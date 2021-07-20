U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

Roku sale on Amazon knocks the Streambar down to $99

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

We've been fans of Roku streaming devices for a long time thanks to their power, versatility and support for most major streaming services. Those looking to make an old TV in their homes smarter, or upgrade an aging streaming gadget, can do so for less now that many Roku devices are on sale at Amazon. Of note is the Roku Streambar for $99 — that's the best price we've seen the compact soundbar that also has built-in 4K streaming capabilities. Also discounted are the Roku Express, now $25, the Roku Express 4K+, now $29, and the Roku Streaming Stick+, now $39.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $99 Buy Roku Express at Amazon - $25 Buy Roku Express 4K+ at Amazon - $29 Buy Roku Streaming Stick+ at Amazon - $39

The Roku Streambar is one of those multipurpose gadgets that succeeds at everything it's designed to do. It's a soundbar that's roughly the size of a carton of eggs, which should make it easy to fit into most TV setups. And despite its small size, it packs a punch when it comes to sound quality. The Streambar makes for a solid upgrade for anyone relying on built-in TV speakers, plus it supports Dolby Audio and works as a Bluetooth speaker as well.

While you could invest in the Streambar purely for its audio chops, it also has built-in Roku 4K streaming technology — that means it'll act as both your soundbar and set-top box. If you're not happy with your current smart TV or you have an old, "dumb" TV set that you don't want to replace just yet, the Roku Streambar is a good (and affordable) way to make it feel new again.

Those on tighter budgets may find something even better suited for their setup in Roku's other discounted devices. The Streaming Stick+ has been a favorite of ours for many years because it gives you 4K HDR streaming in a sleek, portable package. If you can compromise on things like long-range wireless connectivity and remote capabilities, the Express or the Express 4K+ are both inexpensive ways to add streaming features to your TV.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

