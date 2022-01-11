U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,692.32
    +22.03 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,107.81
    +38.94 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,113.84
    +171.01 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,183.38
    +12.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.10
    +2.87 (+3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.40
    +16.60 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.26 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7680
    -0.0120 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4710
    +0.2630 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,882.04
    +1,182.34 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.41
    +23.99 (+2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Roku adds a new 'Live TV Zone' to its homescreen

Sarah Perez
·2 min read

Roku is furthering its investment in its Live TV platform with today's introduction of a new "Live TV Zone" that will roll out to the main, left-side navigation on Roku devices. The addition is designed to promote and highlight Roku's live streaming options, which include its rapidly growing live TV channel guide, now offering free access to over 200 live channels featuring news, weather, kids' content, sports, movies, tv shows, Spanish-language programming, and more.

The company first launched its live TV channel guide in 2020 as part of its broader free streaming hub, The Roku Channel, where Roku owners can also stream ad-supported TV shows and movies. At the time, the guide had provided access to over 100 channels from a branded, purple tile that appeared within The Roku Channel. When launched, users could browse through 12 hours of programming information. The experience, which is similar to how pay-TV viewers can browse what's now airing in their own provider's guide, helps to make the transition to Roku easier for cord-cutters who are used to turning on their TV and accessing live content. However, it also serves as a way to stream shows, movies, news, and more without a paid streaming subscription -- an option that may appeal to those looking to save money through cord-cutting.

With the live TV service, Roku positioned itself as more of a direct challenger to other free streamers, like ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV and Comcast's XUMO. The former, which reached $1 billion in annual revenue last year -- about a year ahead of schedule -- is an indication of the sizable revenue available in this market. Plus, the rollout of live streaming has enabled media software maker Plex to grow its business and further fund its mission of becoming a one-stop shop for consumers' media needs.

Roku, meanwhile, generates the majority of its revenue through its platform, not device sales. In other words, largely through advertising inserted inside its free content and content distribution. That's also the part of the business that's currently growing.

In the most recent quarter, Roku's platform revenue was up 82% year-over-year to $582.5 million, while player revenue dropped by 26% to $97.4 million. Streaming hours in the quarter were also up 21% to 18 billion, with active accounts (56.4 million) streaming 3.5 hours per day.

The company noted, too, that its recent streaming survey found that 61% of users without traditional pay TV still watch live news at least multiple times a week. So this update will play into that demand by making live news easier to access.

To get to the new Live TV Zone, you can either scroll down on the left-hand navigation to the "Live TV" option or do a search for "Live TV Zone" from the device. The feature is rolling out starting today.

 

 

 

Recommended Stories

  • Novak Djokovic gets ‘uncomfortable’ reception at behind closed doors Australian Open training session

    Djokovic returned to practice at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday but the live stream of the court was cut off

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • China's digital yuan: e-CNY wallet tops download charts in Apple and Xiaomi app stores ahead of Lunar New Year

    China's digital yuan wallet app has become one of the country's most downloaded apps within just a week of launching, a development that could disrupt a consumer payment market dominated by Alipay and WeChat Pay. Downloads of the e-CNY app, which currently operates in select cities, exceeded those of WeChat, the super app from Tencent Holdings with its own mobile payment function, to become the most popular app on Apple's iOS on Wednesday, a day after landing in app stores, according to market r

  • GameFi NFT Marketplace Lootex Closes $9M Funding Round

    The Taiwan-based asset marketplace features over 12,000 NFTs.

  • 30 Taco Bell Tacos for $10 With Taco Lover’s Pass Deal

    Subscription services are more common for streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, but as of late, the food industry has also experimented with them. Taco Bell is now jumping on the subscription bandwagon with its own ‘Taco Lover’s Pass’ service available in its app priced at $10 per month (or lower depending on your location). For the …

  • Main Street companies are figuring out how to operate without workers

    As labor grows scarcer and pricier, stores are turning to cashier-less checkout to stay in business.Why it matters: Businesses increasingly face the almost unheard-of predicament of figuring out how to keep their doors open with fewer — or no — employees.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The number of people who want a job isn't rising very fast, Axios' Courtenay Brown and Neil Irwin report. The share of adults i

  • China’s digital Yuan wallet tops app store download numbers

    In just its first week of availability, China’s e-CNY wallet app exceeded downloads of the likes of WeChat as it became one of the country’s most downloaded apps.

