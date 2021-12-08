U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,684.85
    -1.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,640.92
    -78.51 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,717.61
    +30.69 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.30
    +21.51 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.69
    +0.64 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0077 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5260
    +0.0460 (+3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3239
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7050
    +0.1650 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,401.48
    -767.46 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.12
    +8.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,337.35
    -2.55 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.62
    +405.02 (+1.42%)
     

Roku and Google reach a deal for the continued distribution of YouTube and YouTube TV on Roku devices

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

After months of nasty contract disputes, Roku this morning announced it's come to an agreement with Google which will allow it to continue to carry both YouTube and YouTube TV on its platform. Roku declined to share the specifics of the deal terms, beyond saying it's a multi-year extension that covers both services.

For Roku and Google customers, however, that means they don't know which party won the battle or what that means for Google's access to Roku's user data. During the spat, Roku brought to public attention how Google was allegedly demanding elevated access to customer data which Roku had then described as "outside the realm" of industry-standard practices. It said Google wanted more user data than Roku offered its other customers.

Roku also said that Google had threatened to retaliate by increasing the hardware spec requirements for YouTube TV if it didn't get its way. That would have meant Roku's low-end players would no longer have access to the service.

These are hefty complaints. And in the case of the user data-sharing agreements, it seems customers should have the right to know where the decision ended up.

It may be easier to spot which side won when it comes to Roku's other allegations, however. Roku had said Google wanted preferential treatment of YouTube content in Roku search results and had wanted to override Roku customers' default settings when the YouTube app was open. For example, if a Roku customer had YouTube open and used voice search to ask for music, Google wanted YouTube Music to play the request, even if the customer had set Pandora as their preferred music app. This should be easy enough to test out when the new agreements go into effect.

Roku had hauled the details of the backroom negotiations into the public in an attempt to gain an upper hand in the disputes, ultimately warning customers in October that negotiations had failed -- and that customers may lose access to YouTube TV as a result.

Google, meanwhile, had dismissed Roku's claims as "baseless," and denied it had asked for elevated access to user data or to interfere with Roku search results. The company also suggested Roku was attempting to use these allegations (which had a whiff of an antitrust nature to them) as a means to renegotiate a separate deal for the main YouTube app. Given that the new agreement now covers both services, one has to wonder if Roku was successful on that front.

A Roku spokesperson shared the following statement about the new deal:

Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV. This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform.

Meanwhile, a Google spokesperson said:

We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal with Roku to continue distributing the YouTube and YouTube TV apps on Roku devices. This means that Roku customers will continue to have access to YouTube and that the YouTube TV app will once again be available in the Roku store for both new and existing members. We are pleased to have a partnership that benefits our mutual users.

Google also declined to comment on the nature of the data-sharing agreements under the new contract, only referring back to prior statements it made where it had denied Roku's allegations.

Recommended Stories

  • Colin Farrell Will Continue To Play His ‘Batman’ Penguin In New HBO Max Series

    Colin Farrell’s Penguin will continue to stay afloat, moving from Matt Reeves’ upcoming feature film on March 4, 2022 into a new Gotham-set HBO Max series. Farrell is starring in and executive producing the new HBO Max series, which centers on Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld. Lauren LeFranc is attached to […]

  • YouTube stays on Roku devices as companies strike multi-year deal

    YouTube and Roku Inc announced on Wednesday a multi-year pact to end a battle that dragged for months over accusations of anti-competitive conduct and threatened to strip the internet's biggest video streaming service from tens of millions of TV devices. "Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV," the companies said on Twitter. "This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform."

  • COVID-19 infections rise in Ventura County, health officials say Thanksgiving gatherings are likely cause

    Ventura County's COVID-19 infection rates are rising again in a climb likely driven by Thanksgiving gatherings, public health officials said Tuesday.

  • HelloHero raises $7.7M seed round for an online 'healthcare system' for kids' therapy

    HelloHero, a company focused on teletherapy for kids up to 21 years old (the average user is 10 years old), announced a $7.7 million dollar seed round on Wednesday, with a $4.5 million line of credit from Silicon Valley Bank. This round of funding follows a rebrand for the company, and plans to dive deep into data-driven teletherapy. HelloHero is the brainchild of founder Syed Mohammed, who struggled with dyslexia as a child, but wasn’t diagnosed until adulthood.

  • NewtonX secures $32M to power your next business decision

    Everyday business decisions require data and are often questions someone has already asked and had answered. NewtonX wants to change that. The business-to-business insights company on Wednesday announced $32 million in Series B funding to continue developing its tool aimed at democratizing access to high-quality data and research.

