U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,820.86
    +17.07 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,045.52
    +4.39 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,182.51
    +115.03 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,111.13
    +14.24 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    51.52
    +0.69 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.10
    -50.50 (-2.64%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    -1.18 (-4.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2246
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0980
    +0.0270 (+2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3581
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.9360
    +0.1000 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,898.41
    +3,233.49 (+8.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    783.79
    +60.07 (+8.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,863.01
    +6.05 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,139.03
    +648.90 (+2.36%)
     

Roku makes it simpler to build wireless soundbars for Roku TVs

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·2 min read

Last year at CES, Roku unveiled Roku TV Ready, an initiative that made it easier to connect soundbars and receivers to its TVs. It included partners like TCL, which just introduced a slew of soundbars, and Sound United, the parent company of Polk and Denon. Now, the company is taking things a step further. Roku has announced a wireless soundbar reference design, which other brands can use to build their own Roku TV Ready hardware.

Sure, it’s not that tough to connect a soundbar to a TV with a cable, but wireless soundbars have some advantages too. If you’re going for a minimalist setup, it’s nice not to have yet another wire to hide. Roku says the reference design uses the company’s proprietary Wi-Fi based wireless audio technology, which it’s already using with the Roku TV wireless speakers. Since it’s using the TV Ready platform, soundbars built using the reference design should easily connect to Roku sets.

Representatives tell us that the reference design is relying on a lossless audio codec, so you should still expect high quality sound. It offers solid audio/video synchronization, which is a potential concern with all wireless hardware. Naturally, you can also add those Roku TV speakers as rear channels with one of the wireless soundbars.

While Roku could easily build its own wireless soundbar at this point — it’s now become the top smart TV OS in the US — the reference design helps the company offload the burden of building and distributing more audio hardware. Roku just released the Streambar, a $130 wired soundbar, and last year unveiled the $180 Smart Soundbar, both of which include streaming player capabilities. TCL plans to announce its own wireless soundbar using the reference design at CES on January 12th, Roku says.

The company also announced that Element will soon be launching 2.0 and 2.1 Roku TV Ready soundbars (the latter includes a subwoofer). Roku also plans to bring the TV Ready initiative international later this year, though it isn’t announcing partners or hardware just yet.

Latest Stories

  • I’ve pulled out all the stops for Tesla — but can’t find the upside on the stock

    This fund manager can't get to a stock price beyond $300, even with the best possible case of $1.2 trillion of sales in 2035.

  • 10 Biden tax plans that will sail through a Democratic-controlled Senate — and how to prepare for them

    Tax Guy weighs in on President-elect Joe Biden's major tax plans with a Democratic-controlled Senate.

  • Joe Biden's $2,000 stimulus checks: How soon could you get yours?

