U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,190.27
    +10.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,076.83
    +33.34 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,075.01
    +58.21 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.26
    +21.41 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.38
    -0.76 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2080
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5580
    -0.0090 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3891
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9370
    +0.0720 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,619.32
    +3,798.74 (+7.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.06
    +24.25 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.02
    +29.46 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.23
    +105.60 (+0.36%)
     

Roku warns of standoff with Google over YouTube TV

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The streaming media battle is getting particularly dirty. According to Axios, Roku has accused Google of wanting preferential treatment for the YouTube and YouTube TV apps as the two companies renegotiate their deal. Roku told customers in email that Google supposedly wants conspicuous placement for YouTube in search results, including a dedicated row. It also hopes to block results from other providers while using the YouTube app, Roku said, and to prioritize YouTube music results when using the Roku remote for voice commands while YouTube is open.

Roku further alleged that Google threatened to set chipset and memory requirements for devices that would raise hardware prices, potentially giving Google's Chromecast an unfair advantage.

A spokesperson for Roku wasn't shy about ascribing malicious intent. Google was using its YouTube monopoly to strongarm Roku into accepting "predatory, anti-competitive and discriminatory" conditions, the representative argued. The spokesperson added that Roku wasn't asking for a "single additional dollar" and just wanted terms that didn't skew search results, hike costs or run afoul if industry data practices.

Roku might be forced to remove YouTube apps as a result, the company said in its email.

We've asked Google for comment.

Roku has been involved in tense media discussions before — it was embroiled in a fight with NBCUniversal in late 2020 over terms for carrying Peacock. The allegations against Google are more serious, though, and come right as Google is facing multiple antitrust lawsuits. Roku appears to be making the dispute public in hopes of landing more favorable terms.

Recommended Stories

  • Surface Laptop 4 review (15-inch): A bigger, better ultraportable

    The Surface Laptop 4 may look familiar, but it's a major upgrade over the last model.

  • Apple will build another US campus in North Carolina

    Apple plans to invest $430 billion in the US economy over five years after exceeding its previous domestic target.

  • The best webcams you can buy

    Here's a list of the best webcams you can buy for your laptop or desktop, plus advice on how to choose the right one for you.

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models are up to 38 percent off

    Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is now on sale for $150 off including LTE models.

  • Spotify's new music player debuts in Facebook apps on iOS and Android

    Spotify's music and podcast player will let you listen to audio from posts without leaving Facebook's iOS or Android apps.

  • English soccer to boycott social media for four days over racist abuse

    English football is boycotting social media for four days starting later this month to pile pressure on Facebook and Twitter to combat racist abuse online.

  • Why Elon Musk's first Loop is, and isn't, as silly as you think

    The Loop here is designed to solve a specific problem.

  • Clubhouse's first sports deal lets you tune into NFL Draft Week

    Clubhouse has landed an NFL deal that lets you follow Draft Week, including chats with athletes and coaches.

  • Roku says it may lose YouTube TV app after Google made anti-competitive demands

    Roku on Monday notified its users via email that YouTube TV may be forced off its platform entirely, alleging anti-competitive demands from Google that include requests for preferential treatment of its YouTube TV and YouTube apps.Why it matters: It's one of the first big carriage disputes around anti-competitive behavior in the streaming era. Unlike most streaming TV carriage fights, Roku says it's not asking for more money, but for better terms around anti-competitive demands from Google — such as being asked to favor Google products in Roku search results. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRoku and Google compete on a number of fronts, including smart TV hardware devices, smart TV operating systems and smart TV content. The carriage agreement between the two companies is set to expire imminently.Details: Roku says Google is threatening the removal of YouTube TV to force Roku to grant preferential access to its consumer data moving forward. It says Google has asked Roku to do things that it does not see replicated on other streaming competitors' platforms, like creating a dedicated search results row for YouTube within the Roku smart TV interface and giving YouTube search results more prominent placement. Roku says Google has also required it to block search results from other streaming content providers while users are using the YouTube app on Roku's system.Roku alleges Google has asked it to favor YouTube music results from voice commands made on the Roku remote while the YouTube app is open, even if the user's music preference is set to default to another music app, like Pandora. Roku says Google has threatened to require Roku to use certain chip sets or memory cards that would force Roku to increase the price of its hardware product, which competes directly with Google's Chromecast. Be smart: A key issue for Roku — other than that Google is asking it to manipulate search results that favor Google's products — is that it believes Google is trying to tie the renewal of YouTube TV's distribution contract with Roku to force additional anticompetitive benefits for Google's separate YouTube app. The big picture: The allegations come amid historic antitrust investigations into Google by the Justice Department, state attorneys general and Congress over Google's dominance in search and advertising. "Google is attempting to use its YouTube monopoly position to force Roku into accepting predatory, anti-competitive and discriminatory terms that will directly harm Roku and our users," a Roku spokesperson says."Roku is not asking Google for a single additional dollar in value. We simply cannot agree to terms that would manipulate consumer search results, inflate the cost of our products and violate established industry data practices."Between the lines: A Roku spokesperson says Google has "so far refused to accept" its proposal to extend YouTube TV on Roku while agreeing to its terms. Roku says the company is ultimately seeking to reach an agreement with Google. What to watch: Roku's stalemate with Google is the latest in a long list of spats between streaming TV distributors and streaming networks over distribution agreements. For consumers, it means that the programming blackouts that have grown increasingly common on cable and satellite TV are migrating over to the streaming world. Read Roku's email to customers: Go deeper: TV battles spill into streamingMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Pentagon gave a company control of 175 million IP addresses

