitrust indictment against two former Pilgrim's Pride Corp executives who were the remaining defendants in a conspiracy prosecution that has failed to secure any convictions. Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico to dismiss the case against Jason McGuire, who was a former executive vice president of sales at Pilgrim's Pride, and Timothy Stiller, a former general manager. They and other defendants were charged in 2021 of fixing prices in the poultry industry.

  • Japan keeps up warnings over rapid yen moves after G20

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese authorities kept up their warnings to the market on Monday of a firm response to overly rapid yen declines, after a fall late last week to a 32-year low and meetings of global financial leaders that acknowledged currency volatility. Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda told reporters that "each country would respond appropriately" on currencies, following a Group of Seven (G7) statement last week that indicated members would closely monitor recent volatility. The statement stopped short, however, of giving signs of joint intervention.

  • China PBOC Holds Key Policy Rates; Likely Signals Same for Benchmark Rates

    China's central bank held its key policy rates steady on Monday, which may mean the same holding pattern for benchmark lending rates later this month. The People's Bank of China injected 500 billion yuan ($69.6 billion) of liquidity via its medium-term lending facility, according to an official statement on its website. The MLF carries an interest rate of 2.75%, unchanged from the last operation, and a tenure of one year.

  • Financial Certifications With the Best ROI

    A proliferation of financial designations has flooded the professional marketplace. The need for greater specialization brings an increased granularity to the profession and the evolution of financial markets. Certificates can be attained through short-term courses or long-term academic programs.

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; US Stock Futures Advance: Markets WrapRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse

  • GM's Mary Barra dishes on EVs, the economy and the stock

    Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer speaks to GM CEO Mary Barra about electric vehicles, the economy, and the company's stock.

  • Apple or Amazon Could Buy These Two Pandemic Stock Darlings

    Both companies have seen their share price fall, but that doesn't mean Apple or Amazon wouldn't be interested at the right number.

  • Torched Stocks Are About the Only Thing Working in Fed’s Favor

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation shows few signs of cooling in the economy. The same cannot be said of markets, which are starting to seem like the only thing the Federal Reserve has going for it these days.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDeSantis Chief of Staff Planned Migrant Flights, Documents ShowEven with Thursday’s big bounce, the S&P 500 has lost a quarter of its value this year. Sho

  • Domino's Wants You to Pick Up Your Pizza (and Pay More for It)

    Domino's Pizza made its mark by offering a fast-food type of pizza service option. Domino's marketing promotion to deliver pizza in 30 minutes really helped the company grow. Timely delivery was one of the key ingredients to its success.