U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,697.80
    +9.13 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,914.10
    -16.95 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,961.22
    +39.64 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,382.94
    +5.93 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.76
    +0.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.50
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    +0.0060 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3475
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3400
    +0.2000 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,869.48
    -1,012.80 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,439.57
    -28.36 (-1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,266.84
    -24.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     
JOBS:

Another 268,000 individuals filed new unemployment claims last week

New weekly jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected but still eked out a new pandemic-era low

Roku's Streambar hits an all-time low of $80 ahead of Black Friday

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Roku not only launched a new $15 streaming player yesterday, it's discounting some other products ahead of Black Friday. The best deal is on the Roku Streambar, designed to help you upgrade your TV's streaming capability and sound without spending too much cash. It's now on sale for $80 at Roku's online store, a steep $50 off the regular $130 price. 

Buy Roku Streambar at Roku - $80

In our Engadget review, we said that the Roku Streambar makes "old TVs feel new again." The compact soundbar will blow most built-in TV speakers out of the water, it supports Dolby Audio and doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, too. While you could just use the Streambar for its sound chops, it also includes the same streaming tech as the Roku Ultra. That means it plays 4K HDR content, gives you access to all major streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and others, and it comes with Roku's voice remote.

Roku&#39;s Streambar hits an all-time low of $80 ahead of Black Friday
Roku's Streambar hits an all-time low of $80 ahead of Black Friday

If you already have a soundbar but need some streaming capability, Roku has you covered there, too. It's selling the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $30, or $20 off the regular price. As a reminder, the Streaming Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision and comes with long-range WiFi, letting you plug it into your TV's HDMI port and play Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming apps. An even cheaper 4K option is the Roku Premiere streaming player that offers HDR without Dolby Vision, on sale now for $20 instead of $35. 

The latter two products are also on offer at Amazon for the same or slightly better prices. For starters, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $29, or $21 off the regular price — an extra dollar of savings. The Roku Premiere can also be found for $20 on Amazon.

Buy Roku Streaming Stick 4K at Amazon - $29 Buy Roku Premiere at Amazon - $20

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett scored 3,000% gains on this electric car maker way before the Rivian frenzy — here are 3 EV stocks still flying under Wall Street's radar

    The Oracle of Omaha turned millions into billions without relying on Tesla or Rivian.

  • Should You Buy Novavax Before Its U.S. Regulatory Filing?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares have gained about 50% so far this year. Investors frowned as Novavax delayed the submission of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to regulators more than once. Now, it looks like things are back on track for the biotech company.

  • NVIDIA rises after reporting earnings

    The computer component and GPU specialists report Q3 2022 earnings amid a worldwide chip shortage. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre goes in depth with the company's earnings and their moves in the omniverse.

  • Cisco stock falls after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre provides the numbers to know from Cisco's earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Vale Courts Latin Steel Mills Again as China Infatuation Fades

    (Bloomberg) -- Like its iron ore rivals, Vale SA has understandably been obsessed with Chinese demand over the past two decades. Now the Brazilian miner is taking a fresh look in its own backyard. Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden BillThat’s because China is tapping the brakes on steelmaking in a bid to contain pollution and energ

  • Alibaba Stock Is Tumbling After a Bad Earnings Miss and Slashed Sales Outlook

    Sales and earnings at the Chinese e-commerce giant fall well short of Wall Street's expectations. Full-year sales will be far lower than previously guided.

  • Why PayPal Stock Slumped Today

    Shares of e-payments specialist PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 5.2% in 2:10 p.m. EST trading Wednesday afternoon. You can blame Bernstein for that. In a note out this morning, investment banker Bernstein cut its rating on PayPal stock from outperform (i.e., buy) to market perform (i.e., don't buy), and cut its price target on the stock more than 15% to $220 per share.