    The US military has given a Florida company control over 175 million IP addresses in an unusual bid to spot security vulnerabilities.

  • Roku Says YouTube TV May Get Dropped, Accusing Google of Anticompetitive Behavior

    Simmering tensions between Roku and Google have erupted into a full-blown fight. On Monday, Roku began warning YouTube TV customers that Google’s internet pay-TV service may go dark on the Roku platform soon — alleging that Google in seeking anticompetitive terms. “We are sending this email to update you on the possibility that Google may […]

  • Hitting the Books: How IBM's metadata research made US drones even deadlier

    While the US military may have you in its sights, it might not know who you actually are — even as that wrathful finger of God is called down from upon on high

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Starts The Week On A Strong Note

    GBP/USD settled above the resistance at 1.3865 and is trying to settle above the next resistance at 1.3900.

  • Amazon drops the price of its latest Echo Dot to $30

    Amazon is selling the newest Echo Dot for $30 as part of a limited-time sale.

  • Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. Seeking $439 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co. and its shareholders are seeking as much as $439 million in its U.S. initial public offering.The personal care brand, co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, will offer 6.5 million shares, while existing investors will sell 19.4 million, according to a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are being offered at $14 to $17 each.At the top end of the range, Honest would have a market value of $1.5 billion, according to the number of shares outstanding listed in the filing.Selling shareholders include private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst, the filing showed.On top of its baby products like shampoos, the company also sells cosmetics as well as cleaning supplies, a collection that was launched during the pandemic.“When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and we went into lockdown, people became more aware of their health and what they bring into their homes,” Alba said in a letter to investors.Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are advising the company. It is expected to trade under the symbol HNST.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nestle Is in Talks to Acquire Nature’s Bounty Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- After ditching big chunks of its chocolate and ice cream businesses, Nestle SA Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider is embracing healthier living by bulking up on vitamins and supplements.The world’s largest food company on Monday confirmed it’s in discussions to acquire vitamin maker Bountiful Co., whose brands include Nature’s Bounty. Owner KKR & Co. was said to have been planning an IPO valuing the firm at more than $6 billion, though an acquisition by Nestle could preempt the initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said.Nestle’s move comes four years after Schneider dove into the field of vitamins and supplements in his first year as CEO in 2017 with the $2.3 billion acquisition of Atrium Innovations Inc. Schneider has made more than 50 deals since he took over at the helm, disposing of lagging businesses like U.S. chocolate and mass-market bottled water, and folding Nestle’s ice cream brands into a joint venture there. He strengthened the Swiss company’s high-growth categories with smaller transactions in pet care and also splurged $7.15 billion on a deal to market Starbucks coffee products.“This remains another example of how the company can manage via portfolio reshuffling its transition from coffee/pet to a more diverse mix in the coming years,” Citi analyst Cedric Besnard, wrote in a note.A potential deal for Bountiful would accelerate Nestle’s strategy of buying larger brands of vitamins as it tries to gain pricing power and appeal to high-spending health-conscious consumers.The approach has delivered, with Nestle last week reporting sales growth at double the pace analysts predicted. Supplements and minerals that boost the immune system are in high demand, and e-commerce has become an effective way to sell such products, the company said. Nestle Health Science’s revenue rose almost 10% in the first quarter on an adjusted basis.Nestle shares have gained more than 70% since Schneider became CEO, and the company is worth more than $300 billion. The stock was little changed Monday morning in Zurich.Bountiful sells a wide range of vitamins that are available in retail chains such as Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid. Supplements and vitamins are attractive targets during the pandemic, which has boosted demand for products that are advertised as helping consumers’ health and immune systems.The company, whose brands also include Puritan’s Pride, filed registration documents for the listing earlier this month.Big consumer-goods companies have increasingly been interested in the vitamins, minerals and supplements sector, and the area builds on Nestle’s desire to push more into healthy, medical nutrition and self-care trends, according to Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at Bernstein.The Wall Street Journal first reported the discussions.(Updates with analyst comments from fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blackstone Seeks Control of MPhasis for Up to $2.