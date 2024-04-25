Roku Narrows Quarterly Net Loss to $51M As Monthly Users Top 81M

Roku reported total net revenue of $882 million in the first quarter, up 19 percent year over year.

Both platform revenue and devices revenue saw a year-over-year increase of 19 percent in the first quarter results reported Thursday, with platform revenue of $754.9 million and devices revenue of $126.5 million. The company narrowed its loss from operations to $72 million from $104.2 million in the previous quarter, and $212.5 million a year ago.

Roku’s net loss was $50.8 million compared to a net loss of $193 million a year earlier.

Total streaming hours reached 30.8 billion, up 5.7 billion hours year-over-year, while the number of streaming households, or the distinct number of user accounts that have streamed content in the platform in the last 30 days, reached 81.6 million, up 14 percent. Sequentially, Roku added 1.6 million households.

To grow engagement, Roku highlighted its launch of the NBA Zone on the home screen, which features NBA games, highlights, documentaries, original series, league news, and more. Roku has also partnered with the NBA to launch an NBA FAST channel on The Roku Channel. The homescreen has also included Emmys and Oscars collection hubs and recently has begun to feature a new personalized content row powered by AI.

“With insights and learnings from these destinations, we are creating more Home Screen experiences that we can scale for the benefit of viewers and marketers — particularly those who want to sponsor tentpole content and events,” the shareholder letter reads.

On the Roku Channel, which saw streaming hours up 66 percent, the company highlighted bringing the Roku Original The Rich Eisen Show to audiences live during the Super Bowl and selling sponsorships to brands including Subway and BMW of North America. The channel is also leaning into more short-form content, including video clips from NBC Sports and Saturday Night Live, among others.

In Q2, Roku expects “difficult year-over-year growth rate comparisons” due to past price increases and a higher mix shift toward ad-supported offerings. The company estimates total Q2 net revenue of $935 million, total gross profit of $410 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $30 million.

