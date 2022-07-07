Roku's Streambar drops to $90 ahead of Prime Day

Now's a good time to pick up a new Roku device while a bunch of them are on sale before Prime Day even begins. Roku has cut prices of most of its streaming devices and soundbars, including the compact Streambar, which is 31 percent off and down to $90 right now. Other noteworthy discounts include the 2022 Roku Ultra for $80, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $30 and the Roku Express 4K+ for $25.

Shop Roku deals at Amazon Buy Streambar at Amazon - $90

The Streambar impressed us enough to earn a score of 86 in our review. It's a multipurpose device that's best for those that want an updating streaming gadget that also has solid audio chops. As a soundbar, it pumps out much better audio than your aging TV does, and it even works as a Bluetooth speaker, too. And unlike most soundbars, it won't take up too much space in your setup as it's only about the size of a carton of eggs.

In addition to being a solid soundbar, the Streambar also has Roku's 4K HDR streaming technology inside. That means it can be your primary gateway to services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and others. We also like that it comes with a voice remote that you can use to ask the device to find your favorite shows and movies.

If you primarily care about getting the best streaming experience possible, the Roku Ultra is the better device to get. It supports 4K HDR10+ content and Dolby Atmos, plus it has the best WiFi speeds out of any Roku device. It also has an Ethernet port on it, so you can hardwire it into your setup if you wish. You also get an HDMI cable with it, along with a voice remote and a pair of headphones for private listening. Both the Streaming Stick 4K and the Express 4K+ are better for those on a budget, and the main differences between them are that the Streaming Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision and long-range WiFi — two features you won't get on the Express 4K+.