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. offered to take a controlling stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd. in a deal worth as much as $2.8 billion, as demand for cloud computing surges amid the pandemic.Funds managed by Blackstone Capital Partners VIII and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia have teamed up with long-term investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and UC Investments to take a majority stake in Mphasis, the private equity firm said in a statement on Monday. They’re buying a 55.31% stake from Blackstone Capital Partners VI fund.That agreement triggered an open offer for an additional 26% stake in the Indian firm at 1,677.16 rupees apiece, which amounts to as much as 82.6 billion rupees ($1.1 billion). The offer price is a 1.1% discount to the closing share price on Friday. The stock gained as much as 6.5% in Mumbai after the offer.Blackstone’s move to increase its stake in Mphasis is in sync with the U.S. asset manager’s plans to boost investment in the South Asian nation. India is the strongest performer in the world for Blackstone and the firm intends to continue deploying large investments in the nation, Blackstone Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman said during his visit to Mumbai in 2020.“This investment enables us to continue creating value for the long term and provide additional resources to further accelerate the company’s growth momentum,” Amit Dixit, head of India for Blackstone private equity, said in the statement. Mphasis specializes in providing cloud and digital solutions and serves 35 of the top 50 U.S. banking, financial services and insurance firms, according to the statement.Following the completion of the transactions, Blackstone is aiming to build MPhasis into a company worth $10 billion over the next four years, more than double its current valuation of about $4.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal targets. A representative for Blackstone declined to comment.Blackstone had purchased a majority stake in Mphasis in 2016 from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., paying 430 rupees per share at the time.(Updates with details about Blackstone’s plans for Mphasis in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tate & Lyle Jumps as Company Explores Sale of Stake in Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tate & Lyle shares rose the most in almost six months after the 162-year-old company said it’s exploring the sale of a controlling stake in its largest unit.Discussions with potential buyers for the primary products business are at an early stage and there’s no certainty that a deal will be concluded, the firm said Sunday.Historically known as one of Europe’s leading sugar producers, Tate & Lyle sold that business a decade ago and now focuses on food ingredients, including sweeteners like Splenda and Tasteva. The primary products division generated about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in revenue in fiscal 2020, or more than 60% of the total, according to the annual report.The stock rose as much as 7% in early trading, the most since November, and was 6.4% higher at 805.6 pence by 9:08 a.m. in London. It has gained 19% this year.Tate & Lyle May Fade If Right Financial Partner Not Found: ReactThe company “continues to successfully execute its strategy and remains confident in the future growth prospects of the company,” it said in a statement, adding that the transaction envisaged “would enable Tate & Lyle and the new business to focus their respective strategies and capital allocation priorities.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blackstone Seeks Control of MPhasis for Up to $2.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. offered to take a controlling stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd. in a deal worth as much as $2.8 billion, as demand for cloud computing surges amid the pandemic.Funds managed by Blackstone Capital Partners VIII and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia have teamed up with long-term investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and UC Investments to take a majority stake in Mphasis, the private equity firm said in a statement on Monday. They’re buying a 55.31% stake from Blackstone Capital Partners VI fund.That agreement triggered an open offer for an additional 26% stake in the Indian firm at 1,677.16 rupees apiece, which amounts to as much as 82.6 billion rupees ($1.1 billion). The offer price is a 1.1% discount to the closing share price on Friday. The stock gained as much as 6.5% in Mumbai after the offer.Blackstone’s move to increase its stake in Mphasis is in sync with the U.S. asset manager’s plans to boost investment in the South Asian nation. India is the strongest performer in the world for Blackstone and the firm intends to continue deploying large investments in the nation, Blackstone Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman said during his visit to Mumbai in 2020.“This investment enables us to continue creating value for the long term and provide additional resources to further accelerate the company’s growth momentum,” Amit Dixit, head of India for Blackstone private equity, said in the statement. Mphasis specializes in providing cloud and digital solutions and serves 35 of the top 50 U.S. banking, financial services and insurance firms, according to the statement.Following the completion of the transactions, Blackstone is aiming to build MPhasis into a company worth $10 billion over the next four years, more than double its current valuation of about $4.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal targets. A representative for Blackstone declined to comment.Blackstone had purchased a majority stake in Mphasis in 2016 from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., paying 430 rupees per share at the time.(Updates with details about Blackstone’s plans for Mphasis in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sainsbury's ex-boss buys into grocery app market

    Justin King has made a "substantial" investment in the owner of the Snappy Shopper app, the firm says.