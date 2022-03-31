U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

Rokote Laboratories selects Exothera for GMP manufacturing of its second-generation coronavirus vaccine FINCoVac 2.0.

·2 min read

KUOPIO, Finland, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokote Laboratories Finland Ltd., a vaccine development company focussing on a second-generation COVID-19 vaccine, and Exothera S.A. will collaborate to bring the intranasal coronavirus vaccine FINCoVac 2.0 to clinical Phase I/II trials. Exothera will finetune the industrialization of the FINCOVAC 2.0 process and manufacture clinical material for Phase I/II trials.

Two technicians walking in the corridor of the GMP manufacturing area of Nova, one of the two new state-of-the-art plants of Exothera.

FINCoVac 2.0 is designed to address the most critical current coronavirus variants and it is based on adenoviral vector gene transfer technology. The FINCoVac vaccine is designed to program the nasopharyngeal cells to produce an immune response-inducing modified SARS-CoV-2-viral spike protein. FINCoVac 2.0 represents an easy-to-administer booster for those who are already fully vaccinated with other coronavirus vaccines.

Exothera is a leading CDMO specializing in the industrialization of vaccine and gene therapy processes with deep knowledge of modern scalable bioreactors, downstream process technologies and GMP manufacturing. Exothera offers a full-service model where it manages all the elements of the product development value chain, from process development to manufacturing. This single partner approach will allow Rokote Laboratories to enter clinical trials more quickly.

Hanna Lesch, Chief Technology Officer at Exothera: "Exothera's leading viral manufacturing expertise fits perfectly with Rokote Laboratories' needs. As a Finn, I am proud to be part of the Finnish FINCoVac vaccine program. We are excited to continue supporting the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic."

Erkko Ylösmäki, Director, Research and Development at Rokote Laboratories Finland: "Exothera's manufacturing capabilities, the full-service model, and the outstanding commitment to rapid manufacturing of our vaccine for the Phase I/II trials is everything we were looking for from a CDMO. We are excited to start this collaboration to address the global need for an easy-to-administer COVID-19 vaccine that can not only prevent the disease but can also prevent those vaccinated from further transmitting the SARS-CoV-2 virus."

About Rokote Laboratories Finland Ltd.
Rokote Laboratories Finland Ltd. is a Finnish vaccine development company established in 2020 and located in Helsinki and Kuopio. The Company's operations were founded on research cooperation based on the competence of the University of Helsinki and the University of Eastern Finland. In 2021, Rokote Laboratories Finland Ltd. received EUR 9 million in funding (Ferring Ventures SA, Jenny and Antti Wihuri Fund, Finnish Cultural Fund, and Business Finland) for the development, manufacture, and implementation of FINCoVac coronavirus vaccine, as well as for the first and second phases of clinical trials.

Website: www.rokote.com

About Exothera SA
Exothera is a viral vector CDMO using standard and innovative bioproduction platforms to rapidly deliver affordable viral vector-based vaccines and cell and gene therapies. As a Univercells company, Exothera capitalizes on novel manufacturing technologies and best-in-class bioprocessing expertise to provide custom-made process optimization and GMP clinical and commercial production of viral vectors. Based on its extensive technology expertise, Exothera selects technologies to optimally answer customer needs for cost-effective and agile viral vector manufacturing and provides QC services and analytical development.

Website: www.exothera.world

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1755458/Exothera_Logo.jpg
Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776750/Technicians_Corridor_GMP_Nova_Exothera.jpg

Logo Exothera (PRNewsfoto/EXOTHERA)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rokote-laboratories-selects-exothera-for-gmp-manufacturing-of-its-second-generation-coronavirus-vaccine-fincovac-2-0--301513866.html

SOURCE Exothera