  • Fisker Ocean Unveiled At Los Angeles Auto Show: Here's What Drivers And Investors Should Know

    A highly anticipated electric SUV was unveiled to the media and public Wednesday. Here are the details of the Fisker Ocean from Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR). What Happened: Fisker unveiled the Fisker Ocean electric SUV during the media day of the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show Wednesday. The vehicle comes with a starting price point of $37,499 before state tax credits and incentives. Higher-end versions of the vehicle have price points of $49,999 and $68,999. The first 5,000 Oceans produced will be the Fi

  • This Surging Tech Stock Is a Terrific Bargain

    As a result, the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has shot up remarkably in the past month, while shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have also got a new lease of life after being beaten down for most of the year. Gloomy forecasts about the health of the memory industry have weighed on Micron stock in 2021, but the recent rally indicates that the chipmaker may be gaining investor confidence once again. Let's look at the reasons why the latest surge in Micron Technology stock could be here to stay.

  • Chicago-Style IPO Takes A Deep-Dish Dive On Earnings Miss

    Portillo's missed views with its Q3 earnings early Thursday, the restaurant's first since its trading debut last month.

  • Is Riot Blockchain Stock a Buy?

    Four years ago, a failed medical device maker called Bioptix rebranded itself as Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) and became a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining company. Earlier this year, Riot exchanged its stake in Coinsquare for new shares of the fintech company Mogo (NASDAQ: MOGO). It also acquired Whitstone, which owns one of the largest Bitcoin mining facilities in North America.

  • Here’s How Markets Might React If Biden Picks Lael Brainard as Fed Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- A decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to nominate Lael Brainard as Federal Reserve chair instead of Jerome Powell could provide a narrow window of opportunity for traders in rates and foreign-exchange markets -- even if the shock wears off relatively quickly.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialChronically Und

  • Why StoneCo Stock Is Sinking 34% Today

    Shares of Brazil's digital payments technologist StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) sank 34% Wednesday as of 12:40 p.m. ET. Revenue of 1.47 billion Brazilian reais ($270 million) was up 57% year over year, but the fintech company reported a 1.26 billion reais ($230 million) net loss due to a write-down on fair value of investments. Stone's investment write-down is due to its investment in Banco Inter.

  • 2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Growth stock investing has proven to be a profitable strategy since the Great Recession of 2007-09. Worries about rising inflation, supply chain difficulties, and labor shortages seem to be weighing down many of these stocks. One such tailwind is the digital transformation of the global economy, especially as the ongoing pandemic begins to wane.

  • Better Buy: Lucid vs. Nio

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has taken the stock market by storm as investors flock to electric vehicle (EV) companies in search of growth. Here, we'll compare luxury sedan automaker, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and electric sedan and SUV maker, Nio (NYSE: NIO) to determine which is the better buy now. Daniel Foelber (Lucid Group): Lucid reported its first quarter as a public company on Monday.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Sea Limited Stock?

    Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) stock price dipped 4% on Nov. 16 after the Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce giant posted its third-quarter earnings report. Its revenue surged 122% year over year to $2.

  • Why This Meme Stock Isn't Worth the Trouble

    One that falls squarely in the second category is Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). Ocugen is hardly a household name, but it may have picked the right market in which to become famous. The company signed an agreement with India-based Bharat Biotech, which developed a coronavirus vaccine called Covaxin.

  • Barclays initiates coverage of Tilray, Cronos and Canopy Growth

    Barclays analyst Guarav Jain on Thursday initiated coverage of three cannabis stocks but said their businesses are limited by the relatively small size of the legal market in Canada. Barclays launched overage of Tilray and Cronos with an underweight rating and price targets of $10 and $5.50 respectively. Barclays also initiated coverage of Canopy Growth with a price target of $14 and a equal weight rating. Canada will account for about 30% of Canopy's and Tilray's operating enterprise value, and

  • 3 Stocks Robinhood Investors Can't Get Enough Of

    Robinhood Markets operates its namesake stock brokerage platform, an app that's extremely popular with younger investors. One of the cool things Robinhood provides is a list of the top 100 stocks held in its brokerage. ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO), and Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) are three consumer-goods stocks that Robinhood investors can't get enough of.

  • Forget Nvidia. This Is the $57 Billion Metaverse Opportunity—in an Unexpected Sector.

    Facebook and Nvidia may be building the future of virtual worlds, but another sector could see earnings grow by 25% from the metaverse by 2030.