U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,764.23
    +11.48 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,290.45
    +207.89 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,827.30
    -32.42 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.70
    -0.35 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.70
    -4.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.09 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9839
    -0.0023 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2190
    +0.0060 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1630
    +1.5330 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,355.46
    +190.35 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.82
    +0.47 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,015.57
    +45.84 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

ROKT BUILDS OUT PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF TWO GOOGLE VETERANS

·4 min read

Wilfred Yeung Joins as Technical Advisor and Reuben Kan Joins as Distinguished Engineer

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that it has appointed two Google veterans to its team: Wilfred Yeung has joined the company's Technical Advisory Board and Reuben Kan has joined as Distinguished Engineer. Yeung previously spent 11 years at Google, where he led critical parts of Google AdWords (now called Google Ads), and Kan spent more than 15 years at the company, bringing high-impact products including Google Drive, Google Docs and Google Maps to market. As part of the Technical Advisory Board, Yeung will advise on product strategy and development of Rokt's cutting-edge ecommerce and advertising solutions. As Distinguished Engineer on the Rokt Product and Engineering team led by Bill Barton, Kan will be based in Sydney and help lead projects focused on system architecture, subsystem design, performance optimization, and client-facing APIs and SDKs.

Rokt logo (PRNewsfoto/Rokt)
Rokt logo (PRNewsfoto/Rokt)

Rokt announced that it has appointed two Google veterans to its team: Wilfred Yeung and Reuben Kan.

"As we continue to focus on our global growth strategy, Wilfred and Reuben are contributing unparalleled knowledge and experience to our team," said Bill Barton, Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Rokt. "They are both skilled tech experts with stellar records of success at Google that reflect their ability to not only build products, but also to be force multipliers for highly effective teams focused on solutions and growth. We're extremely pleased to welcome them both to the team as we drive the next phase of growth for Rokt."

At Google, Yeung built teams that launched AdWords products across automation, measurement and optimization that generated billions in incremental revenue for the company. He most recently served as Google's Director of Product Management and Product Lead for Advertising in Emerging Markets. In the latter role, he built a rapid innovation team spanning international offices that launched dozens of new advertiser and consumer features tailored for emerging markets. Prior to that, he was Product Lead for Google's New York AdWords team, which included co-founding the Google Smart Bidding team, leading its Ads attribution products and helping lead Google's Ads privacy efforts. His work at Google resulted in multiple patents. Earlier in his career, Yeung served as Head of Analytics at Meetup.com and as Lead Engineer at Applied Predictive Technologies (since acquired by Mastercard). He holds an MS in Computer Science and a BA in Applied Mathematics, both from Harvard University.

"Rokt's growth trajectory has been amazing and there's a tremendous opportunity to help retailers and brands across verticals scale their businesses," said Yeung. "Merchants and service providers are looking to Rokt for digital advertising solutions that help them better connect with their customers. I'm thrilled to be part of the Rokt Technical Advisory Board and to help develop new products that give Rokt's customers a competitive edge."

Kan is an experienced full-stack engineer who most recently served as Principal Engineer/Engineering Director of Google Maps at Google, where he was responsible for the urban mobility functionality in the app, including transit, cycling and walking, supporting features used by millions of people daily. In that role, he also built and managed a high-performing team of more than 100 engineers across India, Japan, Australia and the US. Prior to that, he was Principal Engineer in Google Apps, charged with building and introducing Google Drive and Google Docs Editors to mobile devices. Before joining Google as a Software Engineer in 2007, Kan was a Research Engineer for Silverbrook Research and a Software Engineer for CISRA. He holds an MS in information technology from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and a BS in mechatronics and computer science from the University of Melbourne.

The appointments of Yeung and Kan come as Rokt continues to accelerate its growth and expand its team across all business units and regions. Rokt enables more than 2,500 leading brands across the globe to increase profitability, acquire customers at scale and deepen relationships with their existing customers by using machine learning to present highly relevant offers to each shopper in the final stages of an ecommerce transaction, when they are most likely to convert.