    Biden promised checks "immediately" if Democrats won Senate control — and they have.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    With the Georgia election behind us, and the Trump Administration on the way out, the near- to mid-term political landscape is growing clearer: The Biden Administration will be able to cater to its progressive base, now that it rests on majorities – however thin – in both Houses of Congress. Predictability is good for the markets, and we’re likely to have that, at least until 2022. Which makes this the time to lock in the defensive portfolio plays.The research analysts at Wells Fargo have been searching the markets for the ‘right’ buys, and their picks bear a closer look. They’ve been tapping high-yielding dividend payers as an investment play of choice.The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on three of the firm's picks – stocks with dividends yielding 8% or better.Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)One good place to look for high return dividends is among the market’s business development companies. These companies offer specialty financing to the middle market, providing credit and funding for small to medium business customers who would otherwise have difficulty accessing capital markets.Apollo Investment is a typical example, with an investment portfolio valued at $2.59 billion. Apollo has investments in 147 companies, with average exposure of $15.9 million. The bulk of its portfolio, 86%, is first lien secured debt. Healthcare, business services, aviation and transport, and high-tech companies make up more than half of Apollo’s investment targets.In Q3CY20 (the company’s fiscal Q2 of 2021), Apollo posted an EPS of 43 cents per share, flat sequentially but down 18% year-over-year. The company boasted $268 million available liquid assets, and $287 million in available credit under its secured facility at the end of the quarter. Since then, Apollo has amended its revolving credit facility by extending maturity to December 2025.On the dividend front, Apollo has maintained its payments to regular shareholders despite the corona pandemic. Apollo’s most recent payment, in November, was s 31-cent regular dividend plus a 5-cent special dividend. The current yield is an impressive 11.6%.Covering AINV for Well Fargo, analyst Finian O’Shea noted, “Legacy’s impact has whittled away, adding just $3 million to the top line this quarter, for an annualized yield on FV of ~5.5%. We think there is very little downside to NOI from the legacy book, and view any realizations and re-deployments as a big positive to the stock.”O’Shea gives Apollo an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and a price target which, at $12.50, implies a 12% upside from current levels. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)Overall, Apollo has two reviews on record, and they are split – 1 Buy and 1 Hold – for a Moderate Buy consensus view. The stock is selling for $11.17, and its $11.50 average price target suggests a modest 3% upside. (See AINV stock analysis on TipRanks)Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)Next up, Goldman Sachs BDS, is the banking giant’s entry into the specialty finance business development segment. GSBD is a subsidiary of Goldman, and focuses on mid-market companies, providing closed-end management investment services and middle-market credit access.GSBD’s share performance in 2020 showed a steady rebound from the initial recession caused by the corona crisis last winter. By year’s end, the stock was trading its January 2020 levels.In November, the company felt confident enough to price an offering of $500 million in unsecured notes, at interest of 2.875% and due in January 2026. The funds raised will be used to pay down the revolving credit facility, improving interest on existing debt.Also in November, GSBD reported 80 cents EPS for the quarter ending September 30. The earnings were strong enough to support a solid dividend of 45 cents per share – and the company announced a special dividend payment, of 15 cents, to be paid in three installments during 2021. The regular dividend currently has a yield exceeding 9%.Among the bulls is Wells Fargo's Finian O’Shea, who also covers AINV. The analyst wrote, "[We] believe the high-quality investment platform and shareholder friendly structure will continue to drive attractive forward returns… GSBD is quality at a good price... For those who buy BDCs, GSBD will likely always be in the portfolio discussion as we see it, given its quality of earnings and shareholder orientation.”With that in mind, O’Shea rates GSBD an Overweight (i.e. Buy), along with a $19.50 price target. This figure implies a 5% upside from current levels. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)Once again, this is a stock with an even split between Buy and Hold reviews, making for a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are priced at $18.59 and the average price target of $19.50 matches O’Shea’s. (See GSBD stock analysis on TipRanks)ExxonMobil (XOM)From BDCs we’ll move on to the oil industry. Exxon Mobil is one of Big Oil’s players, with a market cap of $190 billion and 2019 revenues (the last year for which full-year figures are available) of $264.9 billion. The company produces approximately 2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent daily, putting it in the top five of global hydrocarbon producers.Low prices in 2H19, and the corona crisis in 1H20, drove revenues down in the first part of last year – but that reversed in Q3 when XOM reported $45.7 billion at the top line. While down year-over-year, this was up 40% sequentially.Despite all of the headwinds facing the oil industry over the past 18 months, XOM has kept its dividend reliable, and paid out the most recent distribution in December 2020. That payment was 87 cents per regular share, annualizing to $3.48 and giving a yield of 8.4%.In a note on the big oil companies, Wells Fargo’s Roger Read writes, “In 2021, we expect more supportive macro tailwinds, but realize significant challenges exist and maintain an average Brent price below $50…”Switching his view to XOM in particular, the analyst adds, “We do not expect production growth and only minimal free cashflow generation, which is inclusive of disposition proceeds. However, this represents a significant change from the last several years of significant cash burns and increased leverage. In our view, this is likely enough to lift the shares a bit higher and lessen worries about dividend sustainability.”In light of his comments, Read rates XOM shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $53 price target indicates room for 17% upside growth in the coming year. (To watch Read’s track record, click here)That Wall Street still views the energy industry with a cautious eye is clear from XOM’s analyst consensus rating -- Hold. That is based on 10 reviews, including 3 Buys, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares are selling for $45.15, and their $47.33 average price target suggests a modest upside of ~5% (See XOM stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 12 Cheap Stocks Will Be 2021's Fastest Growing, Analysts Say

    Cheap stocks are suddenly in favor. And a growing group of them, including some in the S&P 500, are actually seen putting up huge profit growth this year.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise Despite Stock Market Rally Warning Signs; Tesla Unveils Much-Cheaper Model Y

    The stock market and Tesla hit new highs Thursday, but are looking somewhat extended. Tesla also unveiled a much-cheaper, shorter-range Model Y.

