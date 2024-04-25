Roku (ROKU) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Roku (ROKU) reported revenue of $881.47 million, up 19% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.35, compared to -$1.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $850.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.64, the EPS surprise was +45.31%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Roku performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Active Accounts : 81.6 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 81.43 million.

ARPU : $40.65 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $40.24.

Streaming Hours : 30.8 billion compared to the 30.29 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

Net Revenue- Devices : $126.50 million versus $130.75 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change.

Net Revenue- Platform : $754.90 million compared to the $720.13 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19% year over year.

Gross Profit- Platform : $394.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $377.18 million.

Gross Profit- Devices: -$6.10 million versus -$7.48 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Shares of Roku have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

