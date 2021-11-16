Roku's new $15 LE streaming stick will be a Walmart exclusive for Black Friday

Roku has unveiled the new Roku LE streaming stick that will go on sale for $15 at Walmart exclusively — but only during Black Friday sales. Roku is discounting other devices (non-exclusively) as well, selling the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $30 ($20 off), the Roku Premiere for $20 ($15 off) and the Roku Streaming Stick+ for $30 ($15 off). It's also offering the highly-rated Roku Streambar for $80, or $50 off the regular price.

The Roku LE is an IR-controlled 1080p HDMI-connected streaming player with an included HDMI cable, according to Roku. It's obviously a cheap way to get into streaming Netflix, Prime Video, Roku's own Channel and other services. It will be available at Walmart online starting on November 24th, and in-store on November 26th "while supplies last," the company said. There's no word yet on the price once sales are over.

The other deals, which are more interesting for serious streamers, will be available at various retailers between November 19th and December 4th (yes, Black Friday is more like Black Fortnight these days). If you're looking for cheap content, the company is also selling its Roku Channel with more than 20 premium channels for $0.99 for the first two months.