Roku and Element partner for their first outdoor TV

Roku has joined forces with Element to create a 55-inch outdoor TV, the companies announced. The Element Roku TV looks like a version of Element's Patio Series TVs that offer anti-glare and weather protection, with Roku's smart TV operating system built in.

In fact, the Element Roku TV looks nigh-on identical to the 55-inch Patio TV, apart from the OS. It offers a good but not spectacular 700 nits of brightness, along with 4K streaming and HDR that's limited to HDR 10. More importantly, though, it has tempered anti-glare glass to combat reflections and IP55 weather protection that withstands water, dust and humidity. You also get "powerful built-in speakers, designed to cut through outdoor noise," Element said.

It's powered by Roku OS, one of the more powerful Smart TV platforms out there. You get all the streaming platforms you'd expect like Netflix, Apple TV+ and yes, YouTube TV. It also offers a customizable home screen, mobile remote, search capabilities via voice or keyboard and the ability to save shows for later. It's all conceived to let you watch sports, movies and more during barbecues, hot-tubbing, outdoor movie nights and other activities. It's now available for $1,300 at Walmart.com.