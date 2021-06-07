Roku streamers fall to all-time lows at Amazon

If you find your TV doesn't cater to your streaming needs, then it's probably time for an upgrade. Right now, you can grab Roku's reliable streamers, including its latest Express 4K+ set-top box, for less at Amazon. That way, you don't have to fork out for a new TV if all you need is access to more streaming apps wrapped up in a shiny, easy-to-navigate operating system.

Buy Roku Express 4K+ at Amazon - $30 Buy Roku Ultra at Amazon - $69

With the the new discount, you can grab the Roku Express 4k+ for $30, a saving of $10 off its normal price. The promo means it's now just $5 more than the regular Express box, which only offers 1080p compatibility. Along with 4K support, here you also get the more powerful voice remote, which lets you launch apps and search for entertainment by pressing a button and speaking aloud. You can use commands like "open Disney+" or "show me free movies."

For those obsessed with visuals, the box offers support with HDR10 and HDR10+, though it lacks Dolby Vision. But, the big draw is that user-friendly interface and quick-loading apps, including virtually every major subscription and free video service available. Everything from Netflix to Peacock to Crackle to HBO Max.

Of course, the same applies to the top-tier Roku Ultra, which is now down to $69 at Amazon from its normal price of $100. That's an all-time low for the tried and trusted set-top box. The premium gets you Dolby Vision support for 4K HDR streaming, an Ethernet port for wired connectivity and a voice remote with a push-to-talk feature.