About Rokt
Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by offering highly relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine-learning technology has powered more than 5 billion transactions globally for more than 2,500 of the world's leading companies, including Uber, Fanatics, Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Hulu, Staples, Lands' End and HelloFresh. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company operates in 14 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt for a second year in a row joins the fastest-growing private companies in the US on the Inc. 5000 list in 2022. and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

Media Contact

Rokt
Tarana Mehta
tarana.mehta@rokt.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rokt-builds-out-product-development-team-with-appointment-of-two-google-veterans-301657224.html

SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, JD.com, and Other Chinese Stocks Are in Free Fall. It’s About Xi Jinping.

    A consolidation of power by President Xi has alarmed investors that have already faced down years of political and regulatory risk from China.

  • Nio stock dives below $10, Alibaba hits 6 1/2-year low as Xi’s power move fuels fears

    The U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies were rocked Monday, as China's President, Xi Jinping, moved to consolidate power

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

    These passive income-generating stocks offer yields ranging from 11.3% to 18.6% right now, and billionaire money managers keep buying them hand over fist.

  • Novavax (NVAX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    On Novavax's (NVAX) third-quarter earnings call, investors' focus is likely to be on the sales figures of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • One Under-the-Radar Semiconductor Stock With 125% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Semiconductors are increasing in importance, and this company's machines are growing only more important in making them.

  • Better Buy: Verizon or AT&T?

    In this video, I will compare AT&T (NYSE: T) to Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) and see which one you should invest in. Both companies pay an over 7% dividend yield, which is very attractive, especially during a bear market.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Dividend Is Being Reduced To $0.90

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to $0.90 on the 7th of...

  • When Should You Buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...

  • 10 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 10 most undervalued value stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy Now. 2022 has been an unfavorable year for stocks so far due to rampant inflation and high interest […]

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Phil

  • 3 Auto Stocks Set for Q3 Earnings Beat Amid Inflationary Woes

    The third-quarter earnings of the auto sector are projected to witness year-over-year growth of 21.6%. Ford (F), Oshkosh (OSK) and Lear (LEA) look positioned to exceed earnings expectations in Q3.

  • Alibaba, JD.com Tumble in US as Xi Asserts Full Control in China

    (Bloomberg) -- US-listed Chinese stocks tumbled in premarket trading, with investors spooked by President Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on China’s ruling party, as he embarks on a precedent-breaking third term with rivals gone and no successor in sight.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM): A Cash Generating Machine Showing Tentative Signs of Growth

    Investors have been waiting for 10 years for IBM’s turnaround strategy to show up as actual revenue growth. During that decade, annual revenue dwindled from $100 billion to $54 billion in 2020. It’s understandable that investors have become skeptical of a few good quarters of improving growth. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that trailing 12-month revenue has now increased for four consecutive quarters.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise Ahead Of Key Economic Data; Tesla Skids After Cutting China Prices

    Dow Jones futures rose Monday morning ahead of key economic data. Tesla stock skidded after cutting Model 3 and Model Y prices in China.

  • Forget Timing the Market Bottom, These 3 Tech Stocks Are a Fantastic Deal

    The bear market has been brutal this year even as businesses have continued to report higher revenue and earnings. Many investors specifically are looking for this Fed pivot as a sign of a market bottom, holding off on making stock purchases until that happens. If this is the case for you, three Fool.com contributors think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are fantastic deals right now.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Cuts China Prices; 'Real Challenger' Sees Soaring Profit

    Tesla and BYD Co. are both fast-growing EV giants. While a lot of attention falls on startups such as Rivian Automotive, Lucid, Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, as well as traditional automakers pushing into EVs, such as General Motors and Ford Motor, Tesla and BYD are setting the pace. Tesla reported strong earnings and revenue growth on Oct. 19.

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.68

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • Top 5 Large-Cap Stocks Set to Beat on Q3 Earnings

    Five large-cap companies will report third-quarter 2022 earnings within the next two days. These are: BRO, HUBB, HAL, CMG and ENPH

  • 11 Best Low Risk Stocks To Buy In 2022

    In this article, we discuss 11 best low risk stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Low Risk Stocks To Buy In 2022. Amid the volatile market environment, investors are scurrying to pull out their investments and sit on cash stockpiles, or at […]