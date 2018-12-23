Roku Premiere and Premiere+ review: You should consider only one

Twitter More

Roku Premiere and Premiere+

$39.99 or $49.99

The Good

Plenty of apps (aka channels) to choose from • Slim design • Prime Video and YouTube apps included

The Bad

Base IR remote on the Premiere • Limited voice controls • No Dolby Vision support

The Bottom Line

The Roku Premiere+ is a solid media-streaming box, but it's outshined by the robust voice-assistant controls built into its competitors.

Mashable Score 3.75

Cool Factor 3.0

Learning Curve 4.0

Performance 4.0

Bang for the Buck 4.0

The Roku Premiere and Premiere+ are nearly identical 4K streaming devices. The one major difference is that the Premiere+ comes with a microphone-equipped wireless remote control (and it's also only sold at Walmart). At $39.99 and $49.99 respectively, the Premiere and Premiere+ are poised to compete directly with the similarly priced, Mashable Choice-winning Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Read more...

