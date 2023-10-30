Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) down to US$8.0b market cap, but institutional owners may not be as affected after a year of 1.5% returns

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Roku's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 11 shareholders own 50% of the company

13% of Roku is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 65% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Losing money on investments is something no shareholder enjoys, least of all institutional investors who saw their holdings value drop by 7.9% last week. However, the 1.5% one-year returns may have helped alleviate their overall losses. They should, however, be mindful of further losses in the future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Roku, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Roku?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Roku. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Roku's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Roku. With a 12% stake, CEO Anthony Wood is the largest shareholder. With 8.1% and 7.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and ARK Investment Management LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Roku

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Roku, Inc.. Insiders own US$1.0b worth of shares in the US$8.0b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Roku. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

