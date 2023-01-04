U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,841.09
    +16.95 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,234.84
    +98.47 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,423.11
    +36.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.49
    +1.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.43
    -2.50 (-3.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.70
    +18.60 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0063 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    -0.1100 (-2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    +0.0074 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0320
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,848.81
    +89.56 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.74
    +0.49 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.74
    +24.65 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,716.86
    -377.64 (-1.45%)
     

Roku says it will begin building its own TVs

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·2 min read

Roku (ROKU) announced at CES 2023 in Las Vegas on Wednesday that it will begin selling TVs that it’s designed and built on its own. The streaming giant currently offers Roku-branded TVs through third-party partners including TCL, Hisense, and Philips. The change means that Roku will control all aspects of the TV production process itself, rather than relying on those third parties.

The company will offer 11 models with sizes ranging from 24 inches to 75 inches and prices running from $119 to $999.

“Over the past 20 years, Roku has been instrumental in what is now the mainstream way to enjoy a great television series, a classic movie, or live sports,” Roku’s president of devices Mustafa Ozgen said in a statement.

Roku announced that it's making it's own TVs at CES 2023. (Image: Roku)
Roku announced that it's making it's own TVs at CES 2023. (Image: Roku)

“Our goal is to continue to create an even better TV experience for everyone. These Roku-branded TVs will not only complement the current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models, but also allow us to enable future smart TV innovations. The streaming revolution has only just begun.”

According to Roku, the first-party TVs will go on sale in the U.S. this spring and, like third-party models, run on Roku’s proprietary operating system. All sets will come with Roku voice remotes, Find My Remote, and Private Listening modes.

In addition to building its own TVs, Roku also announced its new OLED TV reference design for third-party Roku TV partners. The reference design is meant to bring OLED image quality, which provides more vibrant colors and deeper blacks, to a broader audience.

Roku’s deeper moves into the hardware space come as the company grapples with poor ad sales amid a downturn in the broader digital advertising market. While Roku sells hardware like its streaming devices and TVs, the vast majority of its revenue comes from its Platform business, which is made up of ad sales.

In Q3 2022, Roku’s Platform business made up $670 million of its $761 million in total revenue. Its hardware sales brought in just $91 million.

But that reliance on advertising has hurt Roku in recent quarters. In Q2, the company missed Wall Street estimates on revenue and earnings per share, blaming the supply chain crunch and fears of falling advertising spending.

And while the company met analysts’ expectations in Q3, its Q4 guidance was well below expectations, a troubling sign considering Q4 should be its strongest quarter.

Those problems have weighed on Roku’s stock price throughout the last year, sending shares of the streaming giant plummeting more than 80% over the past 12 months.

The company will now have to ensure that its latest hardware investments pay off in either improved hardware revenue or better advertising sales by putting more sets in front of more consumers’ eyes. Wall Street will just need to wait and see.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks: BofA raises its price target to $125 on China reopening

    With the return of foot traffic in China, Starbucks is positioned for a strong rebound, BofA says.

  • Ford F-Series remains top-selling truck; new Lightning EV reportedly coming in 2025

    For the 46th consecutive year, Ford says its F-Series pick-ups will be the top selling truck in America for 2022. Though the official sales Ford data doesn’t come out until January 5th, the Dearborn-based automaker is fairly positive that the over 640,000 F-Series trucks sold will top rivals like GM, Toyota, and Stellantis’ Ram brand.

  • Microsoft to invest in autonomous trucking startup Gatik

    Microsoft Corp is in advanced talks to invest in Gatik, a California-based autonomous driving startup, as part of its cloud partnership with the company, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters. Microsoft plans to invest over $10 million in a financing round that values Gatik at more than $700 million, the sources added. As part of the deal, Gatik will use Microsoft's cloud and edge computing platform Azure in developing autonomous delivery technology for trucks.