  • Google Maps Tops in 2021 as Most-Downloaded Travel App

    Google Maps was the most-downloaded travel app in the world in 2021 with 106 million downloads, edging Uber, which held that distinction in 2020. In fact transportation apps, including Google Maps, Uber, Didi, Bolt, Lyft, Where Is My Train, and Grab took seven of the top 10 positions in 2021, according to Apptopia.com. Of course, […]

  • Apple to allow third party app payment options in South Korea

    Apple has submitted its compliance plans to allow developers to use third-party payment options in South Korea at a reduced service fee, the Korea Communication Commission (KCC) said on Tuesday. The KCC also said it would discuss with Apple to iron out further details, including service fee structures and the exact date when the payment option will go into effect.

  • Parents offered healthy food suggestions with NHS scanner app

    Parents are being encouraged to scan the barcodes of the food they are feeding to their children in order to find healthier alternatives.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Altcoins Rebound Amid Light Trading

    Bitcoin topped $42,500 on Sunday after reaching its lowest mark since late September the day before; ether reaches over $3,200.

  • Silver Prices Rise Following Robust Wage Inflation Figures

    U.S. Treasury yields continue to move higher capping silver’s gains

  • Warburg-backed Navitas agrees to sale to Enterprise Products Partners

    Navitas Midstream Partners Holdings LLC ("Navitas"), a pipeline company backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, said Monday it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Enterprise Products Partners LP for $3.25 billion in an all-cash deal. Warburg Pincus managing director Peter Kagan praised the company, pointing to the addition of about 750 miles of new pipeline "during a difficult time for the industry." Navitas founders R. Bruce Northcutt, Bryan Neskora and Jim Wade previously sold C

  • Cerberus cuts Deutsche Bank，Commerzbank stakes in $500 million share sale

    U.S. financial investor Cerberus, which has favoured a merger of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank in the past, on Monday divested a large chunk of its holdings in the two top German lenders, the bank running the sale said. Cerberus, which until now held around 3% of Deutsche Bank and 5% of Commerzbank and had ranked among the top-10 shareholders of both banks, sold 21 million Deutsche Bank shares and 25.3 million Commerzbank shares, Morgan Stanley said. Cerberus, which took stakes in both banks in 2017, fetched 443 million euros ($502 million) in the sale, Morgan Stanley said, a roughly 3% discount to Monday's closing price.

  • Lululemon Falls After Warning Omicron to Hit Sales, Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares tumbled after the company warned that financial results will come at the low end of previous guidance, saying the omicron coronavirus variant was constraining its operations.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronT Cells

  • Bronto's Colopy raises $20M to support next generation of Triangle startups

    Serial entrepreneur Joe Colopy is ready to take his "pay it forward" strategy to the next level.

  • Omicron will end up being a good thing for the stock market: JPMorgan

    Buy the dip in stocks, contends J.P. Morgan.

  • Israel's One Zero Digital Bank gains full licence

    One Zero Digital Bank has received final regulatory approval for a full banking licence, the Bank of Israel said on Monday, becoming the first new Israeli bank in 43 years. Having gained a restricted licence in December 2019, One Zero operated on a trial basis initially but has now met all criteria, including raising the necessary capital. One Zero's status is now the same as all the other banks in Israel, supervised by the Bank of Israel’s Banking Supervision Department to ensure its stability and to protect the money of its depositors, the Bank of Israel said.

  • Wall Street banks see four U.S. hikes in 2022, but inflation is a wild card

    Some of Wall Street's biggest banks now expect four U.S. interest increases this year starting in March, a more aggressive call than a week ago even as the situation remains fluid given the possibility that the supply shock to the economy could ease and consumer prices could stabilize. Goldman Sachs, J.P.Morgan, and Deutsche Bank all issued research notes forecasting that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy at least four times in 2022, more than a broad consensus from as recently as late December for three hikes. Goldman also sees the Fed starting the process of reducing its more than $8 trillion balance sheet, or so-called "quantitative tightening" (QT) as soon as July.