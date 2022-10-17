Rokmaster Successfully Completes 2022 Surface Drilling and Field Work at Revel Ridge

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2022 surface diamond drill program at its Revel Ridge Project ("Revel Ridge" or "the Project").

A total of 4,803 metres of diamond drilling was completed in fourteen drillholes which were primarily devoted to testing the northwestern extension of the Revel Ridge Main Zone ("RRMZ") and Yellowjacket Zone ("RRYZ") proximal to the 2021 mineral resource estimation volumes. Certain drillholes during the program also tested outlying targets to the extreme southeast and northwest limits of the RRMZ where surface mapping and geochemistry suggests continuity of the incredibly persistent mineralized system.

Important target areas within the Revel Ridge Project and surrounding Revel North Properties were also advanced using mapping, prospecting, and geochemical sampling (see Figure 1: Revelstoke Properties Map). A total of 62 channel samples, 91 rock samples, 562 soil samples, and 70 stream sediment samples were collected from Revel Ridge and surrounding properties in 2022. Encouraging indications from the Keystone Property led to the expansion of mineral claims in August to now total 5,276 hectares.

Assay results from six of fourteen drillholes have been received and show strong continuation of both the RRMZ and RRYZ to the northwest and confirms a large extension of the RRMZ to the southeast (see Press Release dated Sept. 26, 2022) and the Company expects to receive the balance of the assay results in the coming weeks and will publish shortly after.

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster stated:

"We are all enthusiastic to receive the assay results to build into the next mineral resource estimate. Work also continues on updating the Preliminary Economic Assessment by Ausenco Services Pty Ltd. Rokmaster's geological and prospecting team have meanwhile developed additional prospective drill targets through their work across the Revelstoke Properties.

We sincerely thank all our contractors for their collaboration in utilizing innovative and cost-effective solutions for another successful drilling season."

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver, P. Geo. supervised all aspects of the drilling and sampling undertaken in the 2021 and 2022 underground and surface diamond drill programs. All assay samples have been collected from ½ NQ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. QAQC samples are submitted approximately at every 20th sample, or a minimum of 5% of the total sample stream. Appropriate standards are used to provide quality control information on high grade and medium to low grade samples. A limestone blank is inserted after select samples that have macroscale characteristics of higher-grade mineralization. Duplicate samples are repeat analysis of designated primary sample pulps. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia. MSALABS is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Drill core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of MSALABS FAS211 for Au and ICP–240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster's flagship Revel Ridge Project is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020, and a Technical Report of an Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate on the Revel Ridge Property dated January 17, 2022, both filed on SEDAR. The current drill program is designed to efficiently expand the volume of the Revel Ridge Main Zone as defined by the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which currently remains open in all directions:

Measured & Indicated (M&I): 1.36 million gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq 1 .

Inferred (Inf): 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within 6.00 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq1.

Footnote 1. (Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Revel Ridge Polymetallic Property Revelstoke Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo. Fred Brown, P.Geo. Jarita Barry, P.Geo. David Burga, P.Geo. Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. F.Aus.IMM. P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Report 411 Effective Date: November 15, 2021 Signing Date: January 17, 2022 filed on SEDAR.)

