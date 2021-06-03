U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

Roku debuts a 15-minute weekly series that recommends what to watch next

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

Roku is expanding its programming for its free content hub, The Roku Channel, with today's launch of its own weekly entertainment program called "Roku Recommends." The 15-minute show will leverage Roku's data to highlight the Top 5 titles for viewers to stream that week. While not exactly "original programming" the way that Roku's recent additions of its acquired Quibi content is, the series will run only on Roku, where it can be found in The Roku Channel and Featured Free, with new episodes every Thursday.

The series is the first production to emerge from the new Roku Brand Studio -- a studio that aims to produce video ads and other custom branded content for ad partners. The show is produced by Funny Or Die, and Mike Farah, Beth Belew and Jim Ziegler serve as executive producers.

The show's co-hosts include entertainment reporter and AfterBuzz TV co-founder Maria Menounos and former NFL player Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins. The duo will present the Top 5 titles to viewers. These recommended shows or movies may come from any of the thousands of channels across the Roku platform, based on data exclusive to the platform.

"According to Nielsen data, the average streamer spends more than seven minutes searching for what to watch next," said Chris Bruss, head of Roku Brand Studio, in a statement. "We are uniquely positioned to use our trending data both to help consumers find incredible movies and shows and to help advertisers go beyond the traditional 30-second ad to entertain streamers who otherwise spend time in ad-free, subscription-only environments," he added.

Roku will launch original programming fueled by Quibi’s content on May 20

The series will also allow for ad sponsors. The company says it has already signed on several national advertisers, starting with Walmart, to sponsor the program. Advertisers will have access to Roku's Measurement Partner Program to determine whether or not their integration reaches subscription video on-demand (SVOD)-only streaming users, as well as view other metrics about their video ad campaign's reach, brand perception and impact.

The series comes at a time when the streaming landscape is shifting. Today's streaming services regularly serve up recommended content based on what their customers are watching -- Netflix, for example, shows rows of popular and trending content, as well as a Top 10 list of newly popular titles. But as the number of available streaming services grows, larger entities merge, and content jumps around as licensing agreements end and start, consumers may be more in need of a set of current recommendations from across channels and services, not just those isolated inside one service.

Amazon Fire TV's update recently addressed this need with the introduction of a new "Find" feature that aims to make it easier for users to search and browse movies, shows and free content across its platform. Roku, however, didn't have a recommendation system of its own.

It's also interesting to see that Roku is willing to use its proprietary streaming data in this way -- something it could choose to do more with further down the road to help build out a broader set of recommendations.

Streaming services face their real test in 2021

