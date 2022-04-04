Amazon's Prime Video and IMDb TV are staying on Roku

Roku users who might be used to major third-party services disappearing for a while (or taking forever to arrive) won’t lose access to Prime Video and IMDb TV any time soon. Amazon and Roku have reached a multi-year deal to keep the apps on the platform.

“Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their distribution agreement,” Roku said in a statement . “Customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices.” It didn't disclose terms of the deal.