  • Bionano Genomics prices offering of 29 million shares at discount of $3.05 a share

    Bionano Genomics Inc. said Friday it has priced an underwritten public offering of 29 million shares at $3.05 a share. The stock closed Thursday at $5.00. The genome analysis company has granted the underwriters -- Oppenheimer & Co., which is sole bookrunner, while BTIG acted as lead manager and Ladenburg Thalman and Maxim Group acting as co-managers -- a 30-day option to acquire an additional 4.3 million shares at the offering price. The stock, which has been volatile in recent sessions, slid 18% premarket, but is up more than 300% in the last 12 months, while the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has gained 58% and the S&P 500 has gained 17.5%.

  • Mortgage rates spike as Joe Biden gets a Democratic Congress

    Rates are rising as investors bet on more government spending. Will they go even higher?

  • Sarepta Sinks on Disappointing Gene-Therapy Study Results

    Sarepta shares lose half their value after a gene-therapy study seen as a shoo-in treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy produces disappointing results.

  • Why Bitcoin 'Whales' Are Not Ready To Cash Out, Even At All-Time Highs

    Bitcoin (BTC) addresses that contain more than 1,000 BTC -- worth $38.41 million at press time -- now stand at an all-time high of 2,334, CoinDesk reported Thursday.What Happened: "Whale" accounts, or accounts with large BTC holdings, have risen 3.7% since December when the number stood at 2,221, according to CoinDesk.Compared with the previous 2017 bull market, the large accounts have grown by 30%.There are at least 6,633 addresses that hold more than $10 million in BTC, according to BitInfoCharts data. On Wednesday, the combined market value of cryptocurrencies crossed the trillion mark, with BTC alone enjoying a market cap of $685.76 billion.CoinDesk Research's quarterly review report noted that the dip in Bitcoin seen at the end of December evoked "little interest" in profit-taking on part of large holders.Why It Matters: Bitcoin touched an all-time high of $40,180.37 on Thursday and has returned 32.35% since the new year began.When asked on CNBC's halftime show on Thursday where Bitcoin was going, Chamath Palihapitiya, Chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) said, "probably going to a hundred then 150 then 200,000.""In what period I don't know five years, ten years, but it's going there and the reason is because every time you see all of this stuff happening it just reminds you that wow our leaders are not as trustworthy and reliable as they used to be," said the billionaire investor.Palihapitiya described the apex cryptocurrency as "insurance" and said it gave people access to an "uncorrelated hedge and it's going to eventually transition to something much more important."The "SPAC king" began investing in Bitcoin in 2012 and has since sold all his individual bitcoins, instead choosing to invest through companies that own cryptocurrencies.See Also: MicroStrategy Now Holds 70,470 Bitcoin After Spending .1B in 2020Price Action: Bitcoin traded 2.84% higher at $38,338.34 at press time. On Thursday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 2.37% higher at $44.97 and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC: ETHE) closed 1.18% lower at $14.61.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Bitcoin Investor Lost 0K In Botched Up Wallet Migration: How You Can Avoid Similar Fate * Cryptocurrency Stellar Has Surged 180% Over A Week — Here's Why(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dividends and Buybacks Will Rise in 2021. These 13 Stocks Could Be Cheap Plays.

    An improving economic backdrop, plus higher sales and earnings, could bring a surge in dividends and buybacks this year.

  • Roku stock gains after company confirms deal for Quibi catalog

    Roku Inc. announced Friday morning that it has purchased the distribution rights to more than 75 shows and documentaries produced by Quibi. The company plans to make the shows available for free to Roku users on an ad-supported basis this year. Many of the shows previously aired on the Quibi platform but will now appear exclusively on The Roku Channel, which is the company's hub for free, ad-supported content. More than a dozen of the programs in the Quibi catalog have yet to previously air and will make their first debuts on Roku's platform. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Roku shares are up 3.4% in Friday morning trading after closing at a record high in Thursday's session. Roku was reported to be in talks to purchase the Quibi catalog earlier this month. Quibi was a heavily funded video service that aimed to make high-quality, short-form content, but the company had to shut down months after its launch as the service failed to get much traction. Roku shares have added 85% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen 12%.

