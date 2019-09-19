Roku debuts $29 streaming box, updates voice search

Roku (ROKU) on Thursday announced a host of additions to its streaming video player lineup including the surprisingly small $29 Roku Express. The company also debuted the latest version of the operating system that powers its players and Roku-branded TVs.

Roku OS 9.2 brings with it a new feature called Roku Zones that makes it easier to find content based on the genre you're most interested in, as well as a refreshed 4K Spotlight to help you find movies and TV shows that take advantage of your sweet 4K set.

New Roku models

Roku's fall 2019 lineup starts with the Roku Express. An upgrade over last year's Roku Express, the 2019 version of the streaming device is roughly 10% smaller than its predecessor. An adhesive strip on the bottom of the player lets you stick it to the top or bottom of your TV, though you can always place it on your TV stand, too.

The Express is Roku's entry-level offering, and as such, its remote doesn't have any of the fancy bells and whistles that more premium players offer, such as the ability to listen to content by plugging your headphones into the remote or voice capabilities.

The player is also the only one in Roku's lineup that doesn't include 4K, HDR streaming capabilities. Really, this is the player you'd want if you're on a budget, or want to get an older TV in your home online.

Walmart, meanwhile, is getting an exclusive version of the Roku Express called the Roku Express Plus. The $39 player is the same unit included in the standard Roku Express, but adds a voice-capable remote.

Then there's the Roku Premier, which, starting at $39, offers 4K, HDR streaming. The remote is a standard model, but if you've got a 4K, HDR television at home, it's worth shelling out the additional $10 versus the Roku Express to get improved image color and quality.

The Roku Premiere offers 4K, HDR streaming capabilities in an affordable package. (Image: Roku) More

Roku's Streaming Stick Plus is a 4K, HDR capable player designed to be taken with you when you travel. That's because the Streaming Stick Plus packs all of its processing guts into a design that plugs directly into your TV's HDMI port, meaning you've got less to carry with you during your work trips or getaways. The Streaming Stick Plus also gets a Roku voice remote, though with a price tag of $59, you're certainly paying for the convenience.

Best Buy will get its own version of the Streaming Stick Plus for $59 that will include a remote with private listening via its headphone jack.

Above that is the Roku Ultra. This $99 streaming box is the company's top-of-the-line offering and features 4K, HDR streaming, as well as an Ethernet port for improved connectivity, on-board storage, and a USB port and microSD card slot so you can add storage or watch TV shows and movies you've downloaded from other sources.

The Ultra also gets Roku's best remote, which includes voice capabilities and a headphone jack for private listening. For this year's model, Roku is adding two new features to the Ultra's remote — programmable buttons and a mute button.

The programmable buttons, something that Roku says customers have been asking for, can be set to either launch a channel, or perform tasks like turning on closed captioning. It's certainly a welcome addition to the remote, since the current model's hot buttons are set to four video services chosen by Roku.

The Roku Ultra is the company's top-of-the-line streaming box. (Image: Roku) More