  • Biden threatens Putin with "strong economic measures" if Russia invades Ukraine

    During a two-hour video call Tuesday, President Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of strong economic measures against Russia's economy should Moscow launch a military invasion of Ukraine. Ed O'Keefe has the details of the high-stakes call.

  • Amazon Says ‘Network Device Issues’ That Caused Outage Are Resolved

    Amazon.com said network device issues that caused problems for many websites and online services have been “resolved.” At the time, the Amazon AWS status page showed issues with multiple services, including the AWS Management Console, the AWS Support Center, the AWS Elastic Compute Cloud, Amazon Connect (the company’s call-center offering), and Amazon Dynamo DB, the company’s database software service.

  • Roku Stock Jumps as Google Dispute Over YouTube Ends

    The deal ends a months-long dispute over Roku's allegations that Google was engaging in anticompetitive behavior during negotiations to keep YouTube on Roku's streaming platform.

  • Amazon Stock Rallied Despite Widespread AWS Outage. Here’s Why.

    Amazon.com stock surged nearly 3% on Tuesday despite a lingering Amazon Web Services outage that is affecting many websites and online services. The stock’s strong performance—which was well ahead of the day’s 2% rally in the S&P 500 index —might seem like peculiar behavior given the widespread nature of the outage, but it reflects the fact that AWS has had outages before, and they have not at all slowed the growth of the service, which is currently generating revenue at a more than $60 billion annual rate. In short, while the outage is certainly frustrating for millions of website users, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) investors simply don’t expect that today’s issue is going to change the outlook for AWS or cloud computing more generally.

  • VMware's Inclusive Terminology Journey

    VMware has undertaken the multifaceted task of correcting non-inclusive terminology used in our products and company collateral. Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote, “Life is a journey, not a destinatio...

  • New Tech Regulations Are Coming. Buy Meta and Alphabet Stock Anyway.

    Morgan Stanley's “bear case,” with far more restrictive U.S. regulation, would almost certainly hurt valuations in the internet sector—but the odds of that scenario unfolding are long.

  • Adaptive Shield and Okta Join Forces to Deliver Integrated Solution for Fortified SaaS Security and Identity and Access Management

    Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, today announced a tech integration with Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider. Working together, the companies will deliver businesses an integrated solution to manage SaaS security configurations, enhance Identity and Access Management (IAM), and strengthen governance for privileged access.

  • These Will Be the Hottest Cryptocurrencies in 2022

    There are many things I like about the blockchain platform Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). Cardano has laid out a roadmap of five stages that will lead to the ultimate goal: to become a truly self-sustained decentralized system. The platform launched smart contracts this year.

  • DeFi platform OpenOcean introduces support for Layer-2 solution Arbitrum

    DeFi protocol OpenOcean has aggregated Layer-2 solution Arbitrum and its array of decentralised exchanges to enable users to “trade with maximum returns” across multiple L2 platforms.

  • Amazon Packages Pile Up as AWS Outage Spawns Delivery Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- An Amazon Web Services outage wreaked havoc on the e-commerce giant’s delivery operation, preventing drivers from getting routes or packages and shutting down communication between Amazon and the thousands of drivers it relies on, according to four people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are C

  • Amazon hit by IT issues wreaking havoc on US home deliveries

    Amazon has been hit by technical problems that saw thousands of customers struggle to access services such as its Prime streaming channels, voice assistant Alexa and smart doorbell Ring.

  • Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to own

    Cryptocurrency fortune would make Craig Wright among the top 30 wealthiest people in the world

  • Bitcoin 'founder' wins right to keep billions of dollars

    A jury decided Craig Wright, who says he created the cryptocurrency, can retain bitcoin worth billions of dollars.

  • 25% of US Households Surveyed Currently Own Bitcoin; Grayscale

    An increasing number of Americans are investing in Bitcoin, with most of them holding the cryptocurrency for the long term.

  • Australia proposes new laws to regulate crypto, BNPL

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia will create a licencing framework for cryptocurrency exchanges and consider launching a retail central bank digital currency as part of the biggest overhaul of its A$650 billion-a-day ($463 billion) payments industry in a quarter of a century. The country will also broaden its payment laws to cover online transaction providers like Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google as well as buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) providers like Afterpay Ltd, ending their run of operating without direct supervision. "If we do not reform the current framework, it will be Silicon Valley that determines the future of our payment system," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in speech.