  • American Express Adds New Perks to Platinum Cards

    American Express has announced a new monthly credit and new Amex Offers for Platinum cardholders. Other Amex cards are eligible for new perks, as well.

  • Trump Era Ends on a Sour Note for a Wall Street Power Couple

    (Bloomberg) -- The Donald Trump era is ending badly for the Wall Street power couple of Jeff Sprecher and Kelly Loeffler.First, the New York Stock Exchange, owned by Sprecher’s Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc., flip-flopped -- twice -- on whether to delist several major Chinese companies, as the Trump administration has demanded.Then Loeffler, a former ICE executive, lost her U.S. Senate seat in Georgia to Raphael Warnock, a defeat that -- coupled with an expected victory for Jon Ossoff -- will hand Democrats control of the upper chamber.The double blow cost more than bruised egos. The couple spent $23.7 million on Loeffler’s ill-fated campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Confusion over NYSE’s move drove down the share prices of three big Chinese telecommunications companies, at one point shaving a combined $12 billion off their value.Still, it hasn’t all been recent bad news for the pair: the Bloomberg Billionaires Index last week introduced Sprecher as the latest entrant to the 10-figure club.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Joe Biden’s $3T Stimulus Package Could Add Fuel to Bitcoin’s Rally

    After Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, an expected raft of new stimulus measures may further boost bitcoin's rally, say analysts.

  • Gold prices fall over 1%, slip from perch at $1,900 an ounce

    Futures for gold on Friday fall sharply, giving ground to trade below $1,900 an ounce as yields for U.S. government bond extended a weekly climb, eroding some appetite for bullion which competes against haven sovereign debt for buyers.

  • Bigger stimulus? Here’s why now may be seen as the ‘peak of this bubble,’ warns strategist

    Animal spirits are being fueled by fresh stimulus talk, and that may be the last hurrah for this stock market, says strategist Mike O'Rourke.

  • Coca-Cola downgraded at JPMorgan based on risk from multibillion-dollar tax case

    Coca-Cola Co. (KO) stock was downgraded to neutral from overweight at JPMorgan based on the risk posed by a multibillion-dollar tax court challenge the beverage giant faces. JPMorgan maintained its $55 price target. In November 2020, the U.S. Tax Court found in favor of the Internal Revenue Service, and determined that the company owes about $3.4 billion in taxes from the years 2007 to 2009.

  • Jim Cramer: How Can Stocks Go Higher as the Nation Sees a New Low?

    I have to explain to you how this market, in light of what happened in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, can hit record highs. Thirty-eight years ago I first sat down on a professional trading desk at Goldman Sachs . The market is going higher because there are more buyers than sellers.

  • Why A Democratic Congress Is Turning This 3M Analyst Bearish

    3M Co (NYSE: MMM) faces heightened PFAS risks with Democrats taking control of the U.S. Senate, according to BofA Securities.The 3M Analyst: Andrew Obin downgraded 3M from Neutral to Underperform and reduced the price target from $200 to $170.The 3M Thesis: The Republicans prevented major PFAS -- perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- legislation from being passed under the Trump administration, Obin said in the downgrade note."We believe Democratic control of the relevant Senate Committee and the EPA will accelerate legislation and regulation around PFAS contamination," the analyst said."Passage of relevant legislation could significantly shape PFAS cleanup and 3M's financial liability over the next several years," he said. A previous analysis estimated 3M's total pre-tax liability at around $9 billion, which includes cleanup costs and personal injury liability, Obin said."Negative headlines and incremental lawsuits associated with legislative and EPA actions are likely to drive de-rating of 3M shares." MMM Price Action: Shares of 3M were trading down 3.23% at $168.49 at last check Thursday. Latest Ratings for MMM DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesDowngradesNeutralUnderperform Oct 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight Oct 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight View More Analyst Ratings for MMM View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * BofA Raises Spotify Price Target On Streaming Platform's Near-Term Prospects * BofA Upgrades Mastercard On 'Potentially Priceless Opportunity'(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.