  • 1 Crucial Investing Lesson I Learned In 2022

    As I learned the hard way in 2022, this universal investing truth cannot be ignored. It was a humbling lesson, but one that will stay with me for a long time.

  • We may see Roku TVs with OLED in 2023

    Roku unveiled an OLED TV reference design, which will help its partners to build Roku TVs with OLED screens.

  • This Contrarian Stock Market Signal Is Losing Predictive Power

    (Bloomberg) -- A long-watched indicator of which way the stock market is likely to move next has lost predictive power lately, confounding investors who have come to rely on the signal embedded in options trades.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USThe put-call ratio

  • Salesforce to Cut 10% of Jobs, Pare Offices as Sales Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. said it would cut about 10% of its workforce and reduce its real estate holdings after the enterprise software company hired too many people during the pandemic-fueled boom and is now adjusting to more cautious spending by its customers. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on G

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks edge higher, yields fall ahead of economic data, Fed minutes

    U.S. stocks rose modestly Wednesday morning as Wall Street looked to recover from a downbeat start to the week and new year. Investors await a flurry of economic data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting for clues on the central bank’s next rate decision.

  • Tech Layoffs Are Happening Faster Than at Any Time During the Pandemic

    Technology-driven companies across industries have been laying off workers at the fastest pace since the Covid-19 pandemic shocked the global economy in 2020, according to one data tracker. Collectively, employers in the slumping tech sector cut more than 150,000 jobs in 2022, based on estimates from Layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks the events as they surface in media reports and company releases. The tally was created by San Francisco internet entrepreneur Roger Lee, who launched the tracker after the pandemic struck “as a side project to create awareness around all of these tech layoffs, in the hopes of helping laid-off employees find a home.”

  • Apple Stock Edges Up After Downgrade on iPhone Concerns

    The tech giant's market value closed below $2 trillion on Tuesday for the first time since March 2021.

  • Rivian Misses 2022 Production Numbers. The Stock Rises Anyway.

    Rivian produced 10,020 vehicles in the fourth quarter and 24,337 in 2022, just missing company guidance for 25,000 vehicles.

  • Shopify tells employees to eliminate recurring meetings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Shopify's new internal meeting policy.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Microsoft Flexes Cloud Platforms

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Reaches Agreement To Shut Off Celsius Mining Rigs

    The two bankrupt businesses will end the hosting agreement which Core Scientific said was costing it $53,000 a day.

  • Cathie Wood Bought Tesla During Biggest Rout in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood bought Tesla Inc. shares on the day of its biggest plunge since September 2020, reaffirming her conviction in the electric-vehicle producer that many other investors are abandoning.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USFunds backed by Wood’s

  • What You Need to Know About Secondary or Contingent Beneficiaries

    A secondary beneficiary, also called a contingent beneficiary, is a person or entity entitled to get a distribution of assets from an estate or trust after the estate owner's death if the primary beneficiary is unable or unwilling to accept … Continue reading → The post What Is a Secondary or Contingent Beneficiary? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple’s Stock Is Losing Its Shine After an Ugly Month of December

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are no longer turning a blind eye to risks facing Apple Inc., an about-face that took the iPhone maker’s market value below $2 trillion and threatens more pain for the stock in the months ahead. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USUntil rece

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Warren Buffett Should Double Down On

    Among the many Warren Buffett quotes thrown around, none has caught the imagination more than his timeless, “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful” nugget. And it looks like 2023 will be the perfect opportunity for Buffett to once again demonstrate his use of the axiom. At least that is the opinion of Elon Musk, who recently said he “suspects Warren Buffett is going to be buying a lot of stock next year." Having called Buffett a “bean counter” in the past, Musk is

  • Marvell and 3 Other Chip Stocks That Are ‘Best Ideas’ for 2023

    Rosenblatt analysts see Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, Marvell and Micron Technology at least doubling from here.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence innovation will come from emerging start-ups as well as established tech giants.